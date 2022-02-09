Festi hf.: Buy-back programme week 6 - end of buy-back

In week 6, Festi purchased in total 188,000 own shares for total amount of 43,616,000 ISK as follows:
|Week
|Date
|Time
|Purchased shares
|Price
|Purchase price
|Total shares bought
|Total puchase price
|6
|7.2.2022
|09:46:46
|135.000
|232
|31.320.000
|4.947.000
|1.132.563.860
|6
|8.2.2022
|15:19:52
|53.000
|232
|12.296.000
|5.000.000
|1.144.859.860
|188.000
|43.616.000
This announcement of purchase of own shares is in accordance with the buy-back programme announced 14 December 2021 to Nasdaq OMX Iceland. Festi has purchased in total 5,000,000 own shares for 1,144,859,860 ISK and has finished the buy-back.
Before the purchase Festi held 6,000,000 own shares or 1.85% of issued shares but owns now 11,000,000 own shares or 3.40% of issued shares.
The execution of the buy-back programme is in accordance with Chapter VIII of the Company Act No 2/1995 and annex II to the Regulation on insider information and market abuse No 630/2005.
For further information contact Magnús Kr. Ingason, CFO of Festi hf. (mki@festi.is).