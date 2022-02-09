The Global Digital Education Market size to grow from USD 11.5 billion in 2021 to USD 46.7 billion by 2026, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 32.3%

New York, Feb. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Digital Education Market with COVID-19 Impact by End User, Learning Type, Course Type and Region - Global Forecast to 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05902702/?utm_source=GNW

Online learning eliminates the cost points of student transportation, student meals, and, most importantly, real estate. Additionally, all the course or study materials are available online, thus creating a paperless learning environment that is more affordable while also being beneficial to the environment.

• By End User, the Academic Institutions segment to grow at the higher CAGR during the forecast period



By End User, the Academic Institutions segment is expected to grow at a higher growth rate during the forecast period.Education institutions can greatly improve the effectiveness of their courses by availing online education to their students.



These solutions save the time of administrators, teachers, and students through virtual classrooms. Furthermore, digital education solutions enable educational institutions to access live and recorded lectures, making the learning process more efficient for students, faculty members, and staff.



By Learning Type, the Self-paced Online Education segment to hold the larger market size during the forecast period.

The Self-paced Online Education segment is expected to hold the larger market size.Self-paced online courses do not require instructors and students to be available at the same time during the entire course.



Instructors can record videos or provide content that students can learn from without the instructor’s involvement.



By Course Type, Science and Technology Courses segment to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The Science and Technology Courses segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.The increasing adoption of IoT in various enterprises demands a skilled workforce to handle the data through a variety of tools, techniques, and computer languages.



Companies have started relying on digital education platforms to upskill their workforce.



The breakup of the profiles of the primary participants is given below:

• By Company: Tier 1 – 20%, Tier 2 – 25%, and Tier 3 – 55%

• By Designation: C-Level Executives – 40%, Directors– 33%, Managers–27%

• By Region: North America – 32%, Europe – 38%, Asia Pacific – 18%, and Rest of the World* – 12%



Note: Others include sales managers, marketing managers, and product managers



Note: RoW includes the Middle East & Africa and Latin America

Note: Tier 1 companies have revenues more than USD 100 million; tier 2 companies’ revenue ranges from USD 10 million to USD 100 million; and tier 3 companies’ revenue is less than 10 million



Source: Secondary Literature, Expert Interviews, and MarketsandMarkets Analysis

The following key Digital Education vendors are profiled in the report:

• Coursera (US)

• edX (US)

• Pluralsight (US)

• Udemy (US)

• Udacity (US)

• Edureka (India)

• Alison (Ireland)

• LinkedIn Learning (US)

• Jigsaw Academy (India)

• iversity (Germany)

• Miriadax (Spain)

• Intellipaat (India)

• Edmodo (UK)

• NovoEd (US)

• XuetangX (China)

• Linkstreet Learning (India)

• Khan Academy (US)

• Kadenze (US)

• Federica Web Learning (Italy)

• My Mooc (France)

• Treehouse (US)

• Skillshare (US)

• CreativeLive (US)

• CXL (US)

• GO1 (Australia)

• BYJU’S (India)

• DataCamp (US)

• Platzi (US)

• Thinkful (US)



Research Coverage

The Digital Education Market is segmented by End User, Learning Type, Course Type, and Region. A detailed analysis of the key industry players has been undertaken to provide insights into their business overviews; solutions and services; key strategies; new product launches and product enhancements; partnerships, acquisitions, and collaborations; agreements and business expansions; and competitive landscape associated within the Digital Education Market.



