EarlyBirds Is Helping Organizations Build A Sustainability Strategy To Join The Circular Economy

Forde, Feb. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EarlyBirds is offering organizations around the world who want to participate in the Circular Economy the opportunity to network with startups and scaleups developing disruptive technologies in the space.

Large organizations can leverage cutting-edge technological developments using EarlyBirds’ open innovation ecosystem to arm themselves with the skills, tools, and resources required to implement sustainability strategies for a new, greener world. Readers can find out more about the EarlyBirds open innovation ecosystem platform and its services by heading over to its website at earlybirds.io.

The Circular Economy is a way to rethink, redesign and reconceptualize economies to better address human needs. The core focus of the proposed shift in strategies that the Circular Economy evangelizes is to make more efficient use of natural resources by reusing the materials that are already in circulation, instead of increasing mining activity to ensure a steady supply. This change in perspective is necessary because the finite nature of resources puts constant stress on governments to aggressively exploit the environment to meet ever-rising demand. Experts warn that the rampant extraction of resources can lead to the exacerbation of long-term environmental catastrophes such as climate change and can even lead to regionalized geopolitical strife as governments and private corporations exert their influence to fight over the scant quantities of precious minerals, fuels, and rare elements that are left on earth.

The World Economic Forum has earmarked the concept of the Circular Economy as a way to trigger far-reaching change. Implementing the core tenets of the Circular Economy has the potential to put the world on track to achieve the United Nations’ Sustainability Goals, a collection of 17 interlinked global goals that was proposed in 2015, and the organization was aiming to achieve its objectives by 2030. The three pillars of the Circular Economy are to eliminate waste, circulate products and materials and regenerate nature. This is underpinned by the transition to renewable energy and materials. It also aims to decouple economic activity from the consumption of finite resources creating a resilient system that is good for business, people, and the environment.

Since there is already enough interest in the concept of the Circular Economy from large corporations and world governments who see the need for change are making small but concerted efforts to achieve the United Nations’ vision, there is an opportunity in it for established and fledgling companies to lay their stake to key technologies and be the first one on the global market to provide certain services. The market is ripe for innovators using this emerging approach to upend the traditional way of doing things and carve out a valuable niche for themselves.

EarlyBirds is promoting itself as a turnkey solution to find the trailblazers and innovators who are harnessing the latest technologies to solve these resource utilization and recycling problems. It says that it can help large public and private entities solve the organizational challenge of shaping Circular Economy strategies and goals and then identify the relevant startup scaleup and mature innovators to achieve the desired outcomes. EarlyBirds can assist with this journey by helping shape organizational strategies for Circular Economy initiatives and then enable them by using its world-leading open innovation ecosystem platform and assisted or self-service programs.

A company or public organization that wants to use EarlyBirds’ platform and services can discuss their plans and ideas with EarlyBirds who will take them through the strengths, opportunities, weaknesses, and threats of their approach and then help shape a strategy that is the best for their needs. Once a strategy is formalized, an organization can start its journey either using its own resources, by leveraging EarlyBirds’ Subject Matter Experts, or by taking an altogether hybrid approach.

The EarlyBirds platform currently tracks over 4 million innovators globally covering all facets of key technologies needed to achieve the outcomes of the Circular Economy and varied sustainability initiatives. EarlyBirds offers early adopters the chance to learn about their platform and unique Explorer and Challenger programs designed for continuous innovation and the ability to rapidly solve business and technical challenges.

