Festi hf.: Buy-back programme week 6 - end of buy-back

Kopavogi, ICELAND

In week 6, Festi purchased in total 188,000 own shares for total amount of 43,616,000 ISK as follows:


WeekDateTimePurchased sharesPricePurchase priceTotal shares boughtTotal puchase price
67.2.202209:46:46135.00023231.320.0004.947.0001.132.563.860
68.2.202215:19:5253.00023212.296.0005.000.0001.144.859.860
   188.000 43.616.000  


This announcement of purchase of own shares is in accordance with the buy-back programme announced 14 December 2021 to Nasdaq OMX Iceland. Festi has purchased in total 5,000,000 own shares for 1,144,859,860 ISK and has finished the buy-back.

Before the purchase Festi held 6,000,000 own shares or 1.85% of issued shares but owns now 11,000,000 own shares or 3.40% of issued shares.

The execution of the buy-back programme is in accordance with Chapter VIII of the Company Act No 2/1995 and annex II to the Regulation on insider information and market abuse No 630/2005.

For further information contact Magnús Kr. Ingason, CFO of Festi hf. (mki@festi.is).