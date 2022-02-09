English Danish

9 February 2022





Company Announcement number 17/2022

Additional amounts of mortgage covered bonds at auction 9. – 11. February

Due to recent price declines, Realkredit Danmark will sell additional DKK 360 million of the 5-year bond in series 10F at the auction for the refinancing of FlexLån® as of 1 April 2022.

The additional amount will be distributed evenly on the remaining three auction days – dkk 120 million extra per day.

Date ISIN code Currency Maturity Series Cut-off

period New daily amount dkk million ﻿9 – 11 Feb. 2022

﻿

DK0004602570 DKK 2027 10F 12:30 PM 4,060

