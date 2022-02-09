SPYR Technologies Affiliate Applied Magix Launches the ‘MagixCharge,’ a High-Power, High-Capacity USB-C Car Charger

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Feb. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire – SPYR, Inc. dba SPYR Technologies (OTCQB: SPYR), a technology company whose subsidiary, Applied Magix, Inc., develops and resells Apple® ecosystem compatible products in the growing multibillion-dollar IoT smart home and connected car markets, launches “MagixCharge,” a high-power, high capacity USB-C car charger with two USB Type-C ports to charge multiple devices at once.



“Traditional car chargers are slow, big and often unattractive,” said Applied Magix CEO Dr. Harald Zink. “We here at Applied Magix aim to change that with our MagixCharge. This charger provides 30 watts of power delivery across two USB Type-C connectors which can quickly charge several devices much faster than regular chargers on the market today. In fact, we like the MagixCharge so much that we have included it in our special wireless MagixDrive Bundle; after all, you still need to charge your iPhone.”

The MagixCharge is available through the Applied Magix web store as either a standalone product for $29.99 or as part of the MagixDrive TV Bundle for $199.99.

About SPYR Technologies

SPYR Technologies (SPYR) is a technology company which, through its subsidiary Applied Magix Inc., develops and resells Apple® ecosystem compatible products with an emphasis on the growing multibillion-dollar IoT smart home and connected car markets. SPYR continues to identify and target acquisitions that will grow its footprint in the industry and expand the products it offers consumers, including companies developing artificial intelligence (AI) and smart technology products.

Investors can learn more about SPYR and AppliedMagix at: https://ir.spyr.com/.

