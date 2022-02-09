Enefit Green production data - January 2022

Enefit Green produced 144.9 GWh electricity during January 2022 or 59.7% more than in the same period last year. The result was mainly driven by 73.3% growth in wind energy generation in Estonian and Lithuanian wind farms. During January 2022 the average recorded wind speed was 8.6 m/s and 8.5 m/s in Estonian and Lithuanian wind farms respectively (compared to average recorded wind speeds of 6.8 m/s and 6.0 m/s respectively in January 2021).

Heat energy production increased by 5.6% y-o-y to 61.5 GWh in January 2022.

Pellet production increased by 4.6% y-o-y to 12.7 thousand tonnes in January 2022.

    January 2022   January 2021   Change, %
Electricity production by countries, MWh   
Estonia86,95154,92158.3%
Lithuania53,70731,63869.8%
Latvia3,8823,969-2.2%
Poland351173103.1%
Total144,89090,70159.7%
    
Electricity production by segment, MWh   
Wind126,71573,12173.3%
Cogeneration17,64617,3171.9%
Solar430183135.0%
Other988022.7%
Total144,89090,70159.7%
    
Heat energy, MWh61,45658,1895.6%
    
Pellets, th t12.7 12.2 4.6%

 

Further information:
Sven Kunsing
Head of Finance Communications
investor@enefitgreen.ee
https://enefitgreen.ee/en/investorile/

Enefit Green is one of the leading diversified renewable energy producers in the Baltic sea area. The Company owns 22 wind farms, 38 solar power plants, 4 cogeneration plants, a pellet plant and a hydroelectric plant located in Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Poland. As of the end of 2021, the Group had a total installed electricity production capacity of 456 MW and a total installed heat production capacity of 81 MW. During 2021, the Company produced 1193 GWh of electricity and 618 GWh of heat.