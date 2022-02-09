Additional amounts of mortgage covered bonds at auction 9. – 11. February

9 February 2022

 


 

Company Announcement number 17/2022

Due to recent price declines, Realkredit Danmark will sell additional DKK 360 million of the 5-year bond in series 10F at the auction for the refinancing of FlexLån® as of 1 April 2022.

 

The additional amount will be distributed evenly on the remaining three auction days – dkk 120 million extra per day.

 

DateISIN codeCurrencyMaturitySeriesCut-off
period		New daily amount dkk million
﻿9 – 11 Feb. 2022
﻿
DK0004602570DKK202710F12:30 PM4,060

 

 

 

