Global 3D Printed Medical Devices Market Report 2021: Market is Projected to Grow from $1.7 Billion in 2021 to $4.9 Billion by 2026

Dublin, Feb. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global 3D Printed Medical Devices 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for 3D printed medical devices - should grow from $1.7 billion in 2021 to $4.9 billion by 2026, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 24.5% for the period of 2021-2026.
- The North American market for 3D printed medical devices should grow from $632.6 million in 2021 to $1.9 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 24.9% for the period of 2021-2026.
- The Asia-Pacific market for 3D printed medical devices should grow from $367.5 million in 2021 to $1.2 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 26.7% for the period of 2021-2026.
3D printed medical devices are a segment of the larger medical device industry. These devices can be manufactured at end-user facilities with 3D printers and compatible scanners and software or purchased through a 3D printing vendor, which uses transmitted patient scans digitally to print the device that is then delivered to the healthcare provider.
There are numerous end-user markets for 3D printed medical devices. Hospitals, physical therapist clinics, outpatient care centers and physicians' offices worldwide use millions of medical devices for implanting joints, surgeries (instruments), joint braces (orthopedics) and prosthetics. 3D printed orthodontic appliances are becoming increasingly common and are manufactured in-house at a growing rate.
The term 3D printing originally referred to a process that deposits a binder material onto a powder bed with inkjet printer heads layer by layer. More recently, the term is being used to encompass a broader variety of additive manufacturing techniques.
While the industry is enjoying dramatic success, there are hurdles to maintaining this in the future. Insiders recognize the continued need for global industry standards, both in terminology and production methodologies but also in testing standards and safety standards. Many of these standards are being applied to the industry by government agencies that test devices and give approval to new devices, but it is the industry companies that will work together to enhance these standards.
Government regulations are another hurdle for industry companies. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approves devices and sets guidelines that companies must adhere to when submitting new devices to testing.
The FDA issued guidance for 3D printing medical device manufacturers in 2017 which serves as technical considerations for additive manufactured devices. The guidance is intended for public health safety and product development.
Report Scope
The taxonomy of the market by component, material, technology, application, end-user and the geographical region was considered for this study. Using 2020 as the base year, the report provides estimated market data for the forecast period of 2021 through 2026. Market values have been estimated based on total revenue from hardware, software and services, and material provider revenues.
This report also focuses on the drivers and challenges impacting the market. The report explores current trends in the 3D printed medical devices market, concluding with an analysis of the vendor landscape and profiles of the major players in the global market.
The Report Includes
- An up-to-date review of the global market for 3D printed medical devices
- Analyses of the global market trends, with data from 2020, estimates for 2021, 2022 and 2024, along with projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2026
- Highlights of the market potential for 3D printing technologies in orthopedic and cranial implants, surgical instruments and dental restorations; opportunities and gaps estimating current and future demand; and impact of COVID-19 on the progress of this market
- Evaluation and forecast the global 3D printed medical devices market size in dollar value terms, and corresponding market share analysis by technology, material, application, component, end-user and geographic region
- Discussion of key market dynamics (DROs), technology advancements, regulatory scenario, pricing analysis in the global market and its sub-segments
- Identification of the major stakeholders and analysis of their competitive landscape based on recent developments and segmental revenues
- Insight into the recent R&D activities, mergers and acquisitions, collaboration agreements, and competitive environment of the leading vendor companies
- Company profile descriptions of the leading market players including 3D Systems, EnvisionTec, EOS, General Electric Additive, Materialise N.V.,and Stratasys Ltd.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
- Market Definition
- Study Goals and Objectives
- Reasons for Doing This Study
- What's New in This Update
- Scope of Report
- Intended Audiences
- Information Sources
- Methodology
- Geographic Breakdown
- Analyst's Credentials
- Custom Research
- Related Reports
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background
- Value Chain Analysis
- History of 3D Printing
- Current Market Trends
- 3D Printing Methods
- Market Regulations
- Patent Analysis
- Market Drivers
- Technological Developments
- Government Initiatives
- Market Challenges
- Regulatory Challenges
- Need for Skilled Workforce
- High Initial Setup Costs
- Market Opportunities
- Direct Digital Manufacturing
- Emergence of Desktop Printers
- 4D Printing
- Porter's Five Forces Analysis
- Impact of COVID-19
- Future of 3D Printed Medical Devices
- Needs of 3D Printing
- Patient-specific Devices
- Generic Devices
- Cloud Manufacturing
Chapter 4 Market Breakdown by Component
- Software and Services
- Materials
- Equipment/Hardware
Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Technology
- Introduction
- Material Extrusion
- Powder Bed Fusion
- Vat Polymerization
- Material Jetting
- Binder Jetting
- Directed Energy Deposition
- Sheet Lamination
- Other Technologies
Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Material
- Metals
- Polymers
- Ceramics
- Biomaterials
- Other Materials
Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Application
- Prototyping, Design and Development
- Anatomical Models
- Surgical Instruments
- Prosthetics
- Implants
- Dental
- Bioprinting
- Other Applications
Chapter 8 Market Breakdown by End User
- Introduction
- Hospitals and Clinics
- Academic and Research Institutions
- Pharmaceutical and Medical Device Manufacturers
- Other End Users
Chapter 9 Market Breakdown by Region
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- RoW
Chapter 10 Competitive Landscape
- Market Share Analysis
Chapter 11 Company Profiles
- Key Market Players
- 3D Systems Corp.
- Envisiontec Inc.
- EOS Gmbh
- General Electric Additive
- Materialise N.V.
- Renishaw Plc
- Stratasys Ltd.
- Other Players
- 3D Bioprinting Solutions
- 3D Lifeprints
- 3D Orthotics Ltd.
- Additive Orthopaedics Llc
- Adeiss
- Align Technology
- Amedica Corp.
- Anatomicsrx
- Anatomikmodeling
- Anika Therapeutics Inc.
- Antleron
- Aspect Biosystems
- Bioarchitects
- Biolase Inc.
- Breca Health Care
- Carbon Inc.
- Conformis
- Core3Dcentres
- Cyfuse Biomedical
- Dentis Usa
- Dentsply Sirona
- Depuy Synthes
- Dunlee
- Esstech Inc.
- Evo Dental
- Exone
- Fast Radius
- Formlabs Inc.
- Handsmith Inc.
- Hewlett Packard Inc.
- Invent Medical
- Koln 3D Technology (Industry) Co. Ltd.
- Lima Corp.
- Limbforge
- Limbitless Solutions
- Luminex Corp.
- Maxon Computer Gmbh
- Medicrea
- Medprin Biotech Gmbh
- Medtronic
- Microfabrica Inc.
- MT Ortho Srl
- Norman Noble Am
- Novax Dma
- Onkos Surgical Inc.
- Open Bionics
- Optomec Inc.
- Organovo Inc.
- Osseus Fusion Systems
- Oxford Performance Materials
- Resound U.S.
- Rokit Inc.
- Royal Dsm (Koninklijke Dsm N.V.)
- Salvatore Dental
- Si-Bone Inc.
- Sinterex
- Smile Direct Club
- Smith & Nephew Plc
- Solidscape Inc.
- Sonova Ag
- Standard Cyborg Inc.
- Stryker Corp.
- Tangible Solutions
- Unyq Design Inc.
- Xometry
- Zimmer Biomet
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nklu7
Attachment