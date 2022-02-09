Direct-to-Consumer Laboratory Testing Market in North America, by Sample Type and Test Type 2017-2031

Dublin, Feb. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Direct-to-Consumer Laboratory Testing Market - North America Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The latest study analyzes the historical and present scenario of the direct-to-consumer laboratory testing market in North America to gauge its growth potential. The study presents detailed information about key growth factors, restraints, and trends that are creating the landscape for growth of the direct-to-consumer laboratory testing market in North America in order to identify opportunities for stakeholders. The report also provides insightful information about the growth of the direct-to-consumer laboratory testing market in North America during the forecast period from 2021 to 2031.



The report offers intricate dynamics about different aspects of the direct-to-consumer laboratory testing market, which aids companies operating in the market in making strategic decisions. This study also elaborates on the significant changes that are anticipated to drive the direct-to-consumer laboratory testing market in North America during the forecast period. It also includes key indicators of growth of the direct-to-consumer laboratory testing market in the region and estimates statistics related to the market and value (US$ Mn).



This study covers detailed segmentation of the direct-to-consumer laboratory testing market in North America, along with key information and competition outlook. The report provides company profiles of players that are currently dominating the market, wherein various development, expansion, and winning strategies practiced by these players have been presented in detail.



The report provides detailed information about the direct-to-consumer laboratory testing market in North America based on a comprehensive research on various factors that play a key role in accelerating the growth of the market.

Information provided in the report answers path-breaking questions for companies that are currently operating in the direct-to-consumer laboratory testing market in North America and are looking for innovative methods to create a unique benchmark in the market to help them design successful strategies and make target-driven decisions.

Which segment of the direct-to-consumer laboratory testing market in North America will emerge as a major revenue generator during the forecast period?

How are key market players successfully earning revenue in the direct-to-consumer laboratory testing market in North America?

What would be the Y-o-Y growth of the direct-to-consumer laboratory testing market in North America between 2021 and 2031?

What are the winning imperatives of leading players operating in the direct-to-consumer laboratory testing market in North America?



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Assumptions and Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary: North America Direct-to-Consumer Laboratory Testing Market



4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.1.1. Product Definition

4.1.2. Industry Evolution / Developments

4.3. Market Dynamics

4.4. North America Direct-to-Consumer Laboratory Testing Market Analysis and Forecast, 2017-2031

4.5. Porter's Five Force Analysis



5. Key Insights

5.1. Key Industrial Events (Licensing Partnership/Merger & Acquisition)

5.2. Disease Prevalence & Incidence Rate

5.3. Regulatory Scenario

5.4. COVID-19 Pandemic Impact on Industry (value chain and short / mid / long term impact)



6. North America Direct-to-Consumer Laboratory Testing Market Analysis and Forecast, by Sample Type

6.1. Introduction & Definition

6.2. Key Findings / Developments

6.3. Market Value Forecast, by Sample Type, 2017-2031

6.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Sample Type



7. North America Direct-to-Consumer Laboratory Testing Market Analysis and Forecast, by Test Type

7.1. Introduction & Definition

7.2. Key Findings / Developments

7.3. Market Value Forecast, by Test Type, 2017-2031

7.3.1. Genetic Testing

7.3.2. Disease Risk Assessment Testing

7.3.2.1. Cancer

7.3.2.2. STDs

7.3.2.3. Others

7.3.3. CBC

7.3.4. Diabetes testing

7.3.5. TSH testing

7.3.6. Others

7.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Test Type



8. North America Direct-to-Consumer Laboratory Testing Market Analysis and Forecast, by End-user

8.1. Introduction & Definition

8.2. Key Findings / Developments

8.3. Market Value Forecast by End-user, 2017-2031

8.3.1. Hospitals

8.3.2. Clinics

8.3.3. Specialty Labs

8.3.4. Diagnostic Centers

8.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis, by End-user



9. North America Direct-to-Consumer Laboratory Testing Market Analysis and Forecast, by Country

9.1. Key Findings

9.2. Market Value Forecast, by Region

9.3. Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Country



10. Competition Landscape

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings

23andMe, Inc.

ANY LAB TEST NOW

Direct Labs LLC

Everlywell

MyMedLab

ColorGenomics

Ancestry

WellnessFX

LetsGetChecked

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gaepfc

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data.

