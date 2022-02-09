MedMira Receives CE Marking for its REVEALCOVID-19® PLUS Total Antibody Test

HALIFAX, Nova Scotia, Feb. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, MedMira Inc. (MedMira) (TSXV: MIR) has received the CE mark for its REVEALCOVID-19® PLUS Total Antibody Test. The test will be available in Europe and any countries accepting the CE mark. MedMira offers its tests in a single pack for individual use and bulk packaging for standard screening.



REVEALCOVID-19® PLUS detects the presence of total antibodies against SARS-CoV-2 generated by either a previous infection or post vaccination. The continuous screening for antibodies is essential to keep track of a person's current antibody status to either determine the effectiveness of post vaccination or a person’s status post-infection.

Based on the published data made available this month, the total antibody level including the neutralizing antibodies of individuals who had recovered from COVID-19 or were recently vaccinated, was found to reach the maximum level within a month and starting to steadily fall. Independent of vaccine policies and frequency of booster shots, it is important to monitor the antibody level over time. MedMira’s REVEALCOVID-19® PLUS Total Antibody Test can be completed in under 3 minutes (from the blood drawn until the testing is completed) and provides an instant result. The ease-of-use and speed allows for a convenient testing solution in either doctor’s offices, pharmacies or can quickly provide the necessary tool for large scale screening programs.

“We believe the REVEALCOVID-19® PLUS is our next step in Europe to support the health care system by allowing a more personalised responsibility approach by offering an easy testing tool and the quickest possible time. The use of our REVEALCOVID-19® PLUS will also give a great example of its quality and speed to our customers and open the path further for all our other products,” said Hermes Chan, CEO of MedMira Inc. “During the various independent evaluations, we have received an overwhelming positive response on the quality and handling of our product, and we feel excited to launch this necessary and important product in Europe.”

REVEALCOVID-19® PLUS Total Antibody Test is one out of four COVID-19 products which are exclusively developed and manufactured by MedMira Inc. at its internationally certified facility. The Company plans to launch its second antibody product within the coming weeks in Europe which will compliment REVEALCOVID-19® PLUS Total Antibody Test and provide an even better understanding of a person’s potential protection against SARS-CoV-2 with the launch of REVEALCOVID-19® Nab-Y.

About MedMira

MedMira is a leading developer and manufacturer of Rapid Vertical Flow® diagnostics. The Company’s tests provide hospitals, labs, clinics and individuals with instant disease diagnosis, such as HIV, Syphilis, Hepatitis, and SARS-CoV-2, in just three easy steps. The Company’s tests are sold globally under the REVEAL®, REVEALCOVID-19® , Multiplo® and Miriad® brands. Based on its patented Rapid Vertical Flow® Technology, MedMira’s rapid HIV test is the only one in the world to achieve regulatory approvals in Canada, the United States, China and the European Union. MedMira’s corporate offices and manufacturing facilities are located in Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada. For more information visit medmira.com. Follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

This news release contains forward‐looking statements, which involve risk and uncertainties and reflect the Company’s current expectation regarding future events, including statements regarding possible regulatory approval, product launch, future growth, and new business opportunities. Actual events could materially differ from those projected herein and depend on a number of factors including, but not limited to, changing market conditions, successful and timely completion of clinical studies, uncertainties related to the regulatory approval process, establishment of corporate alliances and other risks detailed from time to time in the company quarterly filings.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

