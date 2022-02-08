Marathon Digital Holdings Appoints Raymond Walintukan to Vice President of Mining Operations

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) ("Marathon" or "Company"), one of the largest enterprise Bitcoin self-mining companies in North America, today announced that the Company has appointed Raymond Walintukan as vice president of mining operations. Walintukan, who is a non-executive officer, will report to COO Jim Crawford and will be responsible for managing the Company’s mining operations and strategy.



Walintukan is an engineer, programmer, and entrepreneur with extensive experience building and scaling bitcoin mining facilities. Prior to joining Marathon, he served as the COO of Hash Hive, a subsidiary of the digital asset trading and mining network Apifiny, where he managed the company’s crypto mining data center and built tools and software to enhance operational efficiency. Before Hash Hive, he was the head of operations at BITMAIN North America, where he oversaw the setup and construction of BITMAIN’s crypto mining data centers in North America and developed software to optimize their servers and operations. Earlier in his career, he served as the COO of Trademason, a predictive analytics platform for global market professionals. Walintukan holds a Bachelor of Science in information computer science from the University of California, Irvine.

“Bitcoin mining is a quickly evolving industry, and to ensure Marathon remains at the forefront, we believe it is essential to add proven technical leaders to our team,” said Fred Thiel, Marathon’s chairman and CEO. “During his career, Raymond has helped scale and optimize multiple, large scale bitcoin mining operations, including BITMAIN’s. He possess a unique technical understanding of mining hardware and operations, which we believe will be beneficial to our organization as we work to scale to 23.3 EH/s by early next year and expand our position as a leader in our industry. I would like to officially welcome Raymond to the Marathon team.”

Walintukan commented, “It is an incredibly exciting time to be joining Marathon as the Company is in the midst of growing from 3.6 EH/s at the start of this month to 23.3 EH/s by early next year. I look forward to working alongside the rest of the team to ensure Marathon’s miners are effectively deployed and operated and that the Company remains on the cutting edge of our dynamic industry.”

About Marathon Digital Holdings

Marathon is a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets.