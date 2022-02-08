Keeping Promises: EarthRenew Pens Positive Letter to Stakeholders

NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES WIRE SERVICES



CALGARY, Alberta, Feb. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Following recent announcements this year, EarthRenew updates stakeholders providing more context surrounding the increased output. In addition to the positive news, EarthRenew is keeping its promise to support a farm system focused on soil health. The company is delivering on this by:

Posting positive results from a field trial we began last year to understand the impact of our products on potatoes crops.

we began last year to understand the impact of our products on potatoes crops. Outcomes of the trial included growing healthier potatoes at an equivalent marketable yield at a lower overall program cost than the standard synthetic program while improving the microbial diversity of the soil.

A favorable revenue announcement assured the market that EarthRenew’s acquisition of Replenish Nutrients and its innovative suite of regenerative products was a success.

assured the market that EarthRenew’s acquisition of Replenish Nutrients and its innovative suite of regenerative products was a success. With revenue of $15.1 M last year (on a proforma basis), EarthRenew is now focused solely on the growth of this business line, adding capacity exclusively to growing Replenish Nutrients’ products. Next year’s revenue expectations are expected to be in excess of $24M

The first granules are coming off the production line at the updated and expanded Beiseker facility .

. With the completion of this commercial facility, the company can provide customers with granulated versions of the products they have come to rely on. In this form, the products are easier to transport and store and can be applied with traditional farm equipment.

While Replenish Nutrients will continue to offer a blended version of the products, it’s the granulated version that the business uses as the foundation for growth.

All of the new facilities being contemplated – including the near-term project in Bethune, SK – will make use of the company’s expertise in granulation and do so at scale.

EarthRenew is quickly moving through the process required to fulfill its promise of building a 200,000 MT facility onsite at the K+S Potash mine.

Feasibility studies are being completed for two additional sites, one in the US and one more in Canada.

As fertilizer prices maintain their unprecedented rise, farmers are reluctant to absorb the price increase and will be looking for more cost-effective solutions. While it has not been immune to the tightening in the Potash market, they have been able to meter its costs to produce products at a price that remains attractive to customers.



About EarthRenew

EarthRenew is passionate about supporting a farm system that puts healthy soils and grower profitability back on the table. By upcycling naturally sourced nutrients into high-value crop inputs, we’ve built an innovative platform of regenerative fertilizers under the Replenish Nutrients brand. Regenerative fertilizers enhance soil health and biology while providing valuable, sustainable, plant-available nutrients farmers rely upon for healthy crops. Farmers benefit from improved ROI and a natural alternative to conventional products. For more information, please visit https://earthrenew.ca/ .

