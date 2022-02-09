Enter the magical world of an extraordinary little boy in the book series, The Extraordinarily Ordinary Life of Prince, by Prince A Sanders.

New York, USA , Feb. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Extraordinarily Ordinary Life of Prince: Which Fork's First, marked the introduction of Prince A. Sander's debut as an author. Its the adventure of a little boy with a big imagination as the story narrates Prince's learning of proper table etiquette. Children will learn about proper table manners while venturing on a whimsical romp through the Big Apple. The story introduces six-year-old Prince, a bright and curious little boy who lives with his family in New York.

With his constant companion, pet hamster Popcorn, they embark on a series of adventures that ultimately teaches him some of life's more puzzling lessons. The story starts with Prince's family surprising him with the best birthday gift, tickets to a Broadway show, and a fancy dinner at the New York Hotel. The only catch is that Prince has to master his table etiquette and fast to dine at such an upscale eatery. With engaging illustrations, it'll help to spark children's imaginations as they follow the story of Prince and Popcorn.

The sequel to Prince A. Sanders's debut is The Extraordinarily Ordinary Life of Prince: Everybody's Good at Something. The story is based on actual events from Sanders life. The story is centered around two very significant themes commonly faced by today's youth; the journey to discovering one's talent and having the courage to do what you love even when being bullied.

The story shows a mother's unwavering love who guides and encourages her son to pursue his talent. But with this comes obstacles from the other children as they bully Prince for having a passion for dance. While ballet isn’t a common hobby for boys, especially minority boy, Prince faces stigmatization from his peers. This is the perfect book to help children learn about social development and empowerment as they pursue their dreams and follow their hearts.

“Both books were a joy to read and it help to promote confidence within children,” said a book reviewer. “The books are helpful to teach children about believing in yourself and standing up for what makes you who you are. The cute, colorful, and adorable illustrations help to attract the attention of young readers and keep them entertained.”

Both stories are suitable for parents, grandparents, or teachers who would like to educate and inspire today’s youth in a fun and interactive way. The series is truly an eye-catching, clever take on teaching through cartoon illustrations which will bring out the humor and excitement of the young readers.

About Prince A. Sanders

Prince A. Sanders is the Managing Director at Park Lane New York. He is a former ballet dancer who entered the hospitality industry after sustaining an unexpected injury. His passion for sharing his story inspired him to write The Extraordinarily Ordinary Life of Prince series. The stories aims to spread love, joy, and hope for children to learn valuable lessons while being encouraged to spread joy wherever they may go. All the story’s inspiration comes from Prince’s childhood and family.

