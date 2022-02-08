Cumulus Media and The Bulwark Form Partnership for Podcasts

NEW YORK, Feb. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cumulus Media (NASDAQ: CMLS) today announced that podcasts from political news and analysis network The Bulwark have joined the Cumulus Podcast Network. Under the terms of the agreement, Cumulus monetizes all existing and forthcoming podcasts from The Bulwark, a first for The Bulwark shows. Cumulus also markets and distributes the podcasts, which include The Bulwark Podcast, Beg to Differ with Mona Charen, The Focus Group with Sarah Longwell, and The Bulwark Goes to Hollywood. The podcasts are available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, TuneIn, Pocket Casts, Google Podcasts, Amazon Music, and Pandora, among other platforms.



“The Bulwark is committed to building a home for the politically untethered through smart political analysis free from tribal loyalties. Our partnership with Cumulus Media will enable The Bulwark to build on its strong audience growth over the past three years," said Bulwark publisher Sarah Longwell. “Cumulus is first class in political podcast advertising and we’re extremely excited to begin this partnership.”

“The Bulwark team has spent years questioning and challenging political assumptions,” said Suzanne Grimes, Executive Vice President Corporate Marketing, Cumulus Media and President, Westwood One. “As we enter what is sure to be one of the most closely followed election cycles, The Bulwark will provide much for our listeners to absorb and ponder.”

The Bulwark podcast roster includes:

The Bulwark Podcast

Charlie Sykes and guests discuss the latest news from inside Washington and around the world. No shouting, grandstanding, or sloganeering. Conservative, conscientious, and civil.

Beg to Differ with Mona Charen

Host Mona Charen is joined by Linda Chavez of the Niskanen Center, Bill Galston of the Brookings Institution, and Damon Linker of The Week in a weekly roundtable discussion of the week’s news in a respectful, rational forum.

The Focus Group with Sarah Longwell

The Bulwark Unfiltered publisher Sarah Longwell, who has conducted hundreds of hours of focus groups all across the country, takes an unfiltered, uncompromising, unexpected look into what the average voter thinks about politics, policy, and current events.

The Bulwark Goes to Hollywood

Host Sonny Bunch interviews folks who have their finger on the pulse of the entertainment industry during this dynamic—and difficult—time.

About The Bulwark

The Bulwark is a news network of newsletters and podcasts launched in 2018 dedicated to providing political analysis and reporting free from the constraints of partisan loyalties or tribal prejudices. The Bulwark is owned by Center Enterprises, Inc., which operates under the trade name Bulwark Media.

About Cumulus Media

CUMULUS MEDIA (NASDAQ: CMLS) is an audio-first media company delivering premium content to over a quarter billion people every month — wherever and whenever they want it. CUMULUS MEDIA engages listeners with high-quality local programming through 406 owned-and-operated radio stations across 86 markets; delivers nationally-syndicated sports, news, talk, and entertainment programming from iconic brands including the NFL, the NCAA, the Masters, the AP, the Academy of Country Music Awards, and many other world-class partners across nearly 7,300 affiliated stations through Westwood One, the largest audio network in America; and inspires listeners through the CUMULUS Podcast Network, its rapidly growing network of original podcasts that are smart, entertaining and thought-provoking. CUMULUS MEDIA provides advertisers with personal connections, local impact and national reach through broadcast and on-demand digital, mobile, social, and voice-activated platforms, as well as integrated digital marketing services, powerful influencers, full-service audio solutions, industry-leading research and insights, and live event experiences. CUMULUS MEDIA is the only audio media company to provide marketers with local and national advertising performance guarantees. For more information visit www.cumulusmedia.com.

