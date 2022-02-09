Global and China's BIPV (Building-integrated Photovoltaics) Market Report 2021: in 2022-2030, Market Demand will Continue to Rise with Investment Opportunities in the BIPV Industry Chain

Dublin, Feb. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Research Report on Global and China's BIPV (Building-integrated photovoltaics) Market, 2016-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to the analysis, in 2020, the rapid growth of China's domestic photovoltaic power generation directly led to the great development of China's photovoltaic industry chain links.

In 2020, China's polysilicon production was 392,000 tons, up 14.6% YOY; silicon wafer production 161.3GW, up 19.7%; cell production 134.8GW, up 22.2% YOY; module production 124.6 GW, up 26.4% YOY. China's production scale of each link in PV industry chain accounted for more than 50% of the world and continues to maintain the world's first.

The great development of China's photovoltaic industry has also promoted the technological progress of the industry, leading to the further reduction in the production cost of photovoltaic products and electricity.

In 2020, global newly installed capacity of PV reached 130GW, up 13% YOY; China's newly installed capacity of PV was 48.2GW, up 60% YOY, ranking first in the world for 8 consecutive years, and the cumulative installed capacity reached 253GW, ranking first in the world for 6 consecutive years.

Photovoltaic building is a new concept of applying solar power generation and is a perfect combination of solar photovoltaic system and modern building. It lays photovoltaic modules on the outer surface of building structure to provide electricity, integrating solar power generation system with roof, skylight, curtain wall and other buildings, building green and environmental protection housing.

In BIPV, BAPV is relatively mature. Currently, BIPV is in the initial stage. Under the guidance of "double carbon target"( that is, to achieve peak carbon dioxide emissions by 2030 and carbon neutrality by 2060), building energy efficiency and distributed PV policy, and continuous progress in BIPV standards, global BIPV and the market is expected to witness a rapid rise.

As of 2020, BIPV accounted for about 50% of the global distributed PV installed capacity, about 15% of the total PV installation. The combination of PV and building is gradually becoming an important part of the PV installation, which is dominated by the combination of PV building and BAPV. In the world, the total installed capacity of BIPV in 2019 and 2020 amounted to 1.15GW and 2.3GW respectively, which is still in the initial stage before large-scale development, with huge space for future development.

On October 24, 2021, China's State Council issued the 'Action Plan to Achieve Peak Carbon Dioxide Emissions by 2030' to accelerate green changes in production and lifestyle, promote economic and social development based on the efficient use of resources and green low-carbon development, and ensure that the goal of peak carbon dioxide emissions by 2030 is achieved on schedule. T

he program calls for vigorous development of new energy, accelerating the development of intelligent photovoltaic industry, and promoting the diversified layout of photovoltaic power generation. It is planned that by 2030, the total installed capacity of wind and solar power generation in China should reach more than 1.2 billion kilowatts.

At the same time, the optimization of building energy structure should be accelerated. It is planned that by 2025, the replacement rate of urban buildings renewable energy should reach 8%, the photovoltaic coverage rate of new public institutions buildings and new plant roofs should reach 50%.

In recent years, China's construction area of real estate development enterprises housing continues to increase. In 2020, housing construction area increased to 9.26759 billion square meters. The Ministry of Housing and Construction indicated that in 2020, there were 630 million square meters of new assembled buildings in China, accounting for about 20% of the total new construction area, or about 3.15 billion square meters of new construction area in 2020. Moreover, China's existing building area excels 40 billion square meters. All these indicates that there exists a huge potential for the BIPV market.

The analyst expects that in 2022-2030, global and China's PV market demand will continue to rise, and for investors, there are many investment opportunities in the BIPV industry chain.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Basic Concepts of Photovoltaic Buildings

1.1 Definition

1.2 Classification

1.3 Uses

1.4 Development History

1.5 Structural Framework

1.6 Business Model



2 Analysis of BIPV Industry Chain

2.1 Development Environment of BIPV Industry Chain, 2020-2021

2.2 Supplier Analysis

2.3 Analysis of Midstream Industry Chain

2.4 Analysis of Downstream Industry Chain

2.5 Impact of COVID-19 on BIPV Industry



3 Analysis of BIPV Demand

3.1 Overview of China's Economic Development

3.2 Government Policy Environment of China's BIPV

3.2.1 Policy Overview

3.2.2 Policy Trends

3.3 Analysis of China's PV Industry Development

3.3.1 Industry Overview

3.3.2 Industry Trends

3.4 Analysis of China's BIPV Market Size



4 Global and China's PV Industry Status, 2016-2021

4.1 Supply

4.1.1 Global Production

4.1.2 China's Production

4.2 Demand

4.2.1 Global Market

4.2.2 China's Market

4.3 Installed Capacity

4.3.1 Cumulative Installed Capacity

4.3.2 New Installations



5 BIPV Market Analysis

5.1 Analysis of Carbon Emissions in the Building Industry

5.2 Analysis of BIPV Stock

5.3 Analysis of PV Power Generation Cost



6 Analysis of Major Companies in BIPV Industry

6.1 LONGi Group

6.2 Risen Energy Co., Ltd

6.3 Arctech Solar Holding Co., Ltd.

6.4 SHENZHEN ENERGY Corporation

6.5 JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd.

6.6 Ming Yang Smart Energy Group Limited

6.7 Tesla

6.8 Trina Solar Co., Ltd.

6.9 Zhejiang Chint Electrics

6.10 Jinghua New Energy Technology Co., Ltd.

6.11 Changzhou Almaden Co



7 Outlook on China's BIPV Industry, 2022-2030

7.1 Factors Influencing the Development of China's BIPV Industry, 2022-2030

7.1.1 Drivers and Market Opportunities for China's BIPV Industry, 2022-2030

7.1.2 Threats and Challenges to China's BIPV Industry

7.2 Forecast on China's BIPV Industry Supply, 2022-2030

7.2.1 Forecast on China's BIPV Production Capacity, 2022-2030

7.2.2 Forecast on China's PV Production, 2022-2030

7.3 Forecast on BIPV Demand, 2022-2030

7.3.1 Forecast on Global BIPV Market

7.3.2 Forecast on China's BIPV Market Demand

7.4 Investment and Development Suggestions for China's BIPV Industry, 2022-2030

