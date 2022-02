Anika to Issue Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2021 Financial Results on Tuesday, March 8, 2022

BEDFORD, Mass., Feb. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ANIK), a global joint preservation company in early intervention orthopedics, today announced that the Company plans to issue its fourth quarter and year-end 2021 financial results after the close of the market on Tuesday, March 8, 2022 and hold its investor conference call on the same day, at 5:00 p.m. ET to discuss its financial results and business highlights.

The conference call can be accessed by dialing 1-800-437-2398 (toll-free domestic) or 1-856-344-9206 (international) and providing the conference ID number 1077520. A live audio webcast will be available in the Investor Relations section of Anika's website, www.anika.com. An accompanying slide presentation also can be accessed via the Anika website. The call will be archived and accessible on the same website shortly after its conclusion.

About Anika

Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ANIK), is a global joint preservation company that creates and delivers meaningful advancements in early intervention orthopedic care. We partner with physicians to understand what they need most to treat their patients and we develop minimally invasive products that restore active living for people around the world. We are committed to leading in high opportunity spaces within orthopedics, including osteoarthritis pain management, regenerative solutions, soft tissue repair and bone preserving joint technologies. Anika is headquartered in Massachusetts with operations in the United States and Europe. For more information, please visit www.anika.com.

