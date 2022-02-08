THIS FRIDAY: SBA Administrator Guzman to visit Small Businesses in the Dallas, Texas area

Dallas, TX, Feb. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Friday, February 11, Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman , head of the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) and the voice for America’s 32.5 million small businesses in President Biden’s Cabinet, will visit the Dallas, Texas metro area. Administrator Guzman will join U.S. Representatives Colin Allred and Beth Van Duyne to highlight the economic impact of the SBA’s Shuttered Venue Operators Grant Program and the American Rescue Plan , meet with small business owners who utilized various SBA programs to help with their economic recovery, and discuss their continuing needs as our communities recovery from the impacts of COVID 19.

This visit marks the Administrator’s first official visit to the Dallas area. Since May 2021, Administrator Guzman has visited 23 states and U.S. territories, including Puerto Rico.

Media are invited to join specific stops and must RSVP by 5:00 p.m. ET on Thursday, February 10, 2022, for credentialing and trip locations.

WHEN:

Friday, February 11, 2022

WHERE:

Dallas/Fort Worth, Texas area

WHO:

Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman, U.S. Small Business Administration

Representative Colin Allred, Texas’ 32nd Congressional District

Representative Beth Van Duyne, Texas’ 24th Congressional District

WHY:

Administrator Guzman is traveling to Dallas, Texas, to highlight the resurgence of America’s small businesses and their role in the state’s economic recovery.

Small businesses are the engine of our national economy, with more than 32.5 million small businesses in our nation. The U.S. Census Bureau estimates that 97 percent of Dallas’ businesses are small businesses, with more than 59,000 in the city of Dallas alone.

