Isoray Announces Second Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Results

Revenue Increased 19% Year-Over-Year

Prostate Brachytherapy Revenue Increased 13% Year-Over-Year

RICHLAND, Wash., Feb. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Isoray, Inc. (NYSE AMERICAN: ISR), a medical technology company and innovator in seed brachytherapy, today announced its financial results for the second quarter of fiscal 2022 ended December 31, 2021.

Revenue for the second quarter of fiscal 2022 grew 19% to $2.82 million versus $2.36 million in the prior year comparable period. The Company’s core prostate brachytherapy revenue increased 13% versus the second quarter of fiscal 2021. Prostate brachytherapy represented 76% of total revenue for the second quarter of fiscal 2022 compared to 80% in the prior year comparable period. Non-prostate brachytherapy revenue increased 46% versus the prior year comparable period. The majority of non-prostate brachytherapy revenue in the quarter was comprised of sales to treat brain cancer, including sales of GammaTile® Therapy.

Gross profit as a percentage of revenues was 43.3% for the three months ended December 31, 2021 versus 49.5% in the prior year comparable period. The decline in gross margin was the result of increased total cost of product sales due primarily to higher isotope and non-isotope material costs as well as increased payroll and benefits due to an increase in headcount. Second quarter gross profit increased 4.5% to $1.22 million versus $1.17 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2021.

Isoray CEO Lori Woods said, “This quarter represents the third straight quarter of year over year growth for our core prostate business and other treatment areas including brain, head and neck, and lung cancers. In reviewing this quarter’s results and looking toward the future, we believe the strategies we have been implementing are working and will continue to have a positive impact. We believe Isoray is well positioned to accelerate our growth as our end markets rebound further from the ongoing effects of the pandemic.”

Total operating expenses increased 40% in the second quarter to $2.86 million from $2.04 million in the prior year period. Total research and development expenses increased 88% versus the prior year comparable period. The increase in research and development expenses was primarily the result of increased payroll and benefits expense due to greater headcount versus the prior year comparable period.

Sales and marketing expenses increased 13% versus the prior year comparable period. The increase in sales and marketing expenses was driven primarily by increases in travel and tradeshow costs and increased payroll and benefits expense due to greater headcount, versus the prior year comparable period. General and administrative expenses increased 43% versus the prior year comparable period. The increases in general and administrative expenses were primarily the result of increased payroll and benefits expense due to greater headcount and increased employment hiring expenses versus the prior year comparable period.

The net loss for the three months ended December 31, 2021 was $1.60 million or ($0.01) per basic and diluted share versus a net loss of $0.87 million or ($0.01) per basic and diluted share in the comparable prior year period. Basic and diluted per share results are based on weighted average shares outstanding of approximately 142.0 million for the three months ended December 31, 2021 versus 83.0 million in the comparable prior year period.

For the first six months of fiscal 2022 ended December 31, 2021, revenue increased 13% to $5.38 million versus $4.74 million in the prior year comparable period. Prostate brachytherapy represented 76% of total revenue for the first half of fiscal 2022 compared to 80% for the first half of fiscal 2021. Total operating expenses for the first six months of fiscal 2022 increased 54% to $6.16 million, versus $4.00 million in the prior year comparable period. The net loss for the first half of fiscal 2022 was $3.85 million, or ($0.03) per basic and diluted share, compared to a net loss of $1.58 million, or ($0.02) per basic and diluted share, in the prior year comparable period. Basic and diluted per share results are based on weighted average shares outstanding of approximately 141.9 million for the six months ended December 31, 2021, versus 76.0 million in the comparable prior year period.

Cash, cash equivalents, and certificates of deposit at the end of the second quarter of fiscal 2022 totaled $60.4 million and the company had no long-term debt. Stockholders’ equity at the end of the second quarter of fiscal 2022 totaled $64.4 million.

Conference Call Details

The Company will hold an earnings conference call today, February 8, at 4:30 p.m. ET/1:30 p.m. PT to discuss operating results. To listen to the conference call, please dial (888) 506-0062. For callers outside the U.S., please dial (973) 528-0011.

The conference call will be simultaneously webcast and can be accessed at https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2199/44375. The webcast will be available until May 8, 2022 following the conference call.

About Isoray

Isoray, Inc. is a medical technology company pioneering advanced treatment applications and devices to deliver targeted internal radiation treatments for cancers throughout the body. Isoray, Inc., through its subsidiary, Isoray Medical, Inc., is the sole producer of Cesium-131 brachytherapy seeds. Learn more about this innovative Richland, Washington company and explore the many benefits and uses of Cesium-131 by visiting www.isoray.com. Follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Isoray, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (In thousands, except shares) December 31, June 30, 2021 2021 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 60,354 $ 63,828 Accounts receivable, net 1,647 2,013 Inventory 1,068 980 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 535 481 Total current assets 63,604 67,302 Property and equipment, net 1,973 1,958 Right of use asset, net (Note 8) 642 768 Restricted cash 182 182 Inventory, non-current 741 76 Other assets, net 110 130 Total assets $ 67,252 $ 70,416 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 847 $ 730 Lease liability (Note 8) 260 252 Accrued protocol expense 153 98 Accrued radioactive waste disposal 103 100 Accrued payroll and related taxes 223 362 Accrued vacation 259 259 Total current liabilities 1,845 1,801 Non-current liabilities: Lease liability, non-current 392 524 Accrued payroll and related taxes, non-current - 77 Asset retirement obligation 624 608 Total liabilities 2,861 3,010 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' equity: Common stock, $.001 par value; 200,000,000 shares authorized; 142,040,266 and 141,915,266 shares issued and outstanding 142 142 Additional paid-in capital 159,421 158,589 Accumulated deficit (95,172 ) (91,325 ) Total stockholders' equity 64,391 67,406 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 67,252 $ 70,416



