Eledon Pharmaceuticals to Participate in 11th Annual SVB Leerink Global Healthcare Conference

IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Eledon”) (NASDAQ: ELDN), a patient-focused clinical stage biopharmaceutical company committed to the development of innovative and impactful treatments for organ and cell transplantation, autoimmune conditions, and neurodegenerative disease, today announced that David-Alexandre C. Gros, M.D., Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the 11th Annual SVB Leerink Virtual Global Healthcare Conference on Thursday, February 17th at 5:00 p.m. EST.



To register in advance for the fireside chat webcast, sign up here.

Replay Link:

A replay will be accessible for 30 days following the live session on the Events page of the Investors section on the Company’s website at https://ir.eledon.com/events-and-presentations/events.

About Eledon Pharmaceuticals and tegoprubart (formerly AT-1501)

Eledon Pharmaceuticals is a clinical stage biotechnology company using its expertise in targeting the CD40 Ligand (CD40L, also called CD154) pathway to develop potential treatments for persons requiring an organ or cell-based transplant, living with autoimmune disease, or living with ALS. The company’s lead compound in development is tegoprubart, an anti-CD40L antibody with high affinity for CD40 ligand, a well-validated biological target with broad therapeutic potential. Eledon is headquartered in Irvine, Calif. For more information, please visit the company’s website at www.eledon.com.

Follow Eledon Pharmaceuticals on social media: LinkedIn; Twitter

Investor Contact:

Stephen Jasper

Gilmartin Group

(858) 525 2047

stephen@gilmartinir.com