BioLife Sciences Inc. (OTC Markets: BLFE) Announced Today That the Company is Launching a New Life Sciences Division

Henderson, NV, Feb. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- BioLife Sciences (OTCPK: BLFE) is pleased to announce the launching of a new life sciences division, aimed at honing in on disruptive technology and solutions with a focus on (but not limited to) antimicrobial supported pomology, olericulture, floriculture and general plant sciences. This initiative is anchored to BioLife’s recently announced Health Box LLC acquisition, which focuses on orthomolecular medicine and natural health products.



The new life sciences division will research, innovate, and intends to bring to market a variety of unique horticultural and agricultural products and solutions. Antimicrobial elemental metals will be innovatively incorporated into these unique disruptive breakthroughs.

BioLife’s new COO, Nika Jaksic, will work alongside staff applying her unique subject matter expertise towards the fusion of orthomolecular sciences and antimicrobial metals towards innovations in everyday horticultural and agriculture processes.

In order to pursue a competitive edge in the market, BioLife Sciences has centered its attention on research and development in order to successfully launch new innovative iterations of everyday horticultural and agricultural tools and solutions.

BioLife’s unique MFusion technology infuses copper metal ions directly into every sub-bundle of material, resulting in a superior and complete copper fusion, compared with standard copper-infused products, which provide limited copper coverage throughout the material. Standard copper infusion practices involve coating materials with copper ions, which endows portions of the material with copper and its beneficial properties. While coating materials with copper does provide some of the benefits of copper, it is limited in its ability to provide full coverage on the surfaces, resulting in potential portions of the material providing little-to-no-benefit to the end user.

MFusion Technology expands on this coating technology by infusing copper ions into every portion of the material, resulting in full and complete coverage throughout.

“BioLife’s access to MFusion technology is revolutionizing the way we can extract the benefits of copper directly from the metal into materials,” Nika Jaksic, COO of BioLife Sciences said. “But that is only scratching the surface for what this elemental metal can do. Outside of its well-known antiviral and antibacterial properties that can combat a variety of diseases, copper is also a vital micronutrient for both plants and humans. Its presence ensures healthy development, disease prevention and overall wellbeing.”

Gardening tools total global sales are set to be valued at $6 Billion in 2021, with consistent and steady long term projections predicted, according to insights by Persistance Market Research . The report estimates the market to expand at 4.8% CAGR from 2021 to 2031. Constant demand for landscaping from the commercial farming and agriculture, recreational center, public institution, office and business space sectors is driving market expansion.

About BioLife Sciences Inc.

BioLife Sciences Inc. specializes in moving innovative products from the lab or small-scale production into wider market adoption. Its core business develops, licenses and distributes antimicrobial products and disruptive technology. One of BioLife Sciences’ core building block strategies is to develop, partner and assist innovative companies with the commercialization of leading-edge technologies.

Disclaimer

The information in this news release includes certain information and statements about management's view of future events, expectations, plans and prospects that constitute forward looking statements. These statements are based upon assumptions that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Because of these risks and uncertainties and as a result of a variety of factors, the actual results, expectations, achievements or performance may differ materially from those anticipated and indicated by these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, the ability of the Corporation to complete a qualifying transaction. Any number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements as well as future results. Although the Corporation believes that the expectations reflected in forward looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that the expectations of any forward-looking statements will prove to be correct. Except as required by law, the Corporation disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions, changes in factors affecting such forward-looking statements or otherwise.

