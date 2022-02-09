Global fruit and vegetable chips market size to record 6.5% CAGR through 2027

Pune, India, Feb. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to MarketStudyReport, global fruit and vegetable chips market share was worth USD 48 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to showcase a CAGR of 6.5% during 2021-2027 to reach a valuation of USD 74.59 billion by the end of 2027.

As per the report, the industry is assessed based on product outlook, distribution channel, and geographical reach. In addition, the document also elaborates on the competitive landscape of this business sphere, elaborating the business profiles and product portfolios of key players, further discussing the plans adopted by firms to gain an edge in the industry.

The expansion is driven by shifting taste preferences of the consumer, and adoption of healthy products instead of deep-fried ones. Inclination towards convenient, functional, and flavored ready-to-eat snacks, in consort with health awareness among customers are augmenting the industry outlook.

Furthermore, manufacturers are reviving raw material production, supply chain, and launching healthy versions of these snacks, which is increasing consumer demand.

However, the market growth would be hampered by frequent price changes over the projection period of 2021-2027.

Market segment overview:

On the basis of product outlook, worldwide fruit and vegetable chips marketplace is divided into fruit, and vegetable. In terms of distribution channel, the industry is bifurcated into online, and offline. Information pertaining to industry share held by each segment, growth prospects, and revenue contribution over the forecast period is provided to enable stakeholders to taking informed decisions.

Regional scope:

Considering the regional landscape, the market trends are studied spans across North America (U.S., Canada), Europe (Italy, Spain, France, Germany, U.K., Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (South Korea, Australia, Japan, China, India, Rest of Asia Pacific), Latin America ( Brazil, Mexico), and Rest of the World.

Among these, Asia-Pacific market holds a significant revenue share, because of the increased demand for natural as well as organic convenient food products in the region. Europe market, on the other hand, is expected to have a strong CAGR from 2021 to 2027. The expansion is attributed to manufacturers who are continuously developing new and unique flavors in the region.

Competitive dashboard:

Popchips, Nehf, Hain Celestial Group, Inc., The Forager Food Co., AIB Foods Limited, Zweifel Pomy-Chips AG, Snikiddy LLC, PepsiCo, Inc., Our Little Rebellion, and Calbee, Inc. are the key players in global fruit and vegetable chips market.

Global Fruit and Vegetable Chips Market, Product Sub-Segments (Value, USD Billion, 2018-2027)

Fruits

Vegetables

Global Fruit and Vegetable Chips Market, Distribution Channel Sub-Segments (Value, USD Billion, 2018-2027)

Online

Offline

Global Fruit and Vegetable Chips Market, Geographical Fragmentation (Value, USD Billion, 2018-2027)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

France

Spain

Italy

UK

Germany

Rest of Europe

Asia pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Global Fruit and Vegetable Chips Market, Company Profiles (Value, USD Billion, 2018-2027)

Popchips

Nehf

Hain Celestial Group, Inc.

The Forager Food Co.

AIB Foods Limited

Zweifel Pomy-Chips AG

Snikiddy LLC

PepsiCo, Inc.

Our Little Rebellion

Calbee, Inc.

Table of Content:

Chapter 1.Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2019-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.1. Fruit and vegetable chips Market, by Region, 2019-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.2. Fruit and vegetable chips Market, by Product Outlook, 2019-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.3. Fruit and vegetable chips Market, by Distribution Channel, 2019-2027 (USD Billion)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global Fruit and vegetable chips Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Scope of the Study

2.2.2. Industry Evolution

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Global Fruit and vegetable chips Market Dynamics

3.1. Fruit and vegetable chips Market Impact Analysis (2019-2027)

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.1.1. Change in taste and preference

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.2.1. Change in price of raw material

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

3.1.3.1. Innovative product offering

Chapter 4. Global Fruit and vegetable chips Market Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter's 5 Force Model

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.1. Political

4.2.2. Economical

4.2.3. Social

4.2.4. Technological

4.3. Investment Adoption Model

4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. Global Fruit and vegetable chips Market, by Product Outlook

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Global Fruit and vegetable chips Market by Product Outlook, Performance - Potential Analysis

5.3. Global Fruit and vegetable chips Market Estimates & Forecasts by Product Outlook 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

5.4. Fruit and vegetable chips Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.4.1. Vegetable

5.4.2. Fruit

Chapter 6. Global Fruit and vegetable chips Market, by Distribution Channel

6.1. Market Snapshot

6.2. Global Fruit and vegetable chips Market by Distribution Channel, Performance - Potential Analysis

6.3. Global Fruit and vegetable chips Market Estimates & Forecasts by Distribution Channel 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

6.4. Fruit and vegetable chips Market, Sub Segment Analysis

6.4.1. Online

6.4.2. Offline

Chapter 7. Global Fruit and vegetable chips Market, Regional Analysis

