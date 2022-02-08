Corcept Therapeutics to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full-year 2021 Financial Results, Provide Corporate Update and Host Conference Call

MENLO PARK, Calif., Feb. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ: CORT) today announced it will report fourth quarter and full-year 2021 financial results and provide a corporate update on February 15, 2022. The company will also host a conference call that day at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time (2:00 p.m. Pacific Time).



Conference Call Information

To participate, click the link below and enter your information. The link will become active 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time.

Click to J oin Meeting

Alternatively, you may dial 1-833-693-0540 from the United States or 1-661-407-1581 internationally approximately 15 minutes before the start of the call. The passcode will be 1861918.

A replay will be available through February 22, 2022, at 1-855-859-2056 from the United States and 1-404-537-3406 internationally. The passcode will be 1861918. You may also access a replay on the Investors / Past Events tab of www.corcept.com

About Corcept Therapeutics

Corcept has discovered a large portfolio of proprietary compounds that selectively modulate the effects of cortisol and owns extensive United States and foreign intellectual property covering both their composition and their use to treat a variety of serious disorders. The company is conducting clinical trials of its leading cortisol modulators as potential treatments for patients with Cushing’s syndrome, ovarian cancer, castration-resistant prostate cancer, weight gain caused by the use of antipsychotic medications and liver disease. Corcept’s approved medication, Korlym®, was the first drug approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for patients with Cushing’s syndrome.