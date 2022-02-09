NASH (Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis) Market to Reach USD 21,879 Million by 2028 - Powered by Increasing Pharmaceutical R&D Expenditure and Escalating Obese Population- Vantage Market Research

WASHINGTON, Feb. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vantage Market Research’s recent analysis of the Global Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) Market finds that growing demand for ideal NASH therapeutics is expediting market growth. Primarily driven by increasing pharmaceutical Research and Development (R&D) expenditure, the total global Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) Market is estimated to reach USD 21,879 Million by 2028, up from USD 1,569 Million in 2021, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 60.4%.



Furthermore, the escalating obese population across the globe is also anticipated to augment the growth of the Global Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) Market, states Vantage Market Research, in a report, titled “ Non Alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) Market by Drug Type (Vitamin E & Pioglitazone, Ocaliva, Elafibranor, Selonsertib), by Sales Channel (Hospital Pharmacy, Online Provider, Retail Pharmacy), by Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028)” .

List of Prominent Players in the Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) Market:

Genfit, Allergan plc (Tobira Therapeutics, Inc.), Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Conatus Pharmaceuticals, Galectin Therapeutics, Inc.

Market Dynamics :

Growth in Demand for Ideal NASH Therapeutics and Launch of Pipeline Drugs to Fuel Global Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) Market

Population across the globe is increasing explosively. This is providing the large base of population suffering from NASH. This is increasing the demand for Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) therapeutics. To meet the untapped demand and grasp the opportunity the government and several major players are investing their money heavily to improve the therapeutics, increase the production of therapeutics as well as to identify and launch the new drug for the treatment for Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH). Thus, owing to increasing investment and huge base of population the market is anticipated to grow over the forecast period. However, complex pathophysiology, unknown etiology, and high cost of treatment may act as restraining factor for the market growth.

Increase in Prevalence of Chronic Diseases to Stimulate the Market Growth

Since past few years, the chronic disease prevalence is increasing at its wildest level. Also, the trend is changing towards busy lifestyle is leading to increase in number of obese populations. This is owing to improper nutrition, and lack of exercise. Owing to increasing obese population, the prevalence of people suffering from high cholesterol, high triglycerides, and metabolic syndrome is increasing. Also, prevalence of people suffering from polycystic ovary syndrome, sleep apnea, and underactive thyroid is increasing. These factors are the major risk factors for Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH). Thus, consequently; increasing the population suffering from Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) further increasing the demand for Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) therapeutics, and driving the growth of the market.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

The COVID-19 outbreak has affected various industries worldwide. Governments across the world implemented strict lockdown measures and social distancing norms in order to restrict the swift spread of the pandemic. Manufacturing facilities around the world were shut down during the initial stages of the pandemic. Moreover, the economic crisis after the pandemic might lead to a significant delay in the commercial roll-out of the healthcare industry. Hence, market players faced numerous challenges as disruptions in the supply chain were observed. However, things will improve in the second half of 2022 as more supplies will come online. The impact of COVID-19 on the market demand is considered while estimating the current and forecast market size and growth trends of the market for all the regions and countries based on the following data points:

Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa Quarterly Market Revenue Forecast by Asia Pacific 2020 & 2021 Key Strategies Undertaken by Companies to Tackle COVID-19 Long Term Dynamics Short Term Dynamics

Regional Analysis :

North America Dominates the Global Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) Market

North America has dominated the Global Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) Market in 2021 and is likely to continue the same trend during the forecast period. This is attributable to the improving healthcare infrastructure in economies like the India, and China in the region. Additionally, the increasing prevalence of NASH among the population owing to increasing prevalence of people suffering from high cholesterol, high triglycerides, and metabolic syndrome as well as polycystic ovary syndrome, sleep apnea, and underactive thyroid is increasing the people suffering from NASH. Consequently, boosting the growth of Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) Market over the forecast period.

Recent Developments:

April 2018: AstraZeneca has licensed IONIS-AZ6-2.5-L, which has been renamed to AZD2693. The newly licensed drug is designed to inhibit an undisclosed target to treat patients with Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH).

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2021 USD 1,569 Million Projected Market Size in 2028 USD 21,879 Million CAGR Growth Rate CAGR of 60.4% From 2022 - 2028 Base Year 2021 Historic Years 2016 - 2020 Forecast Years 2022 - 2028 Segments Covered Drug Type

Vitamin E & Pioglitazone

Ocaliva

Elafibranor

Selonsertib

Cencicriviroc

Others Sales Channel Hospital Pharmacy

Online Provider

Retail Pharmacy Quantitative Data - Units Revenue in USD Million/Billion and CAGR from 2022 to 2028 Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa, and Rest of World Countries Covered U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa, among others Report Coverage Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter’s five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, market attractiveness analysis by segments and region, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis.

