China Independent OEMs' Telematics Products Market Report 2021: Partner with BATH to Build an All-scenario Ecosystem

Dublin, Feb. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Chinese Independent OEMs' Telematics Products Report, 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Chinese OEMs' telematics research: high computing power chips promote the integration of telematics with AI

In the first eight months of 2021, 57.1% of new passenger cars in China installed telematics systems, 4.6 percentage points higher than in the same period of the previous year, of which Chinese brand passenger cars boasted a 59.6% installation rate, up 1.2 percentage points.

The steadily rising penetration of telematics systems in Chinese brands is benefited from the launch of intelligent platforms and creation of high-end intelligent brands, as well as close collaborations between industry chain partners. The publisher surveyed that in the first eight months of 2021, all the homegrown high-end brands like Geely Lynk & Co, Great Wall WEY, Great Wall Tank, SAIC R CAR, Dongfeng Voyah, and BAIC ARCFOX boasted an over 98% installation of telematics systems.

Partner with BATH to build an all-scenario ecosystem.

In the field of in-vehicle ecosystem, Chinese brands always partner closely with BATH (Baidu, Alibaba, Tencent and Huawei). In 2021, ByteDance (Douyin, Xigua Video, TouTiao, etc.) has joined as well.

Baidu: Carlife, Xiaodu In-Car OS, etc. have been seen in the latest telematics systems of Haval, Trumpchi, EXEED, Dongfeng Fengshen, Dongfeng Venucia, BEIJING, Hongqi and BESTUNE. For example, EXEED Lion 4.0 that packs Xiaodu In-Car OS and Intel quad-core chip is connected with Baidu's ecosystem with 300+ services including IQiyi, QQ Music, Ximalaya FM, EXEED Changba, Qingting FM, Car KTV, Suixinkan, Baidu Map, and Smart Parking.

In August 2021, the new-generation intelligent cockpit system co-developed by Baidu and ECARX for Lynk & Co 09 made a debut. For the system, ECARX provides underlying hardware and upper-layer services; Baidu offers voice interaction, vehicle applications and scenario services. The cockpit system allows intelligent integration between people, ambient light and fragrance system according to the vehicle application scenario, for example, actively opening Burning Moment fragrance to help the driver refresh herself/himself if tired driving is detected, and adjusting the ambient light according to the driving mode.

Alibaba: the Banma Zhixing System co-released with SAIC and based on AliOS has been iterated five times so far. The new models like Roewe and MG launched in 2021 are equipped with the VENUS System (Banma Zhixing 4.0), which enables center console interface A/B display, personalized AI image setting and customization, Alibaba's ecosystem and applets access, and car home interconnection. The ecological services introduced in 2021 include NetEase Cloud Music, Bilibili, Banma Interactive Radio, XUEXI.CN, Tmall Genie, and DingTalk vehicle version.



As AliOS IVI system came into service, Banma Zhixing rolled out OS trilogy in early 2020 Intelligent IVI OS, Intelligent Cockpit OS and Intelligent Vehicle OS; Luoshen OS, a heterogeneous integrated intelligent cockpit system launched with SAIC in October 2021, is about to be available to MG ONE and New Roewe RX5 MAX.

Based on Luoshen OS and Qualcomm Snapdragon 8155, MG ONE's intelligent cockpit enables cross-display interaction, 0 seconds to boot, and AI semantics driven by Alibaba DAMO Engine, and has the ability to self-learn and self-evolve in seven days. It also meets young consumers' needs for Bilibili Esport.

Tencent: the giant has forged partnerships with automakers like Geely, Changan, Haval, Trumpchi and Dongfeng Forthing. Multiple Tencent products including Tencent Map, Tencent Cloud, Xiaowei Voice, and Tencent Auto Intelligence (TAI) System have been connected. TAI 3.0 combines three features: Aiquting (QQ Music, Ximalaya, WeRead, Tencent Video, Pocket Story, etc.), Tencent Suixing (mobility assistant, and one account for mobile phone, IVI system, WeChat vehicle version, etc.), and Tencent Mini Scenario, which have been integrated into Geely Galaxy OS, Dongfeng Forthing Future Link 4.0, SAIC Maxus Spider Connect 2.0 and other systems.



Huawei: using 5G technology, Huawei HiCar System enables people-car-home interconnection in all scenarios, including smartphone integration, one-click navigation, video call, one-click remote home control, fatigue driving monitoring, gesture interaction, and smartphone application ecosystem sharing, and is also connected with 30+ vehicle ecosystems. So far HiCar System has been available to dozens of brands such as Dongfeng Fengshen, Dongfeng Fengon, Voyah, Lynk & Co, GAC Trumpchi, BYD and SAIC Roewe, with over 500 units expected to be pre-installed at the end of this year.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Telematics Market Size of Chinese OEMs

1.1 Installations and Installation Rate of Telematics Systems in China: Overall

1.2 Installations and Installation Rate of Telematics Systems of Chinese OEMs

1.2.1 Installations: by Brand

1.2.2 Installation Rate: by Brand

1.2.3 Installations and Installation Rate: by Price

1.2.4 Installations: by System



2. Comparison of Telematics Functions between Chinese OEMs

2.1 Display Function

2.2 Interaction Function

2.3 Vehicle Ecosystem

2.4 Remote Control Function



3. Telematics Products of TOP 10 Chinese OEMs

3.1 Geely

3.2 SAIC

3.3 Changan Auto

3.4 Great Wall Motor

3.5 GAC

3.6 BYD

3.7 Chery

3.8 Dongfeng Motor

3.9 BAIC

3.10 FAW

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2c3vpm