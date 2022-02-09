Global Cold Plasma Market Growth Forecasts 2022-2026: Growing Applications of Cold Plasma in Cancer and Infectious Disease Treatment

Dublin, Feb. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Cold Plasma Market by Industry (Textile, Electronics & Semiconductors, Polymers & Plastic, Food & Agriculture, Medical, Others), Application (Adhesion, Printing, Wound Healing), Regime (Atmospheric, Low Pressure), COVID-19 Impact - Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global cold plasma market size is expected to reach USD 3.3 billion by 2026 from USD 1.6 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 15.0% during the forecast period.

The growth in this market is primarily attributed to the benefits of cold plasma, such as its environment-friendliness, increasing use of cold plasma in wound healing and cancer treatment, innovations in textile production, growing food safety concerns, innovations in cold plasma technology, and the increasing use of cold plasma in meat and poultry packaging decontamination.

Within the polymer & plastic industry, the cold plasma market has been segmented into surface treatment, printing, adhesion, and other applications. The surface treatment segment accounted for the largest share of the cold plasma industry in 2020. Advantages of cold plasma treatment, such as enabling surfaces to be contamination-free from dirt, grease, oils, and fluorine, which allows for better wetting, initial adhesion, and long-term stability drive the growth of this segment.

Based on the regime for the polymer & plastic industry, the cold plasma market has been segmented into atmospheric cold plasma and low-pressure cold plasma. The atmospheric cold plasma segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR owing to the profitable, fast, and environment-friendly option.

Europe is expected to account for the largest share of the global cold plasma market in 2026. On the other hand, the APAC region is expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to rising manufacturing activities in Asian countries (particularly electronics, textiles, plastics and polymers) and the increasing demand for decontaminated frozen food.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Benefits of Cold Plasma Technology

Increasing Use of Cold Plasma in Wound Healing

Growing Applications of Cold Plasma in Cancer and Infectious Disease Treatment

Technological Advancements

Non-Thermal Atmospheric Plasma (NTAP) for Food Preservation

Innovations in Textile Production

Restraints

High Capital Investments

Opportunities

Need for Less Chemical and Water Consumption

Developing Nations

Applications of Cold Plasma in Infection Prevention and Prolonging the Life of PPE

Challenges

Limited Commercialization of Cold Plasma

Limited Presence of Key Players in Developing Countries

