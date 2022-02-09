Enefit Green production data - January 2022

English Estonian

Enefit Green produced 144.9 GWh electricity during January 2022 or 59.7% more than in the same period last year. The result was mainly driven by 73.3% growth in wind energy generation in Estonian and Lithuanian wind farms. During January 2022 the average recorded wind speed was 8.6 m/s and 8.5 m/s in Estonian and Lithuanian wind farms respectively (compared to average recorded wind speeds of 6.8 m/s and 6.0 m/s respectively in January 2021).



Heat energy production increased by 5.6% y-o-y to 61.5 GWh in January 2022.

Pellet production increased by 4.6% y-o-y to 12.7 thousand tonnes in January 2022.

January 2022 January 2021 Change, % Electricity production by countries, MWh Estonia 86,951 54,921 58.3% Lithuania 53,707 31,638 69.8% Latvia 3,882 3,969 -2.2% Poland 351 173 103.1% Total 144,890 90,701 59.7% Electricity production by segment, MWh Wind 126,715 73,121 73.3% Cogeneration 17,646 17,317 1.9% Solar 430 183 135.0% Other 98 80 22.7% Total 144,890 90,701 59.7% Heat energy, MWh 61,456 58,189 5.6% Pellets, th t 12.7 12.2 4.6%

Further information:

Sven Kunsing

Head of Finance Communications

investor@enefitgreen.ee

https://enefitgreen.ee/en/investorile/

Enefit Green is one of the leading diversified renewable energy producers in the Baltic sea area. The Company owns 22 wind farms, 38 solar power plants, 4 cogeneration plants, a pellet plant and a hydroelectric plant located in Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Poland. As of the end of 2021, the Group had a total installed electricity production capacity of 456 MW and a total installed heat production capacity of 81 MW. During 2021, the Company produced 1193 GWh of electricity and 618 GWh of heat.