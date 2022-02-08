Corcept Therapeutics to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full-year 2021 Financial Results, Provide Corporate Update and Host Conference Call

MENLO PARK, Calif., Feb. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ: CORT) today announced it will report fourth quarter and full-year 2021 financial results and provide a corporate update on February 15, 2022. The company will also host a conference call that day at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time (2:00 p.m. Pacific Time).
Conference Call Information
To participate, click the link below and enter your information. The link will become active 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time.
Alternatively, you may dial 1-833-693-0540 from the United States or 1-661-407-1581 internationally approximately 15 minutes before the start of the call. The passcode will be 1861918.
A replay will be available through February 22, 2022, at 1-855-859-2056 from the United States and 1-404-537-3406 internationally. The passcode will be 1861918. You may also access a replay on the Investors / Past Events tab of www.corcept.com
About Corcept Therapeutics
Corcept has discovered a large portfolio of proprietary compounds that selectively modulate the effects of cortisol and owns extensive United States and foreign intellectual property covering both their composition and their use to treat a variety of serious disorders. The company is conducting clinical trials of its leading cortisol modulators as potential treatments for patients with Cushing’s syndrome, ovarian cancer, castration-resistant prostate cancer, weight gain caused by the use of antipsychotic medications and liver disease. Corcept’s approved medication, Korlym®, was the first drug approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for patients with Cushing’s syndrome.