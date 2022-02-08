A-Mark Precious Metals Reports Fiscal Second Quarter 2022 Results

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., Feb. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMRK), a leading fully integrated precious metals platform, reported results for the fiscal second quarter ended December 31, 2021.



Fiscal Second Quarter 2022 Financial Highlights

Revenues for the three months ended December 31, 2021 increased 28% to $1.95 billion from $1.52 billion for the three months ended December 31, 2020 and decreased 3% from $2.01 billion for the three months ended September 30, 2021

Gross profit for the three months ended December 31, 2021 increased 252% to $65.9 million from $18.8 million for the three months ended December 31, 2020 and increased 18% from $56.0 million for the three months ended September 30, 2021

Gross profit margin for the three months ended December 31, 2021 increased to 3.39% of revenue, from 1.23% of revenue for the three months ended December 31, 2020, and increased from 2.78% of revenue in the three months ended September 30, 2021

Net income attributable to the Company for the three months ended December 31, 2021 totaled $31.8 million or $2.61 per diluted share, as compared to net income of $8.9 million or $1.16 per diluted share for the three months ended December 31, 2020, and net income of $26.0 million or $2.17 per diluted share for the three months ended September 30, 2021

Adjusted net income before provision for income taxes, depreciation, amortization and acquisition costs, a non-GAAP financial measure, for the three months ended December 31, 2021 totaled $49.0 million, an increase of $36.3 million compared to $12.7 million for the three months ended December 31, 2020, and an increase of $7.9 million compared to $41.1 million for the three months ended September 30, 2021

Adjusted net income before provision for income taxes, depreciation, amortization and acquisition costs per diluted share, a non-GAAP financial measure, for the three months ended December 31, 2021 was $4.02, as compared to $1.64 for the three months ended December 31, 2020, and $3.42 for the three months ended September 30, 2021

Gold ounces sold in the three months ended December 31, 2021 increased 32% to 631,000 ounces from 479,000 ounces for the three months ended December 31, 2020, and decreased 6% from 669,000 ounces for the three months ended September 30, 2021

Silver ounces sold in the three months ended December 31, 2021 increased 51% to 32.0 million ounces from 21.2 million ounces for the three months ended December 31, 2020, and increased 14% from 28.1 million ounces for the three months ended September 30, 2021

As of December 31, 2021, the number of secured loans increased 81% to 2,393 from 1,324 as of December 31, 2020, and increased 15% from 2,074 as of September 30, 2021



Fiscal Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Revenues increased 28% to $1.95 billion from $1.52 billion in the same year-ago quarter due to an increase in gold and silver ounces sold, partially offset by lower average selling prices of gold and silver. JM Bullion (“JMB”) contributed $489.3 million of revenue to the quarter.

Gross profit increased 252% to $65.9 million (3.39% of revenue) from $18.8 million (1.23% of revenue) in the same year-ago quarter. The gross profit increase was due to higher gross profits earned from the Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services and Direct-to-Consumer segments, including $29.7 million contributed by JMB.

Selling, general and administrative expenses increased 119% to $18.7 million from $8.5 million in the same year-ago quarter. The increase was primarily due to $6.9 million of expenses incurred by JMB, $2.3 million of legal consulting and professional fees, increased compensation expense (including performance-based accruals) of $0.9 million, and higher insurance costs of $0.1 million.

Depreciation and amortization expense increased 1,535% to $8.3 million from $0.5 million in the same year-ago quarter. The increase was primarily due to $7.7 million of amortization of acquired intangibles related to JMB.

Interest income increased 16% to $5.3 million from $4.5 million in the same year-ago quarter. The aggregate increase in interest income was primarily due to higher interest income earned by our Secured Lending segment and higher other finance product income.

Interest expense increased 7% to $5.4 million from $5.0 million in the same year-ago quarter. The increase in interest expense was primarily driven by $0.3 million associated with our Trading Credit Facility and Notes Payable (including amortization of debt issuance costs), $0.2 million of loan servicing fees, offset by a decrease of $0.1 million in interest associated with liabilities on borrowed metals.

Earnings from equity method investments decreased 48% to $1.2 million from $2.4 million in the same year-ago quarter. The net decrease of $1.2 million includes a $1.9 million decrease related to JMB, a former equity method investment which is now reported by the Company as a wholly owned subsidiary, offset by increased earnings of $0.7 million from our other equity method investments.

Net income attributable to the Company totaled $31.8 million or $2.61 per diluted share, compared to net income of $8.9 million or $1.16 per diluted share in the same year-ago quarter. Diluted weighted average shares outstanding for the three months ended December 31, 2021 were 12.2 million compared to 7.7 million in the same year ago quarter.

Adjusted net income before provision for income taxes, depreciation, amortization and acquisition costs, a non-GAAP financial measure, totaled $49.0 million, compared to $12.7 million in the same year-ago quarter. The increase is principally due to higher net income before provision for income taxes of $28.9 million and higher amortization of acquired intangibles of $7.7 million.

Adjusted net income before provision for income taxes, depreciation, amortization and acquisition costs per diluted share, a non-GAAP financial measure, for the three months ended December 31, 2021 was $4.02, as compared to $1.64 for the three months ended December 31, 2020, and $3.42 for the three months ended September 30, 2021

Fiscal Six Months 2022 Financial Highlights

Revenues for the six months ended December 31, 2021 increased 17% to $3.96 billion from $3.38 billion for the six months ended December 31, 2020

Gross profit for the six months ended December 31, 2021 increased 122% to $121.9 million from $54.9 million for the six months ended December 31, 2020

Gross profit margin for the six months ended December 31, 2021 increased to 3.08% of revenue, from 1.62% of revenue for the six months ended December 31, 2020

Net income attributable to the Company for the six months ended December 31, 2021 totaled $57.8 million or $4.78 per diluted share, as compared to net income of $32.0 million or $4.21 per diluted share for the six months ended December 31, 2020

Adjusted net income before provision for income taxes, depreciation, amortization and acquisition costs, a non-GAAP financial measure, for the six months ended December 31, 2021 totaled $90.1 million, an increase of $46.7 million compared to $43.4 million for the six months ended December 31, 2020

Adjusted net income before provision for income taxes, depreciation, amortization and acquisition costs per diluted share, a non-GAAP financial measure, for the six months ended December 31, 2021 was $7.44, as compared to $5.70 for the six months ended December 31, 2020

Gold ounces sold in the six months ended December 31, 2021 increased 8% to 1.3 million ounces from 1.2 million ounces for the six months ended December 31, 2020

Silver ounces sold in the six months ended December 31, 2021 increased 32% to 60.1 million ounces from 45.5 million ounces for the six months ended December 31, 2020

Fiscal Six Months 2022 Financial Results

Revenues increased 17% to $3.96 billion from $3.38 billion in the same year-ago period due to an increase in gold and silver ounces sold and higher average selling prices of silver, partially offset by lower average selling prices of gold. JMB contributed $961.6 million of revenue to the period.

Gross profit increased 122% to $121.9 million (3.08% of revenue) from $54.9 million (1.62% of revenue) in the same year-ago period. The gross profit increase was due to higher gross profits earned from the Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services and Direct-to-Consumer segments, including $54.4 million contributed by JMB.

Selling, general and administrative expenses increased 96% to $35.4 million from $18.0 million in the same year-ago period. The increase was primarily due to $12.9 million of expenses incurred by JMB, $2.8 million of legal consulting and professional fees, increased compensation expense (including performance-based accruals) of $1.1 million, and higher insurance costs of $0.6 million.

Depreciation and amortization expense increased 1,543% to $16.5 million from $1.0 million in the same year-ago period. The increase was primarily due to $15.4 million of amortization of acquired intangibles related to JMB.

Interest income increased 27% to $10.8 million from $8.5 million in the same year-ago period. The aggregate increase in interest income was primarily due to higher interest income earned by our Secured Lending segment and higher other finance product income.

Interest expense increased 16% to $10.9 million from $9.3 million in the same year-ago period. The increase in interest expense was primarily driven by $0.8 million associated with our Trading Credit Facility and Notes Payable (including amortization of debt issuance costs), $0.7 million related to product financing arrangements, $0.4 million of loan servicing fees, offset by a decrease of $0.3 million in interest associated with liabilities on borrowed metals.

Earnings from equity method investments decreased 58% to $2.7 million from $6.5 million in the same year-ago period. The net decrease of $3.8 million includes a $5.6 million decrease related to JMB, a former equity method investment which is now reported by the Company as a wholly owned subsidiary, offset by increased earnings of $1.8 million from our other equity method investments.

Net income attributable to the Company totaled $57.8 million or $4.78 per diluted share, compared to net income of $32.0 million or $4.21 per diluted share in the same year-ago period. Diluted weighted average shares outstanding for the six months ended December 31, 2021 were 12.1 million compared to 7.6 million in the same year ago period.

Adjusted net income before provision for income taxes, depreciation, amortization and acquisition costs, a non-GAAP financial measure, totaled $90.1 million, compared to $43.4 million in the same year-ago period. The increase is principally due to higher net income before provision for income taxes of $31.5 million and higher amortization of acquired intangibles of $15.4 million.

Adjusted net income before provision for income taxes, depreciation, amortization and acquisition costs per diluted share, a non-GAAP financial measure, for the six months ended December 31, 2021 was $7.44, as compared to $5.70 for the six months ended December 31, 2020

Management Commentary

“Our results for the second quarter represent a continuation of the favorable macro conditions for our business and the strength of our fully integrated business model,” said A-Mark CEO Greg Roberts. “Precious metals supply remains constrained while demand continues to be robust, resulting in strong pricing premiums for A-Mark given our fully integrated capabilities that provide us with a consistent source of supply. These factors contributed to an 18% sequential increase in gross profit, a 61 basis point increase in our gross margin percentage, and an 8% return on equity.

“Our Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) segment continues to deliver strong results, generating sequential growth in revenue, gross profit and gross profit margin, as JMB continues to execute well and grow its customer base. We are optimistic about our DTC prospects, including the forthcoming rollout of our CyberMetals platform, which remains on track for commercial release this month.

“Favorable business trends have continued into the third quarter, keeping us optimistic about the outlook for A-Mark. We believe our fully integrated business model allows us to generate profit in stable periods and also benefit from the positive macro tailwinds we continue to experience in the market. While our core business remains in a strong position, we continue to evaluate strategic opportunities that can further augment our capabilities and drive strong results for our shareholders over the long term.”

Conference Call

About A-Mark Precious Metals

Founded in 1965, A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMRK) is a leading fully integrated precious metals platform that offers an array of gold, silver, platinum, palladium, and copper bullion, numismatic coins and related products to wholesale and retail customers via a portfolio of channels. The company conducts its operations through three complementary segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer, and Secured Lending. The company’s global customer base spans sovereign and private mints, manufacturers and fabricators, refiners, dealers, financial institutions, industrial users, investors, collectors, and e-commerce and other retail customers.

A-Mark’s Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment distributes and purchases precious metal products from sovereign and private mints. As a U.S. Mint-authorized purchaser of gold, silver, and platinum coins since 1986, A-Mark purchases bullion products directly from the U.S. Mint for sale to customers. A-Mark also has longstanding distributorships with other sovereign mints, including Australia, Austria, Canada, China, Mexico, South Africa and the United Kingdom. The company sells more than 200 different products to e-commerce retailers, coin and bullion dealers, financial institutions, brokerages and collectors. In addition, A-Mark sells precious metal products to industrial users, including metal refiners, manufacturers and electronic fabricators.

Through its A-M Global Logistics subsidiary, A-Mark provides its customers with a range of complementary services, including managed storage options for precious metals as well as receiving, handling, inventorying, processing, packaging, and shipping of precious metals and coins on a secure basis. A-Mark’s mint operations, which are conducted through its wholly owned subsidiary Silver Towne Mint, enable the company to offer customers a wide range of proprietary coin and bar offerings and, during periods of market volatility when the availability of silver bullion from sovereign mints is often product constrained, preferred product access.

A-Mark’s Direct-to-Consumer segment operates as an omni-channel retailer of precious metals, providing access to a multitude of products through its wholly owned subsidiaries, JM Bullion and Goldline. JM Bullion is a leading e-commerce retailer of precious metals and operates five separately branded, company-owned websites targeting specific niches within the precious metals market: JMBullion.com, ProvidentMetals.com, Silver.com, GoldPrice.org, SilverPrice.org. Goldline markets precious metals directly to the investor community through various channels, including television, radio and telephonic sales efforts. A-Mark also holds minority ownership interests in two additional direct-to-consumer brands.

The company operates its Secured Lending segment through its wholly owned subsidiaries, Collateral Finance Corporation (CFC) and AM Capital Funding. Founded in 2005, CFC is a California licensed finance lender that originates and acquires loans secured by bullion and numismatic coins. Its customers include coin and precious metal dealers, investors and collectors. AM Capital Funding was formed in 2018 for the purpose of securitizing eligible secured loans of CFC.

A-Mark is headquartered in El Segundo, CA and has additional offices and facilities in the neighboring Los Angeles area as well as in Dallas, TX, Las Vegas, NV, Winchester, IN, and Vienna, Austria. For more information, visit www.amark.com.

Important Cautions Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release that relate to future plans, objectives, expectations, performance, events and the like are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These include statements regarding future macroeconomic conditions and demand for precious metal products, and the Company’s ability to effectively respond to changing economic conditions. Future events, risks and uncertainties, individually or in the aggregate, could cause actual results or circumstances to differ materially from those expressed or implied in these statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ include the following: the failure to execute the Company’s growth strategy as planned; greater than anticipated costs incurred to execute this strategy; changes in the current international political climate which has favorably contributed to demand and volatility in the precious metals markets; increased competition for the Company’s higher margin services, which could depress pricing; the failure of the Company’s business model to respond to changes in the market environment as anticipated; general risks of doing business in the commodity markets; the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and the eventual return to normalized business and economic conditions; and the strategic, business, economic, financial, political and governmental risks described in in the company’s public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The words "should," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "anticipate," "foresee," "plan" and similar expressions and variations thereof identify certain of such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the dates on which they were made. Additionally, any statements related to future improved performance and estimates of revenues and earnings per share are forward-looking statements. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

Use and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to presenting the Company’s financial results determined in accordance with GAAP, management believes the following non-GAAP financial measures are useful in evaluating the Company’s operating performance. The Company presents “adjusted net income before provision for income taxes” and “adjusted net income before provision for income taxes per diluted share” because management believes these assist investors and analysts by facilitating comparison of period-to-period operational performance on a consistent basis by excluding items that management does not believe are indicative of the Company’s core operating performance. The items excluded from these financial measures may have a material impact on the Company’s financial results. Certain of those items are non-recurring, while others are non-cash in nature. Accordingly, these non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for or superior to, the comparable measures prepared in accordance with GAAP, and should be read in conjunction with the financial statements included in the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q to be filed with the SEC.

In the Company’s reconciliation from its reported GAAP “net income before provision for taxes” and “diluted net income per share” to its non-GAAP “adjusted net income before provision for income taxes” and “adjusted net income before provision for income taxes per diluted share,” the Company eliminates the impact of the following three amounts: (i) acquisition expenses; (ii) amortization expenses related to intangible assets acquired; and (iii) depreciation expense.

Management encourages investors and others to review the Company’s financial information in its entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure.

A-MARK PRECIOUS METALS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(amounts in thousands, except for share data) (unaudited) December 31,

2021 June 30,

2021 ASSETS Current assets: Cash $ 19,352 $ 101,405 Receivables, net 84,994 89,000 Derivative assets 24,728 44,536 Secured loans receivable 126,303 112,968 Precious metals held under financing arrangements 88,620 154,742 Inventories: Inventories 402,565 256,991 Restricted inventories 155,779 201,028 558,344 458,019 Prepaid expenses and other assets 7,353 3,557 Total current assets 909,694 964,227 Operating lease right of use assets 7,063 5,702 Property, plant, and equipment, net 9,439 8,609 Goodwill 100,943 100,943 Intangibles, net 77,889 93,633 Long-term investments 30,904 18,467 Total assets $ 1,135,932 $ 1,191,581 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Lines of credit $ 160,000 $ 185,000 Liabilities on borrowed metals 67,434 91,866 Product financing arrangements 155,779 201,028 Accounts payable and other payables 7,447 5,935 Deferred revenue and other advances 158,365 194,416 Derivative liabilities 47,751 7,539 Accrued liabilities 16,419 18,785 Income tax payable 1,343 5,016 Total current liabilities 614,538 709,585 Notes payable 93,650 93,249 Deferred tax liabilities 16,331 19,514 Other liabilities 6,625 5,291 Total liabilities 731,144 827,639 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, authorized 10,000,000 shares; issued

and outstanding: none as of December 31, 2021 and June 30, 2021 — — Common stock, par value $0.01; 40,000,000 shares authorized; 11,409,629

and 11,229,657 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2021

and June 30, 2021, respectively 115 113 Additional paid-in capital 155,840 150,420 Retained earnings 247,269 212,090 Total A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. stockholders’ equity 403,224 362,623 Noncontrolling interests 1,564 1,319 Total stockholders’ equity 404,788 363,942 Total liabilities, noncontrolling interests and stockholders’ equity $ 1,135,932 $ 1,191,581





A-MARK PRECIOUS METALS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(in thousands, except for share and per share data) (unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended December 31,

2021 December 31,

2020 December 31,

2021 December 31,

2020 Revenues $ 1,946,364 $ 1,518,744 $ 3,960,335 $ 3,384,860 Cost of sales 1,880,441 1,499,993 3,838,403 3,329,964 Gross profit 65,923 18,751 121,932 54,896 Selling, general, and administrative expenses (18,713 ) (8,528 ) (35,390 ) (18,033 ) Depreciation and amortization expense (8,258 ) (505 ) (16,529 ) (1,006 ) Interest income 5,251 4,533 10,782 8,516 Interest expense (5,395 ) (5,037 ) (10,868 ) (9,330 ) Earnings from equity method investments 1,220 2,362 2,709 6,488 Other income, net 433 205 842 564 Unrealized gains (losses) on foreign exchange 231 19 7 (78 ) Net income before provision for income taxes 40,692 11,800 73,485 42,017 Income tax expense (8,753 ) (2,586 ) (15,422 ) (9,097 ) Net income 31,939 9,214 58,063 32,920 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 145 289 245 912 Net income attributable to the Company $ 31,794 $ 8,925 $ 57,818 $ 32,008 Basic and diluted net income per share attributable

to A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc.: Per share data: Basic $ 2.79 $ 1.26 $ 5.11 $ 4.53 Diluted $ 2.61 $ 1.16 $ 4.78 $ 4.21 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 11,378,400 7,063,000 11,320,500 7,064,800 Diluted 12,192,100 7,713,300 12,100,700 7,610,400





A-MARK PRECIOUS METALS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(amounts in thousands) (unaudited) Six Months Ended December 31, 2021 2020 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 58,063 $ 32,920 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash (used in) provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 16,529 1,006 Amortization of loan cost 1,559 968 Deferred income taxes (3,183 ) — Interest added to principal of secured loans (9 ) (4 ) Share-based compensation 1,055 388 Earnings from equity method investments (2,709 ) (6,488 ) Changes in assets and liabilities: Receivables 4,006 (52,722 ) Secured loans receivable 174 (309 ) Secured loans made to affiliates 3,042 8,662 Derivative assets 19,808 (11,524 ) Precious metals held under financing arrangements 66,122 18,322 Inventories (100,325 ) (196,401 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets (788 ) (532 ) Accounts payable and other payables 1,512 (1,515 ) Deferred revenue and other advances (36,051 ) 2,957 Derivative liabilities 40,212 25,395 Liabilities on borrowed metals (24,432 ) (26,410 ) Accrued liabilities (2,381 ) (1,068 ) Income tax payable (3,673 ) (1,420 ) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 38,531 (207,775 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Capital expenditures for property, plant, and equipment (1,627 ) (937 ) Purchase of long-term investments (6,750 ) (6,763 ) Secured loans receivable, net (16,542 ) (40,456 ) Other secured loans, net — 1,000 Net cash used in investing activities (24,919 ) (47,156 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Product financing arrangements, net (45,249 ) 197,853 Dividends paid (22,639 ) (21,191 ) Borrowings and repayments under lines of credit, net (25,000 ) 40,000 Debt funding issuance costs (4,166 ) (551 ) Net settlement on issuance of common shares on exercise of options 1,389 1,417 Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (95,665 ) 217,528 Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (82,053 ) (37,403 ) Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, beginning of period 101,405 52,325 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of period $ 19,352 $ 14,922

Overview of Results of Operations for the Three Months Ended December 31, 2021 and 2020

Condensed Consolidated Results of Operations

The operating results for the three months ended December 31, 2021 and 2020 are as follows:

in thousands, except per share data Three Months Ended December 31, 2021

2020

$

%

$

% of

revenue

$

% of

revenue

Increase/

(decrease)

Increase/

(decrease)

Revenues $ 1,946,364 100.000 % $ 1,518,744 100.000 % $ 427,620 28.2 % Gross profit 65,923 3.387 % 18,751 1.235 % $ 47,172 251.6 % Selling, general, and administrative expenses (18,713 ) (0.961 %) (8,528 ) (0.562 %) $ 10,185 119.4 % Depreciation and amortization expense (8,258 ) (0.424 %) (505 ) (0.033 %) $ 7,753 1,535.2 % Interest income 5,251 0.270 % 4,533 0.298 % $ 718 15.8 % Interest expense (5,395 ) (0.277 %) (5,037 ) (0.332 %) $ 358 7.1 % Earnings from equity method investments 1,220 0.063 % 2,362 0.156 % $ (1,142 ) (48.3 %) Other income, net 433 0.022 % 205 0.013 % $ 228 111.2 % Unrealized gains on foreign exchange 231 0.012 % 19 0.001 % $ 212 1,115.8 % Net income before provision for income taxes 40,692 2.091 % 11,800 0.777 % $ 28,892 244.8 % Income tax expense (8,753 ) (0.450 %) (2,586 ) (0.170 %) $ 6,167 238.5 % Net income 31,939 1.641 % 9,214 0.607 % $ 22,725 246.6 % Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 145 0.007 % 289 0.019 % $ (144 ) (49.8 %) Net income attributable to the Company $ 31,794 1.634 % $ 8,925 0.588 % $ 22,869 256.2 % Basic and diluted net income per share attributable to A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc.:



Per share data: Basic $ 2.79 $ 1.26 $ 1.53 121.4 % Diluted $ 2.61 $ 1.16 $ 1.45 125.0 %

Overview of Results of Operations for the Three Months Ended December 31, 2021 and September 30, 2021

Condensed Consolidated Results of Operations

The operating results for the three months ended December 31, 2021 and September 30, 2021 are as follows:

in thousands, except per share data Three Months Ended December 31, 2021 September 30, 2021 $ % $ % of

revenue $ % of

revenue Increase/

(decrease) Increase/

(decrease) Revenues $ 1,946,364 100.000 % $ 2,013,971 100.000 % $ (67,607 ) (3.4 %) Gross profit 65,923 3.387 % 56,009 2.781 % $ 9,914 17.7 % Selling, general, and administrative expenses (18,713 ) (0.961 )% (16,677 ) (0.828 )% $ 2,036 12.2 % Depreciation and amortization expense (8,258 ) (0.424 )% (8,271 ) (0.411 )% $ (13 ) (0.2 %) Interest income 5,251 0.270 % 5,531 0.275 % $ (280 ) (5.1 %) Interest expense (5,395 ) (0.277 )% (5,473 ) (0.272 )% $ (78 ) (1.4 %) Earnings from equity method investments 1,220 0.063 % 1,489 0.074 % $ (269 ) (18.1 %) Other income, net 433 0.022 % 409 0.020 % $ 24 5.9 % Unrealized gains (losses) on foreign exchange 231 0.012 % (224 ) (0.011 )% $ 455 203.1 % Net income before provision for income taxes 40,692 2.091 % 32,793 1.628 % $ 7,899 24.1 % Income tax expense (8,753 ) (0.450 )% (6,669 ) (0.331 )% $ 2,084 31.2 % Net income 31,939 1.641 % 26,124 1.297 % $ 5,815 22.3 % Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 145 0.007 % 100 0.005 % $ 45 45.0 % Net income attributable to the Company $ 31,794 1.634 % $ 26,024 1.292 % $ 5,770 22.2 % Basic and diluted net income per share attributable to A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc.:



Per share data: Basic $ 2.79 $ 2.31 $ 0.48 20.8 % Diluted $ 2.61 $ 2.17 $ 0.44 20.3 %



Overview of Results of Operations for the Six Months Ended December 31, 2021 and 2020

Condensed Consolidated Results of Operations

The operating results for the six months ended December 31, 2021 and 2020 are as follows:

in thousands, except per share data Six Months Ended December 31, 2021 2020 $ % $ % of

revenue $ % of

revenue Increase/

(decrease) Increase/

(decrease) Revenues $ 3,960,335 100.000 % $ 3,384,860 100.000 % $ 575,475 17.0 % Gross profit 121,932 3.079 % 54,896 1.622 % $ 67,036 122.1 % Selling, general, and administrative expenses (35,390 ) (0.894 %) (18,033 ) (0.533 %) $ 17,357 96.3 % Depreciation and amortization expense (16,529 ) (0.417 %) (1,006 ) (0.030 %) $ 15,523 1,543.0 % Interest income 10,782 0.272 % 8,516 0.252 % $ 2,266 26.6 % Interest expense (10,868 ) (0.274 %) (9,330 ) (0.276 %) $ 1,538 16.5 % Earnings from equity method investments 2,709 0.068 % 6,488 0.192 % $ (3,779 ) (58.2 %) Other income, net 842 0.021 % 564 0.017 % $ 278 49.3 % Unrealized gains (losses) on foreign exchange 7 0.000 % (78 ) (0.002 %) $ 85 109.0 % Net income before provision for income taxes 73,485 1.856 % 42,017 1.241 % $ 31,468 74.9 % Income tax expense (15,422 ) (0.389 %) (9,097 ) (0.269 %) $ 6,325 69.5 % Net income 58,063 1.466 % 32,920 0.973 % $ 25,143 76.4 % Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 245 0.006 % 912 0.027 % $ (667 ) (73.1 %) Net income attributable to the Company $ 57,818 1.460 % $ 32,008 0.946 % $ 25,810 80.6 % Basic and diluted net income per share attributable to A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc.:



Per share data: Basic $ 5.11 $ 4.53 $ 0.58 12.8 % Diluted $ 4.78 $ 4.21 $ 0.57 13.5 %

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures for the Three Months Ended December 31, 2021 and 2020

A reconciliation of net income before provision for income taxes and diluted net income per share to adjusted net income before provision for income taxes and adjusted net income before provision for income taxes per diluted share for the three months ended December 31, 2021 and 2020 follows:

in thousands, except for share and per share data Three Months Ended December 31, 2021 2020 $ % $ $ Increase/

(decrease) Increase/

(decrease) Net income before provision for income taxes $ 40,692 $ 11,800 $ 28,892 244.8 % Adjustments: Acquisition costs 9 381 $ (372 ) (97.6 %) Amortization of acquired intangibles 7,872 163 $ 7,709 4,729.4 % Depreciation expense 386 342 $ 44 12.9 % Adjusted net income before provision for income taxes (non-GAAP) $ 48,959 $ 12,686 $ 36,273 285.9 % Net income per diluted share reconciliation: Diluted earnings per share $ 2.61 $ 1.16 $ 1.45 125.0 % Non-GAAP adjustments: Acquisition costs — 0.05 $ (0.05 ) (100.0 %) Amortization of acquired intangibles 0.65 0.02 $ 0.63 3,150.0 % Depreciation expense 0.03 0.04 $ (0.01 ) (25.0 %) Income tax expense 0.72 0.33 $ 0.39 118.2 % Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 0.01 0.04 $ (0.03 ) (75.0 %) Adjusted net income before provision for income taxes per diluted share (non-GAAP) $ 4.02 $ 1.64 $ 2.38 145.1 % Weighted average shares outstanding: Diluted 12,192,100 7,713,300 4,478,800 58.1 %

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures for the Six Months Ended December 31, 2021 and 2020

A reconciliation of net income before provision for income taxes and diluted net income per share to adjusted net income before provision for income taxes and adjusted net income before provision for income taxes per diluted share for the six months ended December 31, 2021 and 2020 follows:

in thousands, except for share and per share data Six Months Ended December 31, 2021 2020 $ % $ $ Increase/

(decrease) Increase/

(decrease) Net income before provision for income taxes $ 73,485 $ 42,017 $ 31,468 74.9 % Adjustments: Acquisition costs 53 381 $ (328 ) (86.1 %) Amortization of acquired intangibles 15,744 317 $ 15,427 4,866.6 % Depreciation expense 785 689 $ 96 13.9 % Adjusted net income before provision for income taxes (non-GAAP) $ 90,067 $ 43,404 $ 46,663 107.5 % Net income per diluted share reconciliation: Diluted earnings per share $ 4.78 $ 4.21 $ 0.57 13.5 % Non-GAAP adjustments: Acquisition costs — 0.05 $ (0.05 ) (100.0 %) Amortization of acquired intangibles 1.30 0.04 $ 1.26 3,150.0 % Depreciation expense 0.06 0.09 $ (0.03 ) (33.3 %) Income tax expense 1.28 1.19 $ 0.09 7.6 % Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 0.02 0.12 $ (0.10 ) (83.3 %) Adjusted net income before provision for income taxes per diluted share (non-GAAP) $ 7.44 $ 5.70 $ 1.74 30.5 % Weighted average shares outstanding: Diluted 12,100,700 7,610,400 4,490,300 59.0 %



