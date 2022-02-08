Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results and Provides 2022 Guidance

MINNEAPOLIS, Feb. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE: INSP) ("Inspire"), a medical technology company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative, minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea, today reported financial results for the quarter and full year ended December 31, 2021, and provided full year 2022 guidance.



Recent Business Highlights and Full Year 2022 Guidance

Generated revenue of $78.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, a 70% increase over the same quarter last year, and revenue of $233.4 million in full year 2021, a 102% increase over full year 2020

Activated 81 new centers in the U.S. in the fourth quarter of 2021, bringing the total to 684 U.S. medical centers implanting Inspire therapy

Created 16 new sales territories in the fourth quarter of 2021, bringing the total to 157 U.S. sales territories

Achieved significant therapy utilization milestones, including 20,000th patient to receive Inspire therapy in 2021, and completion of the first Inspire therapy procedures in Japan and the United Kingdom in early 2022

Entered into exclusive distribution agreements to commercialize Inspire therapy in Singapore and Hong Kong

Received U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) approval for the Inspire Bluetooth-enabled patient remote control

Expects full year 2022 revenue to be in the range of $318 million to $326 million, which would represent year-over-year growth of approximately 36% to 40%



“We experienced significant momentum throughout our business in the fourth quarter,” said Tim Herbert, President and Chief Executive Officer of Inspire Medical Systems. “The 70% year-over-year revenue growth achieved in the fourth quarter reflects accelerated patient demand for Inspire therapy and our increasing capacity at new and existing centers. In addition, our ability to improve patient access to care through our Advisor Care Program, and the positive reimbursement environment for Inspire therapy continues to fuel the growth in therapy adoption. We are proud that in the fourth quarter, we surpassed 20,000 patients who have received Inspire therapy.”

“The recent surge in the COVID-19 pandemic driven by the Omicron variant impacted our business in late 2021 and into early 2022 having caused the postponement of procedures in certain of our sales regions. We anticipate that COVID cases caused by the Omicron variant will decline in the U.S. and in Europe, reducing this impact on our business. Despite these headwinds, and taking into consideration the normal seasonality we see at the beginning of a calendar year, we have strong confidence in our business for the remainder of 2022 and, therefore, are providing annual revenue guidance of $318 to $326 million.”

“The 81 new U.S. implanting centers we added in the fourth quarter significantly exceeded our guidance of 52 to 56 new centers per quarter and is indicative of the continued demand by physicians and centers for access to Inspire therapy. To further support this demand, we created 16 new U.S. sales territories in the fourth quarter, ending the year with 157 territories," continued Mr. Herbert. "Importantly, our robust pace in the opening of new centers includes a growing number of ASCs, which continue to increase at a higher rate compared to hospitals.”

“The Inspire team is also very excited to announce the first implants of Inspire therapy in Japan and in the United Kingdom,” added Mr. Herbert. “In addition, we have entered into distribution agreements to introduce Inspire therapy in Singapore and in Hong Kong and are planning for the first implants in each territory in 2022.”

Fourth Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Revenue was $78.4 million for the three months ended December 31, 2021, a 70% increase from $46.0 million in the corresponding period in the prior year. U.S. revenue for the quarter was $75.6 million, an increase of 77% as compared to the prior year quarter. Fourth quarter revenue outside of the U.S. was $2.8 million, a decrease of 13% as compared to the fourth quarter of 2020.

Gross margin was 85.8% for the three months ended December 31, 2021, compared to 84.4% for the corresponding prior year period.

Operating expense increased to $69.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2021, as compared to $45.9 million in the corresponding prior year period, an increase of 50%. This planned increase primarily reflected ongoing investments in the expansion of the U.S. and European sales organizations, direct-to-patient marketing programs, and continued product development efforts, as well as increased general corporate costs.

Net loss was $2.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2021, as compared to $7.5 million in the corresponding prior year period. The diluted net loss per share for the fourth quarter of 2021 was $0.09 per share, as compared to $0.28 in the prior year period.

Full Year 2021 Financial Results

Revenue was $233.4 million in full year 2021, a 102% increase from $115.4 million in the prior year. U.S. revenue for full year 2021 was $221.0 million, an increase of 108% over the prior year. Full year 2021 revenue outside the U.S. was $12.4 million, an increase of 34% over full year 2020.

Gross margin was 85.7% for full year 2021, compared to 84.7% for full year 2020.

Operating expense was $240.0 million for full year 2021, as compared to $154.0 million in full year 2020, an increase of 56%.

Net loss was $42.0 million for full year 2021, as compared to $57.2 million for full year 2020. The diluted net loss per share for full year 2021 was $1.54 per share, compared to $2.19 for full year 2020.

As of December 31, 2021, cash, cash equivalents and investments were $224.4 million, compared to $234.4 million at December 31, 2020.

Full Year 2022 Guidance

Inspire expects full year 2022 revenue to be in the range of $318 million to $326 million, which would represent growth of approximately 36% to 40% over full year 2021 revenue of $233.4 million. Gross margin for the full year 2022 is anticipated to be in the range of 85% to 86%.

In addition, during each quarter of 2022, the Company expects to activate 52 to 56 new U.S. medical centers implanting Inspire therapy, and add 11 to 12 new territories.

INSPIRE MEDICAL SYSTEMS, INC.

STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS (Unaudited)

(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenue $ 78,398 $ 46,009 $ 233,394 $ 115,381 Cost of goods sold 11,156 7,161 33,279 17,623 Gross profit 67,242 38,848 200,115 97,758 Operating expenses: Research and development 10,294 7,285 37,350 26,092 Selling, general and administrative 58,769 38,625 202,615 127,874 Total operating expenses 69,063 45,910 239,965 153,966 Operating loss (1,821 ) (7,062 ) (39,850 ) (56,208 ) Other expense (income): Interest income (15 ) (77 ) (125 ) (1,092 ) Interest expense 538 533 2,128 2,117 Other expense (income), net 27 (62 ) 117 (145 ) Total other expense 550 394 2,120 880 Loss before income taxes (2,371 ) (7,456 ) (41,970 ) (57,088 ) Income taxes 20 28 72 115 Net loss (2,391 ) (7,484 ) (42,042 ) (57,203 ) Other comprehensive loss: Unrealized (loss) gain on investments (46 ) (44 ) (84 ) (73 ) Total comprehensive loss $ (2,437 ) $ (7,528 ) $ (42,126 ) $ (57,276 ) Net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.09 ) $ (0.28 ) $ (1.54 ) $ (2.19 ) Weighted average common shares used to compute

net loss per share, basic and diluted 27,374,196 26,984,534 27,262,979 26,073,418

INSPIRE MEDICAL SYSTEMS, INC.

BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited)

(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

December 31, 2021 2020 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 214,467 $ 190,518 Investments, short-term — 43,844 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of

$99 and $42, respectively 34,179 25,063 Inventories 17,231 8,479 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 2,660 1,965 Total current assets 268,537 269,869 Investments, long-term 9,938 — Property and equipment, net 8,486 5,311 Operating lease right-of-use asset 7,919 5,805 Other non-current assets 204 204 Total assets $ 295,084 $ 281,189 Liabilities and stockholders' equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 11,665 $ 7,209 Accrued expenses 20,454 13,516 Notes payable, current portion 9,188 — Total current liabilities 41,307 20,725 Notes payable, non-current portion 15,799 24,746 Operating lease liability, non-current portion 8,796 5,886 Other non-current liability 134 85 Total liabilities 66,036 51,442 Stockholders' equity Preferred Stock, $0.001 par value, 10,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding — — Common Stock, $0.001 par value, 200,000,000 shares authorized; 27,416,106 and 27,069,276 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively 27 27 Additional paid-in capital 508,465 467,038 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income (55 ) 29 Accumulated deficit (279,389 ) (237,347 ) Total stockholders' equity 229,048 229,747 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 295,084 $ 281,189



