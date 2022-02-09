New York, Feb. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Surface Inspection Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06228521/?utm_source=GNW

The global surface inspection market is expected to grow from $3.10 billion in 2021 to $3.48 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.5%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $4.89 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 8.8%.



The surface inspection market consists of sales of surface inspection components by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used to detect surface flaws by using smart cameras and angled lighting.Surface Inspection systems scan identified faults, record defect information, and display the defect location.



Surface Inspection detects flaws in real-time and is both reproducible and sensitive.



The main types of components in the surface inspection market are cameras, frame grabbers, optics, lighting equipment, processors, software, and others.Frame Grabbers are used in image processing, analysis of cell motion and it is helpful to detect faults through surface inspection.



The different surface types include 2D and 3D and are deployed in various types including traditional systems and robotic cells. These are used in several sectors such as semiconductor, automotive, electrical and electronics, glass, and metal, food and packaging, medical and pharmaceuticals, plastic and rubber, printing, others.



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the surface inspection market in 2021. The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The growing technological advancements are shaping the surface inspection market.Major companies operating in the surface inspection sector are concentrating on developing technical solutions to expand their portfolio and strengthen their position.



For instance, in May 2019, ISRA VISION AG, a Germany-based machine vision company introduced integrated precision measurement technology to its 3D surface inspection range for discrete industries. With this launch, the company is expanding its activity in the smart factory automation category, which concentrates on optimizing discrete production processes with high-end automation technologies, and is accessing additional revenue possibilities with solutions for industrial digital transformation.



An increase in the adoption of smart cameras is expected to propel the growth of the surface inspection market over the forthcoming years.Smart cameras are self-contained vision systems that use image sensors to detect flaws in products and surfaces.



The surface inspection entails the use of smart cameras to identify surface faults or features on things as they are manufactured in real-time.Major companies are adopting smart cameras to detect surface flaws in real-time.



For example, in September 2020, Industrial Vision Systems, a UK-based company operating in the surface inspection sector launched a smart AI vision sensor IVS-COMMAND-Ai, a smart AI vision sensor with HD smart cameras that provides a high-speed examination.This sensor may be used for guidance, comprehensive part inspection, traceability, and tracking, and it also has data storing and imaging functions built-in.



Therefore, the increase in the adoption of smart cameras drives the growth of the surface inspection market.



In March 2021, Datalogic S.p.A., an Italy-based computer manufacturing company acquired Micro Detectors S.p.A for a deal amount of $43.94 million (Euro 37 million). With the acquisition of Micro Detectors S.p.A., Datalogic will expand its global existence in the industrial automation sector, adding inductive and ultrasonic sensors to its product line, with applications in a wide range of industries such as electronics, pharmaceuticals, logistics, and automotive. Micro Detectors S.p.A is an Italy-based company that manufactures surface inspection detectors.



The countries covered in the surface inspection market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK and USA.



