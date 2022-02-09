SHAREHOLDER NOTICE: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates ADOC, CHWA, PTRS, AZPN

NEW YORK, Feb. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a shareholder rights law firm, announces it is investigating the following companies concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to:



Edoc Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: ADOC)’s merger with Calidi Biotherapeutics, Inc. If you are an Edoc shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

CHW Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ: CHWA)’s merger with Wag Labs, Inc. If you are a CHWA shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Partners Bancorp (NASDAQ: PTRS)’s sale to OceanFirst Financial Corp. Under the terms of the merger agreement, Partners Bancorp shareholders may elect to receive $10.00 in cash or 0.4512 shares of OceanFirst common stock for each share of Partners Bancorp common stock they own. If you are a Partners Bancorp shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: AZPN)’s merger with certain of Emerson Electric Co.’s industrial software businesses. Under the terms of the agreement, Aspen shareholders will receive approximately $87.00 per share in cash and 0.42 shares of common stock of the combined company for each share of Aspen common stock they own. If you are an Aspen shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

