SHAREHOLDER NOTICE: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates SAVE, ALJJ, XPOA, VHAQ

NEW YORK, Feb. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a shareholder rights law firm, announces it is investigating the following companies concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to:



Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE: SAVE)’s sale to Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. for 1.9126 shares of Frontier plus $2.13 in cash for each Spirit share. If you are a Spirit shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALJJ)’s sale of its wholly-owned subsidiary, Phoenix Color Corp., to Lakeside Book Company. If you are an ALJ shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

DPCM Capital, Inc. (NYSE: XPOA)’s merger with D-Wave Systems Inc. If you are a DPCM shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Viveon Health Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: VHAQ)’s merger with Suneva Medical, Inc. If you are a Viveon Health shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders.

Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:

Halper Sadeh LLP

Daniel Sadeh, Esq.

Zachary Halper, Esq.

(212) 763-0060

sadeh@halpersadeh.com

zhalper@halpersadeh.com

https://www.halpersadeh.com