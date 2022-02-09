|To
9 February 2022
Company Announcement number 17/2022
Additional amounts of mortgage covered bonds at auction 9. – 11. February
Due to recent price declines, Realkredit Danmark will sell additional DKK 360 million of the 5-year bond in series 10F at the auction for the refinancing of FlexLån® as of 1 April 2022.
The additional amount will be distributed evenly on the remaining three auction days – dkk 120 million extra per day.
|Date
|ISIN code
|Currency
|Maturity
|Series
|Cut-off
period
|New daily amount dkk million
|9 – 11 Feb. 2022
|DK0004602570
|DKK
|2027
|10F
|12:30 PM
|4,060
The Executive Board
Any additional questions should be addressed to Head of RD Funding, Christian Rosenstand, phone
+45 45 13 20 19.
