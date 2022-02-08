Giga-tronics Reports Fiscal 2022 Third Quarter Results

DUBLIN, Calif., Feb. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Giga-tronics Incorporated (OTCQB: GIGA) (“Giga-tronics” or the “Company”) today reported results for the third fiscal quarter and nine months ended December 25, 2021.



Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Review

Revenue of $2.0 million decreased 51% compared to revenue of $4.1 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2021. Microsource filter revenue decreased 28% compared to the third quarter of fiscal 2021 primarily due to lower order activity. RADAR and Electronic Warfare (“RADAR/EW”) test revenue decreased to $164,000 versus $1.6 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2021. The Giga-tronics division shipped an Advanced Signal Generator order in the third quarter of fiscal 2022 as compared to shipping a TEmS system and two COMPASS systems in the third quarter of fiscal 2021.

Gross profit decreased to $736,000 in the third quarter of fiscal 2022 as compared to $1.6 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2021 mainly due to the decreased revenue.

Engineering expenses decreased by $339,000 primarily due to increased capitalization of software engineering expenses, reduced engineering personnel costs, reduced consulting costs and non-recurring engineering expenses for contract services that are allocated to cost of revenue and are credited to engineering expenses.

Selling, general and administrative expenses increased by $359,000 in the third quarter of fiscal 2022 versus the third quarter of fiscal 2021 primarily due to transaction-related expenses associated with the share exchange agreement with BitNile Holdings, Inc and Gresham Worldwide, Inc.

Net loss attributable to common shareholders for the third quarter of fiscal 2022 was ($795,000) or ($0.29) per basic share compared to net income of $830,000 or $0.33 per basic share in the third quarter of fiscal 2021 primarily due to lower net revenue coupled with transaction costs of $402,000 in the third quarter of fiscal 2022. Additionally, third quarter fiscal 2021 net income included a one-time gain of $791,000 related to the extinguishment of the Company’s PPP loan.

Adjusted EBITDA (EBITDA adjusted for net other income or expense items, share based compensation and certain one-time income or expense items) was a loss of ($213,000) in the third quarter of fiscal 2022 compared to Adjusted EBITDA of $187,000 in the third quarter of fiscal 2021.

Following the close of the third fiscal quarter 2022, the Company announced that it entered into a share exchange agreement with BitNile Holdings, Inc for the Company’s acquisition of Gresham Worldwide, Inc., a global provider of proprietary, purpose-built electronic solutions to military and leading defense companies around the world in the areas of RF devices, power electronics and Electronic Warfare applications, such as signal simulation and missile launch products.

First Nine Months of Fiscal Year 2022 Review

Net revenue for the first nine months of fiscal 2022 was $7.6 million, a 26% decrease as compared to $10.3 million for the first nine months of fiscal 2021. Microsource reported an increase of $245,000 in revenues for the first nine months of fiscal 2022 as compared to the first nine months of fiscal 2021 primarily due to an increase in the production of YIG filters with the addition of a third production test station. RADAR/EW test revenue was $512,000 during the first nine months of fiscal 2022 as compared to $3.5 million in the first nine months of fiscal 2021. During the first nine months of 2022 the Giga-tronics division did not receive certain large anticipated military orders which have long approval and processing cycles.

Gross profit decreased by $1.2 million in the first nine months of fiscal 2022 to $2.9 million from $4.1 million in the first nine months of fiscal 2021 primarily due to lower revenues and product mix with lower revenue contributed by the typically higher margin RADAR/EW test products compared to the prior year.

Operating expenses decreased by $82,000 in the first nine months of fiscal 2022 to $4.3 million from $4.4 million primarily due to lower engineering expenses in the first nine months of fiscal 2022, including lower personnel costs, increased capitalization of software engineering expenses, lower consulting costs and non-recurring engineering expenses for contract services that are allocated to cost of revenue and are credited to engineering expenses, which was substantially offset by the $402,000 of transaction related costs in fiscal 2022.

Net loss for the first nine months of fiscal 2022 was ($1.6 million), compared to net income of $425,000 recorded in the first nine months of fiscal 2021. The net loss was primarily due to the decrease in net revenue for the Giga-tronics division along with transaction related costs in the first nine months of fiscal 2022 and a one-time gain on the extinguishment of the PPP loan in the first nine months of fiscal 2021, as described above.

Adjusted EBITDA was a loss of $(582,000) in the first nine months of fiscal 2022 compared to Adjusted EBITDA of $131,000 in the first nine months of fiscal 2021.

John Regazzi, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, said, “We experienced constrained order and shipment activity during the third quarter of fiscal 2022 in both our microwave filter and our RADAR/EW business units. Our business works primarily with the military, and we are subject to procurement timelines set by independent contracting organizations within the Defense Department, making the procurement process less predictable. Additionally, the resurgence of COVID-19 caused unplanned staff shortages at many of the independent contracting agencies and compelled many of the acquisition organizations and their staffs to work remotely, which slowed the evaluation, review and approval processes, resulting in delays of contract awards. While we are disappointed in the booking activity to date in fiscal 2022, as the virus appears to be again receding, we are optimistic that we will benefit when contract award activity resumes at a more regular cadence.”

Lutz Henckels, Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer stated, “Our third quarter fiscal 2022 results are very disappointing and were primarily driven by the slowdown in new orders. Orders for both our Microsource sole source filter business and our RADAR/ EW test business tend to be large and sporadic so their timing can have a significant impact on our results from quarter to quarter and last year’s third quarter saw particularly strong order activity.”

“We remain optimistic about the long-term prospects for our business and are excited about our pending combination with Gresham Worldwide, Inc.”, Mr. Henckels continued, “Gresham’s operations are expected to complement Giga’s, allowing us to accelerate our efforts to grow by focusing on three very attractive end markets: Electronic Warfare, RF Solutions and Filters and Power conversion as well as by adding scale, production capacity, engineering, R&D expertise and enhanced global reach. We anticipate that the combined company will generate more than $40 million in annual revenue, thereby providing the resources going forward to drive growth both organically and inorganically. We believe the transaction represents a transformational opportunity for us to drive growth and profitability as the business scales, and as we increase our presence in the higher margin Electronic Warfare vertical.”

About Giga-tronics Incorporated

Giga-tronics Incorporated is a publicly held company, traded on the OTCQB Capital Market under the symbol "GIGA". Giga-tronics produces RADAR filters and Microwave Integrated Components for use in military defense applications as well as sophisticated RADAR/EW test products primarily used in electronic warfare test & emulation applications.

Forward Looking Statements

Forward Looking Statements

GIGA-TRONICS INCORPORATED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED) (In thousands except share data) December 25, 2021 March 27, 2021* Assets Current assets: Cash $ 316 $ 736 Trade accounts receivable, net of allowance of $0 and $3, respectively 223 801 Inventories 4,645 3,601 Prepaid expenses 40 100 Unbilled receivable 1,620 1,120 Total current assets 6,844 6,358 Property and equipment, net 370 455 Right-of-use asset 609 865 Other long-term assets 308 169 Total assets $ 8,131 $ 7,847 Liabilities and shareholders’ equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 1,165 $ 1,044 Loans payable, net of discounts and issuance costs 670 683 Accrued payroll and benefits 580 446 Deferred revenue — 7 Lease obligations 476 445 Other current liabilities 247 279 Total current liabilities 3,138 2,904 Other non-current liabilities 4 6 Long term lease obligations 328 690 Total liabilities 3,470 3,600 Shareholders’ equity: Preferred stock; no par value; Authorized – 1,000,000 shares Series A convertible preferred stock: 250,000 shares designated; — — 0 shares issued and outstanding at December 25, 2021 and March 27, 2021 Series B, C, D convertible preferred stock: 19,500 designated shares; 2,745 2,745 17,782 shares issued and outstanding at December 25, 2021 and March 27, 2021; (liquidation preference of $3,367 at December 25, 2021 and March 27, 2021) Series E convertible preferred stock: 100,000 designated shares; 5,700 and 9,200 shares 90 177 issued and outstanding at December 25, 2021 and March 27, 2021, respectively; (liquidation preference of $214 at December 25, 2021 and $345 at March 27, 2021) Common stock; no par value; Authorized – 13,333,333 shares; 2,725,010 and 2,635,856 34,603 32,306 shares issued and outstanding at December 25, 2021 and March 27, 2021, respectively Accumulated deficit (32,777) (30,981) Total shareholders’ equity 4,661 4,247 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 8,131 $ 7,847 See Accompanying Notes to Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements * Derived from the audited financial statements as of and for the fiscal year ended March 27, 2021.





GIGA-TRONICS INCORPORATED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED) (In thousands except per share data) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended December 25, 2021 December 26, 2020 December 25, 2021 December 26, 2020 Net revenue: Goods $ 164 $ 1,559 $ 512 $ 3,490 Services 1,810 2,525 7,079 6,834 Total revenue 1,974 4,084 7,591 10,324 Cost of revenue 1,238 2,527 4,734 6,213 Gross profit 736 1,557 2,857 4,111 Operating expenses: Engineering 218 557 854 1,548 Selling, general and administrative 1,296 937 3,444 2,832 Total operating expenses 1,514 1,494 4,298 4,380 Operating income (loss) (778) 63 (1,441) (269) Gain on extinguishment of PPP Loan — 791 — 791 Interest expense, net and other: Interest expense, net (13) (21) (27) (85) Other income (expense), net — — (65) — Income (loss) before income taxes (791) 833 (1,533) 437 Provision for income taxes 2 — 10 2 Net income (loss) (793) 833 (1,543) 435 Deemed dividend on Series E preferred stock (2) (3) (7) (10) Cumulative dividends on converted Series E preferred stock — — (43) — Net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders $ (795) $ 830 $ (1,593) $ 425 Income (loss) per common share – basic $ (0.29) $ 0.33 $ (0.58) $ 0.17 Income (loss) per common share – diluted $ (0.29) $ 0.28 $ (0.58) $ 0.14 Weighted average common shares used in per share calculation: Basic 2,725 2,549 2,725 2,549 Diluted 2,725 2,933 2,725 2,933 See Accompanying Notes to Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements

Non-GAAP Financial Measures: Adjusted EBITDA is non-GAAP measure that does not have a standardized definition under U.S. GAAP. The Company has provided this non-GAAP measure in this press release because management believes it measures the Company’s operating performance and free cash flow in a manner useful to investors. The Company defines Adjusted EBITDA as EBITDA adjusted for net other income or expense items, share based compensation and certain one-time income or expense items.

Three Months Ended December 25, 2021 December 26, 2020 Net income (loss) $ (793 ) $ 833 Cumulative and deemed dividends on Series E preferred stock (2 ) (3 ) Net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders (795 ) 830 Depreciation and amortization 50 61 Interest and taxes 17 24 EBITDA (728 ) 915 Adjustments: Stock-based compensation 113 63 Gain on extinguishment of PPP Loan — (791 ) Transaction related expenses 402 — Adjusted EBITDA $ (213 ) $ 187



