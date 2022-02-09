Mastek Announces Three New Senior Appointments to UK & US Boards in Non-Executive Capacities

READING, England, Feb. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mastek (NSE: MASTEK; BSE: 523704) announced today that it has appointed Damien Venkatasamy, Vivek Chopra and David O'Brien as subsidiary board members.

Hiral Chandrana, Global Chief Executive Officer, Mastek Group, said: "We are pleased to welcome Damien, David and Vivek to the Mastek family. They have joined Mastek at an exciting time as we drive our Vision 2025 strategy forward, build deeper relationships with clients in our growth markets and transform all stakeholder experiences with Digital."

Ashank Desai, Vice Chairman, Co-Founder and MD, Mastek Group, said: "The addition of Damien, Vivek and David to our subsidiary boards complements strengths of our board of directors, and we are sure that we will have benefit of their insightful perspectives as we enhance value for shareholders of Mastek."

About Damien Venkatasamy:

Damien is an experienced leader, who has driven transformational change initiatives in the UK Public Sector market. He has held senior positions in DXC and TCS in the past, with P&L responsibilities and annualised revenues of c$1b.

"I have long held a great deal of respect for Mastek due to their commitment to delivering customer outcomes, and I am delighted to be joining them in a Non-Executive capacity in UK, to help them achieve the next phase of their growth strategy."- Damien Venkatasamy

About Vivek Chopra:

Vivek is a Board Member and Strategic Advisor to organizations globally. He was Chief Executive of L&T Infotech in the past and held senior positions in IBM, HP, and Wipro with various capacities leading Applications, BPO, Infrastructure, and global businesses through the years.

"I am excited to join the Mastek US board and help enhance their brand globally. Looking forward to contributing to Mastek's strategy for growth / scale as they become a dominant player in the digital engineering & cloud transformation ecosystem."- Vivek Chopra

About David O'Brien:

David is recognized for exceptional success in innovative business deal-making as Chief Revenue Officer, CEO, and Chief Commercial Officer. He has held senior positions in GFT Group, Accenture, Siemens and driven successful transformation of revenue, technology, and profit performance in various roles.

"Mastek has an enviable history of delivering exceptional service to clients, touching people's lives and social services every day. I am delighted to be appointed Non-Executive in the UK, supporting Mastekeers as they continue their success and expansion into the private sector in both UK and Europe." - David O'Brien



