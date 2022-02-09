New York, Feb. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Video Processing Platform Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06228523/?utm_source=GNW

The global video processing platform market is expected to grow from $5.73 billion in 2021 to $6.81 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.9%. The change in growth trend is mainly due to the companies stabilizing their output after catering to the demand that grew exponentially during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. The market is expected to reach $13.11 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 17.8%.



The video processing platform market consists of sales of video processing platforms by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that provide standardized capabilities and multiple monetization models to video service providers.Video processing platforms use software, hardware, or both to edit the images and sound recorded in video files.



A video platform is a video hosting service that enables users to publish, view, save, and broadcast video material over the internet.



The main components in video processing platform are hardware, platform, and services.A video processing platform is an internet-based video hosting service that allows users to upload, view, save, and broadcast video information.



The different deployment modes include public cloud, private cloud, hybrid and are used in video upload and ingestion, dynamic Ad insertion, video transcoding and processing, video hosting, content rendering, others. The several sectors include media and entertainment, defense, government or homeland security, and others.



North America was the largest region in the video processing platform market in 2021. The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The increase in the number of internet users is expected to propel the growth of the video processing platform market over the forecast period.The internet plays a crucial role in people’s lives today as a large portion of the population’s lives are immersed in digital technology.



A cloud-based video processing platform is a technology that provides video service operators with standardized features and numerous monetization approaches.These systems also aid in the integration of video-on-demand, multiscreen video infrastructure, television abilities, and formats.



For instance, according to DataReportal report, internet users are growing at a 4.8% yearly rate, with an average of more than 600,000 new users added each day, in October 2021, 4.88 billion people around the world are reported to use the internet. Therefore, the increase in the number of internet users is contributing to the growth of the video processing platform market.



Technological advancements are shaping the video processing platform market.Key players operating in the video processing platform solutions market are focusing on developing advanced technological solutions to strengthen their position in the market.



For instance, in June 2021, MediaKind, an India-based media technology solutions company launched MediaKind Engage based on cloud-native technology.MediaKind Engage is a brand-new end-to-end direct-to-consumer (DTC) video contribution, creation, broadcasting, and audience interaction solution.



The solution allows sports organizations, broadcasters, and content owners to manage a smooth transition to cloud-based processes while also increasing the reach, scope, and dependability of their video streaming content to a global audience.



In November 2021, Ericsson, a Sweden-based telecommunications company acquired Vonage for $ 6.2 billion. This acquisition exemplifies Ericsson’s objective of expanding its wireless enterprise footprint and expanding its global offerings. Vonage is a US-based telecommunications company that offers a video processing platform.



The countries covered in the video processing platform market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK and USA.



