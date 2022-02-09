Year End Report Q4-2021

English Swedish

Period October - December

Order bookings increased by 12 percent to MSEK 211 (189).

Revenue increased by 35 percent to MSEK 234 (173).

Operating profit amounted to MSEK 40.1 (21.2).

Profit for the period amounted to MSEK 30.3 (14.5).

Earnings per share amounted to SEK 2.66 (1.28).





Period January - December

Order bookings increased by 32 percent and amounted to MSEK 864 (653).

Revenue increased by 28 percent to MSEK 788 (618).

Revenue adjusted for currency effects amounted to MSEK 824 (618), i.e. an underlying organic increase of 33 percent.

Operating profit amounted to MSEK 119.6 (50.8).

Operating margin amounted to 15.2 (8.2)%.

Profit for the period amounted to MSEK 87.4 (33.5).

Earnings per share amounted to SEK 7.67 (2.94).

Net cash excluding IFRS16 amounted to MSEK 75.1 (24.8).

Significant events after the quarter

The Board of Directors has decided to propose to the Annual General Meeting a dividend of SEK 5.00 (2.00) per share, equivalent to MSEK 57.0 (22.8).





A live event will be held today 9/2 at 10.00 am CET, where the CEO presents the report. You can participate by clicking on the link below:

Join Live Event





FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, CONTACT:

Krister Magnusson, President & CEO

Mobile: +46-704 85 21 14

E-mail: krister.magnusson@nilorn.com

This information is information that Nilörngruppen is under obligation to publish in accordance with the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Markets Act. The information herein was provided by the contact person named below for publication at 08:00 a.m., 09 February 2022.

