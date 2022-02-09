Shipping Container Market Size & Share [2022-2028] | Industry to Experience Exponential Growth

Pune, India, Feb. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global shipping container market size is set to gain traction owing to increasing sea trade of goods and materials, states Fortune Business Insights in its report, titled “Shipping Container Market 2021-2028”. For instance, according to data provided by the United Nations Conference on Trade and Developments, nearly 11 billion of sea trade was done in 2018 and 7.8 billion tons were dry cargo trade volume. Moreover, increasing trend of renting ships at affordable prices is expected to drive the market during the forecast period.

Report Coverage-

The report aims to analyze shipping container industry by considering contributions, prospects, and growth trends. It presents detailed profiles of every key player operating in the market to analyze their core competencies in each segment. Apart from that, it ensures to help our clients better understand the competitive developments, such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, joint ventures, and collaborations.





Get Sample PDF Brochure: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/shipping-container-market-102242





Segments-

By size, the market is divided into 20 feet, 40 feet and others. By type, the market is segmented into dry storage container, flat rack container, open top container, refrigerated container, insulated or thermal container and special purpose container. Lastly, in terms of region, the market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of World.

Drivers & Restraints

Remote Container Management (RCM) Solutions To Drive Market Growth

The growing demand for superior quality and containers, by defense department and the rising trend use of remote container management (RCM) solutions, i.e. it helps in monitoring temperature, relative humidity, and the concentrations of O₂ and CO₂ within the refrigerated container is expected to drive the shipping container market growth during the forecast period.

On the other hand, increased material cost, decrease in container price and slower economic growth of several countries are major market restraints.





Regional Insights

Asia Pacific to Dominate Backed by Presence Key Players

Asia Pacific is expected to hold the largest shipping container market share owing to the presence of several manufacturers of these containers. Additionally, due to availability of large coast line the market in the region is expected to boom. China is the leader in the terms of volume in the region.

North America also expected to showcase significant market share owing to the increasing trend of rental ships in the region.





To get to know more about the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this market,

Please Visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/shipping-container-market-102242





Competitive Landscape

Key Players to Focus on Partnerships & Collaborations to strengthen the Market Growth

The global market for field programmable gate array has many prominent companies that are constantly trying to develop efficient solution for various industries across the globe using his technology. To do so, they are joining hands with local or reputed firms, doing partnerships and acquisitions and new launches to strengthen their portfolio in the market. Below is industry development:

March 2019: China International Marine Container Group made an agreement with Aker Group to come up with new business opportunities in offshore fields and modular buildings.





COVID-19 Pandemic:

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has moderately affected the market. As a report by United Nations Conference on Trade and Development stated that due to Covid-19 pandemic, it was expected that seaborne trade, and containerized trade, would experience a decline. However, due to changes in pattern of shopping due to the pandemic, the electronic commerce business increased, and lockdown rules surprisingly increased the import demand for manufactured consumer goods, which were transported in shipping containers. Thus, the market is expected to flourish amid pandemic.





List of the Key Players Profiled in the Global Market

China International Marine Containers (Group) Ltd.

TLS Offshore Containers International

W&K Containers

Singamas Container Holdings Limited

YMC Container Solutions

China Shipping Container Lines Co. Ltd.

Cxic Group

Hapag-Llyod AG





Ask for Customization of this Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/shipping-container-market-102242





About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com