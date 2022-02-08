The Arab African Council on Socioeconomic Development (AACSED) Chairman Enters into a joint venture with the Ukraine Arab Counsel in support of Intergovernmental and Commercial Aspirations of the parties

London, Feb. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today AACSED Chairman Dr Mohamed Zayed PhD and Executive Council Member Mr. Benjamin Ballout – also the Chairman of Diplomatic Trade a New York Based intergovernmental and commercial Lobby firm - issued an official statement that:

The Arab African Council on Socioeconomic Development (AACSED) has entered into a joint venture with the Ukraine Arab Cooperation Counsel and Diplomatic Trade Ltd. (USA) – this being in support of Intergovernmental / Commercial Aspirations of the parties

Dr Zayed and Mr. Ballout Stated that they are pleased to cooperate with the Ukraine Arab Cooperation Council a regional NGO supported by notable Arab Business, Government and Commercial Personalities.

The Ukraine Arab Cooperation Council mission is to support the Aerospace Industry of Ukraine and the Arab Region with technical, Financial and Logistic value in order to achieve the mutual aspirations of the countries national and commercial Space Programs – including joint cooperation between countries and commercial parties as to Technology and Logistic Access for Rocket Launch and other facilities.

Diplomatic Trade is A Registered Lobby in New York - for Ukraine Government previously and will currently support the Ukraine Arab Cooperation Council in the mutual ambitions of the Government of Ukraine as well as their Cooperation Council aspirations in regard to the activities mentioned – Mr. Ballout is a skilled Lobby for several governments including the Vatican and Libya.

The Arab African Council on Socioeconomic Development is a regional counsel of retired diplomats, experts and functionaries who give guidance to Governments and Commercial Private Sector on matters of Economics technology and other issues.

Mohamed Zayed - Chairman

AACSED +20 115 024 9763