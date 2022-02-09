NB Private Equity: Changes in Value of Quoted Holdings Drive 4.1% Reduction in January 2022

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN IS NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN OR INTO AUSTRALIA, CANADA, ITALY, DENMARK, JAPAN, THE UNITED STATES, OR TO ANY NATIONAL OF SUCH JURISDICTIONS

Changes in Value of Quoted Holdings Drive 4.1% Reduction in January 2022

9 February 2022

NB Private Equity (NBPE), the $1.4bn listed private equity investment company managed by Neuberger Berman, today releases its 31 January 2022 monthly NAV estimate.

Highlights (at 31 January 2022)

NAV per share of $29.06 (£21.66) 1

NAV total return of (4.1%) in 2022 YTD; performance driven by changes in quoted portfolio company valuations in a period of significant volatility in public markets

NAV total return of 34.7% over the last twelve months

$26m invested in one new investment in January 2022

Robust liquidity - $382 million of cash and undrawn credit line available





At 31 January 2022* YTD 1 year 3 years 5 years 10 years NAV TR (USD) (4.1%) 34.7% 78.8% 120.1% 254.1% MSCI World TR (USD) (5.3%) 17.0% 60.8% 91.2% 214.8% Share price TR (GBP) (3.6%) 53.5% 81.1% 120.5% 486.3% FTSE All-Share TR (GBP) (0.3%) 18.9% 21.7% 30.2% 104.4%

*Reflects cumulative returns over the time periods shown and are not annualised.

Business review (at 3 1 January 202 2 )

NAV declined 4.1% during January 2022, driven by changes in quoted company valuations, amid significant market volatility

The public equity portfolio represents 16% of portfolio fair value

6% of the portfolio is valued based on 31 December 2021 private company valuation information

71% of the portfolio is valued based on 30 September 2021 private company valuation information

The Manager expects to receive updated 31 December 2021 private company valuations in the coming weeks and will incorporate new information into future monthly NAV updates as received

Continued focus on investing in companies expected to benefit from long term growth trends

NBPE made one new investment during 2022 YTD, a $26 million investment in True Potential, a wealth management technology platform in the UK which works with close to 20% of UK financial advisers and provide products and technology to over 1.4 million private clients

The Manager believes that this was an attractive opportunity to invest alongside Cinven in a highly scalable business model, as well as a bespoke and proprietary technology which serves both financial advisors and clients

Robust liquidity

Additional $12 million of proceeds expected from one previously announced transaction in 2021 2

Sale of Leaseplan to ALD Automotive announced. 2 As of 31 January 2022 Leaseplan’s fair value in NBPE was $13.4 million

As of 31 January 2022 Leaseplan’s fair value in NBPE was $13.4 million $382 million of available liquidity ($82 million cash, $300 million of undrawn credit line) Capital position supports intention to repay 2022 ZDP’s at maturity date, as announced last month The credit facility and the remaining 2024 ZDPs give the Company the ongoing ability to maintain an investment level of greater than 100%

The Company has available liquidity to repay 2022 ZDPs in full while continuing to make new investments and the Manager continues to review significant co-investment deal flow

Portfolio Valuation

The value of NBPE’s portfolio as of 31 January 2022 was based on the following information:

20% of the portfolio fair value was valued as of 31 January 2022 16% in public securities 4% in private direct investments

7% of the portfolio fair value was valued as of 31 December 2021 7% in private direct investments

2% of the portfolio fair value was valued as of 31 October 2021 2% in private direct investments

71% of the portfolio fair value was valued as of 30 September 2021 70% in private direct investments 1% in fund investments



1 After accrual of the $0.47 per share dividend declared in January 2022.

2 Transaction subject to customary closing conditions; no assurances can be made transactions will close or the expected proceeds are ultimately received.

