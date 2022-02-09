Tackle Game Day Hunger with Hamburger Stand’s Big Game Deal

Irvine, California, Feb. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rush to Hamburger Stand on February 13th to make your game day feast stand out with their Big Game Deal. You get 25 of the chain’s delicious Mini Corn Dogs for only $5! While there, pick up other fan favorites like juicy burgers, savory Chili Cheese Fries and other tasty snacks. Don’t forget to get something cool and refreshing, like their Specialty Lemonades or creamy shakes.

“Mini Corn Dogs are the perfect finger food to take to make any game day feast even better,” said Doug Koegeboehn, Chief Marketing Officer for Hamburger Stand. “They’re a fan favorite, and now you can get a bunch of them for just 5 bucks.”

Don’t let this deal pass! Valid 2/13 only, at participating locations. Tax extra. Limit 4 orders of this deal per guest. To find the nearest Hamburger Stand, or to place your order online, visit hamburgerstand.com.

About Hamburger Stand

Founded by John Galardi in 1982 in Garden Grove, Calif. and based in Irvine, Calif., Hamburger Stand prides itself on bringing quality burgers and more to its customers at a great value. It operates 13 stores in four states and is part of The Galardi Group, which is also the parent company of Wienerschnitzel and Tastee-Freez LLC. Visit our Facebook or Twitter to learn more about the brand.

