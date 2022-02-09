Enefit Green production data - January 2022

Enefit Green produced 144.9 GWh electricity during January 2022 or 59.7% more than in the same period last year. The result was mainly driven by 73.3% growth in wind energy generation in Estonian and Lithuanian wind farms. During January 2022 the average recorded wind speed was 8.6 m/s and 8.5 m/s in Estonian and Lithuanian wind farms respectively (compared to average recorded wind speeds of 6.8 m/s and 6.0 m/s respectively in January 2021).
Heat energy production increased by 5.6% y-o-y to 61.5 GWh in January 2022.
Pellet production increased by 4.6% y-o-y to 12.7 thousand tonnes in January 2022.
|January 2022
|January 2021
|Change, %
|Electricity production by countries, MWh
|Estonia
|86,951
|54,921
|58.3%
|Lithuania
|53,707
|31,638
|69.8%
|Latvia
|3,882
|3,969
|-2.2%
|Poland
|351
|173
|103.1%
|Total
|144,890
|90,701
|59.7%
|Electricity production by segment, MWh
|Wind
|126,715
|73,121
|73.3%
|Cogeneration
|17,646
|17,317
|1.9%
|Solar
|430
|183
|135.0%
|Other
|98
|80
|22.7%
|Total
|144,890
|90,701
|59.7%
|Heat energy, MWh
|61,456
|58,189
|5.6%
|Pellets, th t
|12.7
|12.2
|4.6%
Enefit Green is one of the leading diversified renewable energy producers in the Baltic sea area. The Company owns 22 wind farms, 38 solar power plants, 4 cogeneration plants, a pellet plant and a hydroelectric plant located in Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Poland. As of the end of 2021, the Group had a total installed electricity production capacity of 456 MW and a total installed heat production capacity of 81 MW. During 2021, the Company produced 1193 GWh of electricity and 618 GWh of heat.