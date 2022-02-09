JDE Peet’s commits to SBTi-approved targets to reduce GHG emissions across its value chain

PRESS RELEASE



09 February 2022

25% reduction in absolute scope 1 and scope 2 GHG emissions and 12.5% reduction in absolute scope 3 GHG emissions by 2030 from a 2020 base year

Targets consistent with reductions required to keep warming to well-below 2°C.

Underscores JDE Peet's’ ongoing commitment to address climate change, while enhancing the company’s current operations



JDE Peet’s (EURONEXT: JDEP), the world’s leading pure-play coffee and tea company by revenue, today announced it has committed to SBTi-approved greenhouse gas (GHG) emission reduction targets across its value chain. These new targets underscore JDE Peet's’ commitment to create a better future by actively working to minimise the company’s operational footprint.

“JDE Peet’s is deeply committed to an inclusive growth model. Today’s announcement of our GHG emissions targets formalises our commitment to climate action, a key focal point within our sustainability journey, while creating long-term value for the business and our stakeholders” said Fabien Simon, CEO JDE Peet’s. “In addition, we are committed to reviewing these targets within the next five years and assessing the potential to further enhance our goals to a 1.5°C trajectory on the way to reaching net zero GHG emissions across our full value chain by 2050.”

JDE Peet’s’ approach to sustainability is focused on building collaborative partnerships and prioritising areas where we have the greatest potential impact. Our end-to-end approach to reduce GHG emissions across our value chain focuses on two key areas:

Minimising our operational footprint:

Further increase the efficiency of resources across our global manufacturing network;

Continue to grow the share of renewable electricity throughout our business operations;

Replace fossil fuels with green alternatives wherever feasible, such as using spent coffee grounds as fuel in our operations.



Addressing the footprint of our value chain:

Work towards 100% responsibly sourced coffee, tea, and palm oil by 2025 through our Common Grounds programme;

Minimise the environmental impact of our packaging by reducing the amount of packaging we need, designing our packaging to be reusable, recyclable or compostable, and increasing the share of recycled packaging post life-cycle;

Explore low-carbon logistics options for our inbound and outbound transport across the value chain.



To learn more about JDE Peet’s’ sustainability journey, please visit the company’s website.





###

Enquiries



Media

Michael Orr

+31 20558 1600

Media@JDEPeets.com

Investors / Analysts

Robin Jansen

+31 61594 4569

IR@JDEPeets.com

About JDE Peet’s

JDE Peet’s is the world's leading pure-play coffee and tea company, serving approximately 4,500 cups of coffee or tea per second. JDE Peet's unleashes the possibilities of coffee and tea in more than 100 countries with a portfolio of over 50 brands, including L’OR, Peet’s, Jacobs, Senseo, Tassimo, Douwe Egberts, OldTown, Super, Pickwick and Moccona. In 2020, JDE Peet’s generated total sales of EUR 6.7 billion and employed a global workforce of more than 19,000 employees. Read more about our journey towards a coffee and tea for every cup at www.JDEPeets.com.

Attachment