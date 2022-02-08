Enphase Energy Reports Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter of 2021

FREMONT, Calif., Feb. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH), a global energy technology company and the world’s leading supplier of microinverter-based solar and battery systems, announced today financial results for the fourth quarter of 2021, which included the summary below from its President and CEO, Badri Kothandaraman.



We reported record quarterly revenue of $412.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, along with 40.2% for non-GAAP gross margin. We shipped approximately 3,033,891 microinverters, or 1,082 megawatts DC, and 100.2 megawatt hours of Enphase IQ™ Batteries.

Financial highlights for the fourth quarter of 2021 are listed below.

Record revenue of $412.7 million

GAAP gross margin of 39.6%; non-GAAP gross margin of 40.2%

GAAP operating income of $57.7 million; non-GAAP operating income of $97.7 million

GAAP net income of $52.6 million; non-GAAP net income of $102.8 million

GAAP diluted earnings per share of $0.37; non-GAAP diluted earnings per share of $0.73

Cash flow from operations of $97.2 million

Ending cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities balance of $1.0 billion after completing $300.0 million of common stock repurchases in December 2021



Our revenue and earnings for the fourth quarter of 2021 are provided below, compared with those of the prior quarter and the year ago quarter:

(In thousands, except per share data and percentages)

GAAP Non-GAAP Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q4 2020 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q4 2020 Revenue $ 412,719 $ 351,519 $ 264,839 $ 412,719 $ 351,519 $ 264,839 Gross margin 39.6 % 39.9 % 46.0 % 40.2 % 40.8 % 40.2 % Operating expenses $ 105,619 $ 103,007 $ 42,824 $ 68,182 $ 57,341 $ 34,193 Operating income $ 57,695 $ 37,351 $ 79,114 $ 97,725 $ 85,932 $ 72,356 Net income $ 52,591 $ 21,809 $ 72,991 $ 102,779 $ 84,157 $ 71,342 Basic EPS $ 0.39 $ 0.16 $ 0.57 $ 0.76 $ 0.62 $ 0.56 Diluted EPS $ 0.37 $ 0.15 $ 0.50 $ 0.73 $ 0.60 $ 0.51

Our revenue and earnings for the fiscal year 2021 are given below, compared with those of the prior year:

(In thousands, except per share data and percentages)

GAAP Non-GAAP FY 2021 FY 2020 FY 2021 FY 2020 Revenue $ 1,382,049 $ 774,425 $ 1,382,049 $ 774,425 Gross margin 40.1 % 44.7 % 40.7 % 40.1 % Operating expenses $ 338,590 $ 159,542 $ 220,918 $ 118,296 Operating income $ 215,832 $ 186,439 $ 341,054 $ 192,504 Net income $ 145,449 $ 133,995 $ 340,314 $ 188,526 Basic EPS $ 1.09 $ 1.07 $ 2.54 $ 1.50 Diluted EPS $ 1.02 $ 0.95 $ 2.41 $ 1.37

Total revenue increased 17%, compared to the third quarter of 2021. We were able to meet the surge in customer demand while successfully navigating supply constraints and logistics challenges. Strong demand for our IQ™ Microinverters continued in the fourth quarter of 2021, while shipments of our IQ Batteries increased approximately 53%, compared to the third quarter of 2021. Our non-GAAP gross margin was 40.2% in the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to 40.8% in the third quarter of 2021, primarily due to product mix.

Non-GAAP operating expenses increased to $68.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to $57.3 million in the prior quarter, primarily due to additional investment in product launches, R&D, and IT infrastructure. Non-GAAP operating income was $97.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to $85.9 million in the third quarter of 2021.

We exited the fourth quarter of 2021 with $1.0 billion in cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities and generated $97.2 million in cash flow from operations in the fourth quarter of 2021. Capital expenditures were $13.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to $12.7 million in the third quarter of 2021.

We started production shipments of IQ8 Microinverters for customers in North America in the fourth quarter of 2021. IQ8 solar microinverters can form a microgrid during a power outage using only sunlight, providing backup power even without a battery. IQ8’s grid-forming technology eliminates traditional ratio requirements between solar system size and battery size. With IQ8, any home can adopt Enphase technology for backup, even with no battery or a small battery.

We completed the acquisition of ClipperCreek in the fourth quarter of 2021. Founded in 2006, ClipperCreek offers electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions for residential and commercial customers in the U.S. The increasing penetration of EVs has implications for home energy management. Homes will consume significantly more power with an EV and the large EV battery could be used for backup and grid services in the future. This acquisition will soon leverage our power conversion and software platform to manage loads and resources within the home.

We continued to make excellent progress on our installer digital platform. We acquired 365 Pronto, Inc. during the fourth quarter of 2021. The company offers a predictive software platform dedicated to simplifying maintenance by matching cleantech asset owners to a local and on-demand workforce of service providers. Our two prior acquisitions, which provide proposal software and permitting services for installers, continue to do well with new features slated for release this year.

For the full year 2021, revenue was $1,382.0 million, compared to $774.4 million in 2020. We generated a record $352.0 million in cash flow from operations in 2021, compared to $216.3 million in 2020. GAAP net income was $145.4 million, resulting in diluted earnings per share of $1.02. Non-GAAP net income was $340.3 million, resulting in Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share of $2.41.

BUSINESS HIGHLIGHTS

On Nov. 29, 2021 Enphase Energy announced that its microinverter-based solar systems are becoming increasingly preferred for commercial installations by government and community organizations in Australia seeking to offset daytime electricity costs and make progress towards net zero goals. Enphase’s distributed and all-AC architecture combined with panel-level monitoring ensures that Enphase microinverter-based solar systems are smart and safer choices for solar assets installed on commercial facilities.

On Dec. 2, 2021 Enphase Energy announced its participation in Arizona Public Service (APS) Residential Battery Pilot grid services program. The program offers homeowners with Enphase IQ Batteries in APS’s service territory two ways to participate and earn money through one-time, upfront incentives. More Arizonans than ever before will get to experience the benefits of Enphase solar and battery systems, while also helping to make the grid more reliable.

On Jan. 27, 2022, Enphase Energy and Semper Solaris, one of the nation’s leading home solar and battery contractors headquartered in California, announced a strategic partnership focused on deploying Enphase Energy Systems, powered by IQ Microinverters and IQ Batteries, across California. Enphase Energy Systems and the Enphase® App give households enhanced control and flexibility, enabling them to optimize their home energy system around various rate structures through self-consumption, seamless participation in grid services programs, and the ability to go off-grid.

Enphase Energy recently announced that Enphase installers in Southern California, Washington, D.C. area, New York, Colorado, Illinois, Washington, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts, and Arizona have seen growing deployments of the Enphase Energy System powered by IQ Microinverters and IQ Batteries. Enphase customers are interested in energy resilience during power outages and harsh weather conditions that threaten their electric supply.

FIRST QUARTER 2022 FINANCIAL OUTLOOK

For the first quarter of 2022, Enphase Energy estimates both GAAP and non-GAAP financial results as follows:

Revenue to be within a range of $420 million to $440 million, which includes shipments of 110 to 120 megawatt hours of Enphase IQ Batteries

GAAP gross margin to be within a range of 37.0% to 40.0%; non-GAAP gross margin to be within a range of 38.0% to 41.0%, excluding stock-based compensation expenses and acquisition related amortization

GAAP operating expenses to be within a range of $130.5 million to $133.5 million, including $63.0 million estimated for stock-based compensation expenses and acquisition related costs and amortization

Non-GAAP operating expenses to be within a range of $67.5 million to $70.5 million, excluding $63.0 million estimated for stock-based compensation expenses and acquisition related costs and amortization

Follow Enphase Online

Read the Enphase blog .

. Follow @Enphase on Twitter .

. Visit us on Facebook and LinkedIn .

and . Watch Enphase videos on YouTube .

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company has presented certain non-GAAP financial measures in this press release. To view a description of non-GAAP financial measures used and the non-GAAP reconciliation schedule for the periods presented, click here .

Conference Call Information

Enphase Energy will host a conference call for analysts and investors to discuss its fourth quarter 2021 results and first quarter 2022 business outlook today at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time (1:30 p.m. Pacific Time). The call is open to the public by dialing (877) 644-1284; participant passcode 3394425. A live webcast of the conference call will also be accessible from the “Investor Relations” section of the Company’s website at investor.enphase.com. Following the webcast, an archived version will be available on the website for approximately one year. In addition, an audio replay of the conference call will be available by calling (855) 859-2056; participant passcode 3394425, beginning approximately one hour after the call.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements related to Enphase Energy’s expectations as to future financial performance, expense levels, liquidity sources, the capabilities, advantages, features and performance of our technology and products, including the ability to simplify and reduce installation time, our business strategies and anticipated demand for and availability of our products and services, the impact to our installation partners and homeowners, and the capabilities and performance of our partners. These forward-looking statements are based on the Company’s current expectations and inherently involve significant risks and uncertainties. Enphase Energy’s actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of certain risks and uncertainties including those risks described in more detail in the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and other documents on file with the SEC and available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Enphase Energy undertakes no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release as a result of new information, future events or changes in its expectations, except as required by law.

A copy of this press release can be found on the investor relations page of Enphase Energy’s website at investor.enphase.com.

About Enphase Energy, Inc.

Enphase Energy, a global energy technology company based in Fremont, CA, is the world's leading supplier of microinverter-based solar and battery systems that enable people to harness the sun to make, use, save, and sell their own power—and control it all with a smart mobile app. The company revolutionized the solar industry with its microinverter-based technology and builds all-in-one solar, battery, and software solutions. Enphase has shipped more than 42 million microinverters, and approximately 1.9 million Enphase-based systems have been deployed in more than 130 countries. For more information, visit enphase.com.

Enphase Energy, Enphase, the “e” logo, IQ, and certain other names and marks are registered trademarks of Enphase Energy, Inc. Other names are for informational purposes and may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Contact:

Karen Sagot

Enphase Energy, Inc.

Investor Relations

ir@enphaseenergy.com





ENPHASE ENERGY, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(In thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31,

2021 September 30,

2021 December 31,

2020 December 31,

2021 December 31,

2020 Net revenues $ 412,719 $ 351,519 $ 264,839 $ 1,382,049 $ 774,425 Cost of revenues (1) 249,405 211,161 142,901 827,627 428,444 Gross profit 163,314 140,358 121,938 554,422 345,981 Operating expenses: Research and development 31,589 29,411 15,801 105,526 55,921 Sales and marketing 44,470 39,296 14,139 128,974 52,927 General and administrative 29,560 34,300 12,884 104,090 50,694 Total operating expenses 105,619 103,007 42,824 338,590 159,542 Income from operations 57,695 37,351 79,114 215,832 186,439 Other income (expense), net Interest income 414 110 673 695 2,156 Interest expense (12,689 ) (12,628 ) (5,901 ) (45,152 ) (21,001 ) Other income (expense), net 5,236 874 503 6,050 (799 ) Loss on partial settlement of convertible notes (2) (115 ) — (3,037 ) (56,497 ) (3,037 ) Change in fair value of derivatives (3) — — — — (44,348 ) Total other expense, net (7,154 ) (11,644 ) (7,762 ) (94,904 ) (67,029 ) Income before income taxes 50,541 25,707 71,352 120,928 119,410 Income tax benefit (provision) 2,050 (3,898 ) 1,639 24,521 14,585 Net income $ 52,591 $ 21,809 $ 72,991 $ 145,449 $ 133,995 Net income per share: Basic $ 0.39 $ 0.16 $ 0.57 $ 1.09 $ 1.07 Diluted $ 0.37 $ 0.15 $ 0.50 $ 1.02 $ 0.95 Shares used in per share calculation: Basic 134,920 134,721 126,980 134,025 125,561 Diluted 141,480 141,220 145,990 142,878 141,918





(1) We sought refunds totaling approximately $38.9 million plus $0.6 million accrued interest on tariffs previously paid from September 24, 2018 to March 31, 2020 for certain microinverters that qualify for the tariff exclusion on Chinese imported microinverter products that fit the dimensions and weight limits within a Section 301 Tariff exclusion under U.S. note 20(ss)(40) to subchapter III of chapter 99 of the Harmonized Tariff Schedule of the United States. The refund request was subject to review and approval by the U.S. Customs and Border Protection; therefore, we assessed the probable loss recovery in the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2020 was equal to the $16.5 million and $39.5 million, respectively, approved refund requests available to us prior to the date our financial statements were expected to be issued. As of the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2020, we had recorded $15.9 million and $38.9 million, respectively as a reduction to cost of revenues, and $0.6 million as interest income, in our consolidated statements of operations as the approved refunds relate to paid tariffs previously recorded to cost of revenues. (2) Loss on partial settlement of convertible notes of $0.1 million for the three months ended December 31, 2021, primarily relates to the non-cash loss on settlement of $1.1 million remaining aggregate principal amount of the Notes due 2024. Loss on partial settlement of convertible notes of $56.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2021 primarily relates to the $9.6 million non-cash loss on settlement of $88.2 million remaining aggregate principal amount of the Notes due 2024, $9.5 million non-cash loss on partial settlement of $217.8 million aggregate principal amount of the Notes due 2025 and $37.5 million non-cash inducement loss incurred on repurchase of Notes due 2025. Loss on partial settlement of convertible notes of $3.0 million for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2020 primarily relates to the non-cash loss on partial settlement of $43.9 million aggregate principal amount of the Notes due 2024. (3) Change in fair value of derivatives of $44.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2020, represents changes in fair value of the conversion option in the Notes due 2025, as well as the convertible note hedge and warrant transactions. Initially, conversion of the Notes due 2025 would be settled solely in cash as a result of the Company not having the necessary number of authorized but unissued shares of its common stock available to settle the conversion option of the Notes due 2025 in shares; therefore, the conversion option, convertible note hedge and warrant transactions were classified as derivatives that required marked-to-market accounting. On May 20, 2020, at the Company’s annual meeting of stockholders, the stockholders approved an amendment to its certificate of incorporation to increase the number of authorized shares of the Company’s common stock. As a result, the Company will now be able to settle the Notes due 2025, convertible notes hedge and warrants through payment or delivery, as the case may be, of cash, shares of its common stock or a combination thereof, at the Company’s election. Accordingly, on May 20, 2020, the conversion option, convertible note hedge and warrant transactions were remeasured at fair value and were then reclassified to additional paid-in-capital in the condensed consolidated balance sheet in the second quarter of 2020 and are no longer remeasured as long as they continue to meet the conditions for equity classification.





ENPHASE ENERGY, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

December 31,

2021 December 31,

2020 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 119,316 $ 679,379 Marketable securities 897,335 — Accounts receivable, net 333,626 182,165 Inventory 74,400 41,764 Prepaid expenses and other assets 37,784 29,756 Total current assets 1,462,461 933,064 Property and equipment, net 82,167 42,985 Operating lease, right of use asset, net 14,420 17,683 Intangible assets, net 97,758 28,808 Goodwill 181,254 24,783 Other assets 118,726 59,875 Deferred tax assets, net 122,470 92,904 Total assets $ 2,079,256 $ 1,200,102 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 113,767 $ 72,609 Accrued liabilities 157,912 76,542 Deferred revenues, current 62,670 47,665 Warranty obligations, current 19,395 11,260 Debt, current 86,052 325,967 Total current liabilities 439,796 534,043 Long-term liabilities: Deferred revenues, noncurrent 187,186 125,473 Warranty obligations, noncurrent 53,982 34,653 Other liabilities 16,530 17,042 Debt, noncurrent 951,594 4,898 Total liabilities 1,649,088 716,109 Total stockholders’ equity 430,168 483,993 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 2,079,256 $ 1,200,102





ENPHASE ENERGY, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31,

2021 September 30,

2021 December 31,

2020 December 31,

2021 December 31,

2020 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 52,591 $ 21,809 $ 72,991 $ 145,449 $ 133,995 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 10,972 8,313 5,353 32,439 18,103 Provision for doubtful accounts 27 179 171 477 425 Loss on partial settlement of convertibles notes 115 — 3,037 56,497 3,037 Deemed repayment of convertible notes attributable to accreted debt discount (133 ) — (3,132 ) (15,718 ) (3,132 ) Non-cash interest expense 12,494 12,430 5,309 44,387 18,825 Gain on settlement of debt securities (6,569 ) — — (6,569 ) — Change in fair value of debt securities 111 (784 ) — (3,042 ) — Stock-based compensation 37,176 46,954 8,289 114,286 42,503 Change in fair value of derivatives — — — — 44,348 Deferred income taxes (2,451 ) 1,337 (2,610 ) (31,241 ) (17,117 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (58,091 ) 5,462 (57,854 ) (151,160 ) (34,321 ) Inventory (5,618 ) (27,648 ) (4,229 ) (29,258 ) (9,708 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets (8,123 ) (3,568 ) (4,185 ) (26,885 ) (14,636 ) Accounts payable, accrued and other liabilities (1) 45,396 24,897 44,895 117,183 35,695 Warranty obligations 5,417 7,574 2,134 27,016 8,815 Deferred revenues 13,859 16,399 14,011 78,167 (10,498 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 97,173 113,354 84,180 352,028 216,334 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property and equipment (13,208 ) (12,682 ) (8,851 ) (52,258 ) (20,558 ) Purchases of marketable securities (389,466 ) (545,490 ) — (934,956 ) — Maturities of marketable securities — 35,000 — 35,000 — Investments in private companies — (13,000 ) (5,010 ) (58,000 ) (5,010 ) Settlement of investment in private companies 26,569 — — 26,569 — Business acquisitions, net of cash acquired (180,413 ) — — (235,652 ) — Purchase of intangible asset — (250 ) — (250 ) — Net cash used in investing activities (556,518 ) (536,422 ) (13,861 ) (1,219,547 ) (25,568 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Issuance of convertible notes, net of issuance costs — — — 1,188,439 312,420 Purchase of convertible note hedges — — — (286,235 ) (89,056 ) Sale of warrants — — — 220,800 71,552 Principal payments and financing fees on debt (272 ) — (306 ) (1,694 ) (2,575 ) Partial repurchase of convertible notes (935 ) — (40,728 ) (290,247 ) (40,728 ) Repurchase of common stock (300,000 ) — — (500,000 ) — Proceeds from exercise of equity awards and employee stock purchase plan 3,800 42 3,687 7,484 8,395 Payment of withholding taxes related to net share settlement of equity awards (8,825 ) (3,313 ) (16,288 ) (29,136 ) (68,330 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (306,232 ) (3,271 ) (53,635 ) 309,411 191,678 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (653 ) (376 ) 903 (1,955 ) 826 Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (766,230 ) (426,715 ) 17,587 (560,063 ) 383,270 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash—Beginning of period 885,546 1,312,261 661,792 679,379 296,109 Cash and cash equivalents —End of period $ 119,316 $ 885,546 $ 679,379 $ 119,316 $ 679,379





(1) As of December 31, 2020, we have received $24.8 million of tariff refunds and accrued for $14.7 million tariff refunds that were approved, however, not yet received on or before December 31, 2020. In the three months and twelve months ended December 31, 2020, we have recorded $15.9 million and $38.9 million, respectively, as a reduction to cost of revenues, and $0.6 million as interest income, in our consolidated statements of operations as the approved refunds relate to paid tariffs previously recorded to cost of revenues, therefore, we recorded the corresponding approved tariff refunds as credits to cost of revenues in the current period. The tariff refund receivable of $14.7 million is recorded as a reduction of accounts payable to Flex Ltd. and affiliates (“Flex”), our manufacturing partner and the importer of record who will first receive the tariff refunds, on the condensed consolidated balance sheet as of December 31, 2020.





ENPHASE ENERGY, INC.



RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(In thousands, except per share data and percentages)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31,

2021 September 30,

2021 December 31,

2020 December 31,

2021 December 31,

2020 Gross profit (GAAP) $ 163,314 $ 140,358 $ 121,938 $ 554,422 $ 345,981 Stock-based compensation 2,409 2,915 522 7,366 3,759 Tariff refunds — — (15,911 ) — (38,940 ) Acquisition related amortization 184 — — 184 — Gross profit (Non-GAAP) $ 165,907 $ 143,273 $ 106,549 $ 561,972 $ 310,800 Gross margin (GAAP) 39.6 % 39.9 % 46.0 % 40.1 % 44.7 % Stock-based compensation 0.6 % 0.9 % 0.2 % 0.6 % 0.5 % Tariff refunds — % — % (6.0 )% — % (5.1 )% Acquisition related amortization — % — % — % — % — % Gross margin (Non-GAAP) 40.2 % 40.8 % 40.2 % 40.7 % 40.1 % Operating expenses (GAAP) $ 105,619 $ 103,007 $ 42,824 $ 338,590 $ 159,542 Stock-based compensation (1) (34,767 ) (44,039 ) (7,767 ) (106,920 ) (38,744 ) Acquisition related expenses and amortization (2,670 ) (1,627 ) (864 ) (10,752 ) (2,502 ) Operating expenses (Non-GAAP) $ 68,182 $ 57,341 $ 34,193 $ 220,918 $ 118,296 (1) Includes stock-based compensation as follows: Research and development $ 11,712 $ 10,999 $ 3,271 $ 33,927 $ 12,701 Sales and marketing 13,090 15,472 2,044 37,434 11,548 General and administrative 9,965 17,568 2,452 35,559 14,495 Total $ 34,767 $ 44,039 $ 7,767 $ 106,920 $ 38,744 Income from operations (GAAP) $ 57,695 $ 37,351 $ 79,114 $ 215,832 $ 186,439 Stock-based compensation 37,176 46,954 8,289 114,286 42,503 Tariff refunds — — (15,911 ) — (38,940 ) Acquisition related expenses and amortization 2,854 1,627 864 10,936 2,502 Income from operations (Non-GAAP) $ 97,725 $ 85,932 $ 72,356 $ 341,054 $ 192,504 Net income (GAAP) $ 52,591 $ 21,809 $ 72,991 $ 145,449 $ 133,995 Stock-based compensation 37,176 46,954 8,289 114,286 42,503 Tariff refunds — — (16,538 ) — (39,567 ) Acquisition related expenses and amortization 2,854 1,627 864 10,936 2,502 Non-cash interest expense 12,494 12,430 5,309 44,387 18,825 Loss on partial settlement of convertible notes 115 — 3,037 56,497 3,037 Change in fair value of derivatives — — — — 44,348 Non-GAAP income tax adjustment (2,451 ) 1,337 (2,610 ) (31,241 ) (17,117 ) Net income (Non-GAAP) $ 102,779 $ 84,157 $ 71,342 $ 340,314 $ 188,526 Net income per share, basic (GAAP) $ 0.39 $ 0.16 $ 0.57 $ 1.09 $ 1.07 Stock-based compensation 0.28 0.35 0.07 0.85 0.34 Tariff refunds — — (0.13 ) — (0.32 ) Acquisition related expenses and amortization 0.02 0.01 0.01 0.08 0.02 Non-cash interest expense 0.09 0.09 0.04 0.33 0.15 Loss on partial settlement of convertible notes — — 0.02 0.42 0.03 Change in fair value of derivatives — — — — 0.35 Non-GAAP income tax adjustment (0.02 ) 0.01 (0.02 ) (0.23 ) (0.14 ) Net income per share, basic (Non-GAAP) $ 0.76 $ 0.62 $ 0.56 $ 2.54 $ 1.50 Shares used in basic per share calculation GAAP and Non-GAAP 134,920 134,721 126,980 134,025 125,561 Net income per share, diluted (GAAP) $ 0.37 $ 0.15 $ 0.50 $ 1.02 $ 0.95 Stock-based compensation 0.27 0.34 0.07 0.81 0.31 Tariff refunds — — (0.12 ) — (0.28 ) Acquisition related expenses and amortization 0.02 0.01 0.01 0.08 0.02 Non-cash interest expense 0.09 0.09 0.04 0.32 0.14 Loss on partial settlement of convertible notes — — 0.02 0.40 0.02 Change in fair value of derivatives — — — — 0.33 Non-GAAP income tax adjustment (0.02 ) 0.01 (0.01 ) (0.22 ) (0.12 ) Net income per share, diluted (Non-GAAP) (2) $ 0.73 $ 0.60 $ 0.51 $ 2.41 $ 1.37 Shares used in diluted per share calculation GAAP 141,480 141,220 145,990 142,878 141,918 Shares used in diluted per share calculation Non-GAAP (3) 140,680 140,516 139,527 141,181 137,469 Net cash provided by operating activities (GAAP) $ 97,173 $ 113,354 $ 84,180 $ 352,028 $ 216,334 Purchases of property and equipment (13,208 ) (12,682 ) (8,851 ) (52,258 ) (20,558 ) Deemed repayment of convertible notes due 2024 and notes due 2025 attributable to accreted debt discount 133 — 3,132 15,718 3,132 Free cash flow (Non-GAAP) $ 84,098 $ 100,672 $ 78,461 $ 315,488 $ 198,908



