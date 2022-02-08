Indonesia Construction Equipment Market Size by Unit Sales to Reach Volume of 33,016 Units by 2028 – Arizton

Chicago, Feb. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Indonesia construction equipment market by volume is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 7.13% during the period 2021−2028.



The Indonesia construction equipment market size is likely to reach revenues of USD 4.5 billion by 2028. In 2020, Indonesian GDP contracted by 2% due to decrease in economic activities across the major industries such as construction, mining, and manufacturing. The construction and mining industries declined by 2.8% and 2.06% in Q1 2020 respectively. The impact was witnessed by construction equipment market which dropped by 9.6% in 2020. In 2021, Indonesian government has proposed a package worth USD 47.8 billion to offset the economic effect of the pandemic. A National Medium-Term Development plan is introduced to invest USD 412 billion in the development of transport, industrial, energy, and housing infrastructure by 2024. The development projects are divided into three sectors- road, railways, and port development accounting for 29%, 22%, and 23% respectively. Various infrastructure projects such as Yogyakarta- Bawen Toll Road, Riau Non- Toll Road Preservation, Development of metropolitan regions for Palembang, Banjarmasin, Makassar, and Denpasar. The surge in commodities prices in the global market has positively impacted country’s mining industry. The demand for nickel, tin and coal rises in 2021 resulting in increase in nickel and coal mining projects in the country. The rise in infrastructure development projects and the growth of mining industry due to spike in demand for nickel, tin and coal in global market are main drivers of demand for construction equipment in Indonesian market during the forecast period. Caterpillar, PT. Kobelco Indonesia, PT. Komatsu Indonesia, Hitachi Construction Machinery holds more than 50% of market share in Indonesia.





Indonesia Construction Equipment Market – Segmentation

Earthmoving equipment captured major share in the overall Indonesia construction equipment market due to their extensive application in construction sites for performing excavation tasks and lifting heavyweights. The Indonesia earthmoving equipment market is projected to witness robust growth through 2028 owing to the growth in transportation sectors with increased government investments toward the development of highway, metro, and airport construction projects.

Several road maintenance projects are planned in several provinces of the country by the government. Therefore, the demand for motor graders is expected to increase during the forecast period. The trans-Sumatra toll road project, the Yogyakarta-Bawen Toll Road project, and the Semarang-Demark Toll Road are some major road maintenance and development projects which are under progress in Indonesia.

Local government investment spending, private investments, and ongoing infrastructure projects such as the development of metropolitan regions for Palembang, Banjarmasin, Makassar, and Denpasar are likely to influence the growth of construction equipment. Construction activities expect to grow due to increased investments in development projects.





Market Segmentation by Type

Earth Moving Equipment Excavator Backhoe Loaders Motor Graders Other Earth Moving Equipment

Road Construction Equipment Asphalt Paver Road Rollers

Material Handling Equipment

Crane

Forklift

Telescopic Handlers

Arial Platforms (Articulated Boom Lifts, Telescopic Boom Lifts, Scissor Lifts, etc)





Market Segmentation by Application

Construction

Manufacturing

Mining

Others

Indonesia Construction Equipment Market – Dynamics

Government investments in infrastructure development driving construction equipment demand. The Indonesian government aims to invest USD 430 billion in infrastructure development projects from 2021 to 2024. There is a 20% rise in infrastructure investments from the last investment plan in 2015–2020. The country’s infrastructure development projects are mostly in the transport sector. Investment projects are divided into three sectors – road, rail, and port development, accounting for 29%, 22%, and 23% respectively. The Trans-Sumatra toll road project is one of the largest projects worth USD 33.7 billion is in the progress. China supports a key project - Jakarta-Bandung high-speed railways. There are 83 PPP project plans for infrastructure developments, which include 50 projects in the transportation sector, including 13 ports and 15 railways projects. Asian Development Bank provided a loan of USD 100 million to the Indonesian government to support these projects. The rise in infrastructure development activities in Indonesia expects to drive the demand for construction equipment in the market.

Key Drivers and Trends fueling Market Growth:

Increased Demand for Nickel & Tin in Global Market impacting Mining Industry in Indonesia

Relaxations in FDI Investments in Telecom, Construction and Mining Sectors attracting Investments

Surge in Equipment Financing Schemes by OEMs in Indonesia

OEMs in Indonesia are Focusing on Innovations and Digitalization to Maintain Customer Loyalty and Tackle Competition from Chinese Manufacturers

Major Vendors

Caterpillar

Kobelco

Komatsu

Kubota

XCMG

Zoomlion

SANY

Hyundai Construction Machinery

Volvo Construction Equipment

Hitachi Construction machinery

Sumitomo

JCB

LiuGong





