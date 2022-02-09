26kW Standby Generators Bring More Power to Homes and Small Business—Norwall

Lake Havasu City, Arizona, USA, Feb. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Smaller and Less Expensive Air-Cooled Generators Make Backup Power More Affordable.

Two generator manufacturers recently announced new 26kW generators for home and small business applications. The latest models redefine the upper limits of air-cooled generator power. Previously, 20 kilowatt generators topped the home standby market until Generac introduced the 22-kilowatt and, several years later, the 24-kilowatt. Both companies made their 26kW announcements in the second half of 2021 as the manufacturers rolled out their product changes for 2022.

Features, lower cost, and smaller size make the 26kW a good fit for neighborhood backyards or the tight space considerations at many small businesses. The new air-cooled generators feature more power than ever at about half the cost of a liquid-cooled generator of similar size.

Complexity is the fundamental difference between air-cooled and liquid cooled generators. Air-cooled standby generators use a fan to push or pull air over the engine and alternator. Liquid-cooled generators pump coolant through the engine to the radiator, then cool it with a fan the way an automobile cools its engine. Considerably smaller, less complex, and more affordable, air-cooled generators dominate the home and small business standby generator market.

Briggs and Stratton introduced their PowerProtect Generator line in 2021 with models ranging from 10kW to 20kW and the new Briggs and Stratton 26kW generator. The new series relies on the Amplify Power Management for maximum flexibility with the ability to manage and prioritize up to 32 different loads from a smartphone. Briggs and Stratton generators use their well-known commercial-grade Vanguard V-twin engines in all their PowerProtect generators, including the 26kW models.

In 2021, Generac expanded their best-selling Guardian air-cooled line with the Generac 26kW Generator. Guardian generators range from 10kW to 26kW. The company eliminated 20kW models in favor of their 18kW or 22kW models. Guardian generators are the best-selling home standby models in the United States. Generac powers their Guardian generators with their own purpose-built Generac G-Force engine.

Both companies have headquarters near Milwaukee, Wisconsin, and manufacture their generators in the USA with most parts made in America, including engines, and some imported parts not made in the United States.

Norwall PowerSystems (www.norwall.com,) established in 1997, specializes in the sale of backup power equipment for homes and businesses.

