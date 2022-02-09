Green Energy Group (Seabird Exploration Plc): LOI for OBN source contract

Green Energy Group (SBX Plc) is pleased to announce that it has received a Letter of Intent for an OBN source contract in the Eastern hemisphere. The contract is expected to commence late Q1 and has an expected duration of approximately 90 days.



