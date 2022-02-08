Peapack-Gladstone Bank Appoints Heidi H. Smith, Esq. as Senior Vice President, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary

BEDMINSTER, N.J., Feb. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ Global Select Market: PGC) and Peapack-Gladstone Bank are proud to announce the appointment of Heidi H. Smith, Esq. as Senior Vice President, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary at Peapack-Gladstone Bank. Working out of the Bank’s Headquarters in Bedminster, New Jersey, Ms. Smith is responsible for overseeing all legal affairs of the Company in addition to providing advice to the Bank’s executive team on all matters of law and policy.



An accomplished corporate attorney, Ms. Smith previously served as Assistant General Counsel at the Bank, focusing primarily on providing legal support to Peapack Capital, the Bank’s equipment finance subsidiary. Ms. Smith worked with the sales, operations, and credit functions in developing and implementing necessary legal policies, and was also responsible for the drafting and reviewing of legal documentation for various types of equipment financing, commercial lending and community bank transactions. Previously, Ms. Smith held legal positions at Santander Bank, N.A., ADP, Inc. where she provided legal support for ADP’s Corporate Marketing and Time and Labor Management divisions, and as Chief Counsel, Vendor Finance Americas, at CIT Group Inc. where she developed and drafted global financing vendor program agreements and negotiated and structured complex domestic and international equipment finance, syndication and financing agreements.

Ms. Smith earned a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Political Science, Cum Laude, from the University of Massachusetts/Amherst. She received a Juris Doctor from Fordham University School of Law and is licensed to practice law in Connecticut, New York and Pennsylvania, in addition to having an In-House Limited License in New Jersey.

About the Company

Founded in 1921, Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation is a NJ bank holding company with total assets of $6.1 billion and assets under management/administration of $11.1 billion as of December 31, 2021. Peapack-Gladstone Bank is a commercial bank that provides innovative wealth management, investment banking, commercial and retail solutions, including residential lending and online platforms to businesses and consumers. Peapack Private, the Bank’s wealth management division, offers comprehensive financial, tax, fiduciary and investment advice, and solutions, to individuals, families, privately held businesses, family offices and not-for-profit organizations, which help them establish, maintain, and expand their legacy. Together, Peapack-Gladstone Bank and Peapack Private offer an unparalleled commitment to client service. Visit www.pgbank.com and www.peapackprivate.com for more information.

