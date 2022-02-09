Sbanken ASA: Tap Issue ISIN NO0010920762

| Source: Sbanken ASA Sbanken ASA

Fyllingsdalen, NORWAY

Tap Issue Sbanken ASA 21/24 FRN, ISIN NO0010920762, amount NOK 200.000.000,-.
New outstanding amount NOK 1.000.000.000,-

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act