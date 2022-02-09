The global therapeutic drug monitoring market is projected to reach USD 2.7 billion by 2026 from USD 1.6 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 9.4%

New York, Feb. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Market by Product, Technology, Class of drugs, End user and Region - Global Forecast to 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03722542/?utm_source=GNW

However, the need for high capital investments and the reluctance of small hospitals to offer TDM services may restrain the growth of this market.



Consumables in the product segment to witness the highest growth during the forecast period.

Based on the product, the Therapeutic Drug Monitoring market is segmented into Consumables, Equipment-Immunoassay Analyzers, Chromatography & MS Detectors, Clinical Chemistry Analyzers.The Consumables segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



The major factors contributing to the growth of this market are the requirement of repeat purchase of kits and reagents, coupled with the increasing number of immunoassay tests being performed across the globe.



Asia Pacific is estimated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

In this report, the Therapeutic Drug Monitoring market is segmented into four major regional segments, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW). The market in Asia Pacific is projected to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period. The growth in this market is primarily driven by the rising geriatric population (especially in Japan and China), universal government healthcare coverage in Japan (for transplantation & related diagnostic procedures), government efforts to increase awareness about early disease detection and health check-ups, rising government expenditure in China and India to modernize and expand healthcare infrastructure, and the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases



