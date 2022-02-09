Outlook on the Encapsulation Global Market to 2028 - Featuring Encapsys, Tastetech and Givadan Among Others

Dublin, Feb. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Encapsulation Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global encapsulation market is expected to grow from US$ 35,113.49 million in 2021 to US$ 80,071.65 million by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 12.5% from 2021 to 2028.



Growing demand for encapsulated flavors and colors from the convenience food sector and the surging demand for encapsulated pharmaceuticals drive the growth of the Encapsulation market. In addition, the rising urban population worldwide propel the need for convenience food products.



Based on coating material, the Encapsulation market is segmented into polymers, gums and resins, lipids, carbohydrates and proteins. The carbohydrates segment accounted for the largest market share in 2020. Carbohydrates are the first polymers used for flavor encapsulation owing to their good physicochemical properties, good solubility in water, low viscosity, and excellent barrier properties with respect to volatile organic compounds. Coating material for carbohydrates consists of starch, maltodextrins, chitosan, corn syrup solids, dextran, modified starch, fructose, and cyclodextrins. Thus, market players are introducing innovative flavor profiles to attract large customer base. Thus, the market for this segment is expected to witness growth in the coming years.



The Encapsulation market in Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Many Asia-Pacific countries, such as China and India, are among the world's fastest-growing populations. The food & beverage industry is expanding in the region because of its wide range of applications. The existence of various established, sectors such as food & beverage, in China, India, Japan, and South Korea has increased the demand for encapsulation in the region. The players operating in the region anticipate many opportunities for fragrance encapsulation with the growing consumer demand for long-lasting fragrances. The leading companies are investing significantly in the development of current encapsulation technology. Such developments would fuel the growth of the encapsulation market in Asia Pacific during the forecast period.



A few of the major key players operating in the global Encapsulation market are Encapsys, LLC; Lycored; Tastetech; Givadan; Balchem, INC; FrieslandCampina; DSM; Microtek Laborotories, INC; Legris Industries Group; and BASF SE.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Key Takeaways



3. Research Methodology



4. Encapsulation Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.3 Expert Opinion

4.4 Ecosystem Analysis

4.4.1 Raw Material

4.4.2 Manufacturing/Processing

4.4.3 Distributors

4.4.4 End Users



5. Encapsulation Market - Key Market Dynamics

5.1 Market Drivers

5.1.1 Growing Demand for Encapsulated Flavors and Colors from Convenience Food Sector

5.1.2 Rising Demand for Encapsulated Pharmaceuticals

5.2 Market Restraints

5.2.1 Increased Cost of Production and Low Profit Margins

5.3 Market Opportunities

5.3.1 Development of Advanced Technologies

5.4 Future Trends

5.4.1 Increasing Demand for Functional Products

5.5 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints



6. Encapsulation - Global Market Analysis

6.1 Encapsulation Market Overview

6.2 Encapsulation Market -Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

6.3 Market Positioning - Global Market Players



7. Encapsulation Market Analysis - By Coating Material

7.1 Overview

7.2 Encapsulation Market, By Coating Material (2020 and 2028)

7.3 Polymers

7.3.1 Overview

7.3.2 Polymers: Encapsulation Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Mn)

7.4 Gums and Resins

7.4.1 Overview

7.4.2 Gums and Resins: Encapsulation Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Mn)

7.5 Lipids

7.5.1 Overview

7.5.2 Lipids: Encapsulation Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Mn)

7.6 Carbohydrates

7.6.1 Overview

7.6.2 Carbohydrates: Encapsulation Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Mn)

7.7 Protiens

7.7.1 Overview

7.7.2 Proteins: Encapsulation Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Mn)



8. Encapsulation Market Analysis - By Technology

8.1 Overview

8.2 Encapsulation Market, By Technology (2020 and 2028)

8.3 Spray Technology

8.3.1 Overview

8.3.2 Spray Technology: Encapsulation Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Mn)

8.4 Emulsion Technology

8.4.1 Overview

8.4.2 Emulsion Technology: Encapsulation Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Mn)

8.5 Dripping Technology

8.5.1 Overview

8.5.2 Dripping Technology: Encapsulation Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Mn)

8.6 Others

8.6.1 Overview

8.6.2 Others: Encapsulation Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Mn)



9. Encapsulation Market Analysis - By Application

9.1 Overview

9.2 Encapsulation Market, By Application (2020 and 2028)

9.3 Pharmaceuticals and Nutraceutical

9.3.1 Overview

9.3.2 Pharmaceuticals and Nutraceutical: Encapsulation Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Mn)

9.4 Food and Beverages

9.4.1 Overview

9.4.2 Food and Beverages: Encapsulation Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Mn)

9.5 Personal Care Products

9.5.1 Overview

9.5.2 Personal Care Products: Encapsulation Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Mn)

9.6 Agrochemicals

9.6.1 Overview

9.6.2 Agrochemicals: Encapsulation Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Mn)

9.7 Others

9.7.1 Overview

9.7.2 Others: Encapsulation Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Mn)



10. Encapsulation Market - Geographic Analysis



11. Impact of COVID

11.1 Overview

11.2 North America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

11.3 Europe: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

11.1 Asia-Pacific: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

11.2 Middle East & Africa: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

11.3 South America and Central America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic



12. Industry Landscape

12.1 Overview

12.2 Product Launch

12.3 Mergers & acquisition

12.4 Expansion



13. Company Profiles

13.1 Encapsys, LLC

13.1.1 Key Facts

13.1.2 Business Description

13.1.3 Products and Services

13.1.4 Financial Overview

13.1.5 SWOT Analysis

13.1.6 Key Developments

13.2 Lycored

13.2.1 Key Facts

13.2.2 Business Description

13.2.3 Products and Services

13.2.4 Financial Overview

13.2.5 SWOT Analysis

13.2.6 Key Developments

13.3 TasteTech

13.3.1 Key Facts

13.3.2 Business Description

13.3.3 Products and Services

13.3.4 Financial Overview

13.3.5 SWOT Analysis

13.3.6 Key Developments

13.4 Givaudan

13.4.1 Key Facts

13.4.2 Business Description

13.4.3 Products and Services

13.4.4 Financial Overview

13.4.5 SWOT Analysis

13.4.6 Key Developments

13.5 Balchem Inc.

13.5.1 Key Facts

13.5.2 Business Description

13.5.3 Products and Services

13.5.4 Financial Overview

13.5.5 SWOT Analysis

13.5.6 Key Developments

13.6 FrieslandCampina

13.6.1 Key Facts

13.6.2 Business Description

13.6.3 Products and Services

13.6.4 Financial Overview

13.6.5 SWOT Analysis

13.6.6 Key Developments

13.7 BASF SE

13.7.1 Key Facts

13.7.2 Business Description

13.7.3 Products and Services

13.7.4 Financial Overview

13.7.5 SWOT Analysis

13.7.6 Key Developments

13.8 DSM

13.8.1 Key Facts

13.8.2 Business Description

13.8.3 Products and Services

13.8.4 Financial Overview

13.8.5 SWOT Analysis

13.8.6 Key Developments

13.9 Microtek Laboratories, Inc.

13.9.1 Key Facts

13.9.2 Business Description

13.9.3 Products and Services

13.9.4 Financial Overview

13.9.5 SWOT Analysis

13.9.6 Key Developments

13.10 Legris Industries Group

13.10.1 Key Facts

13.10.2 Business Description

13.10.3 Products and Services

13.10.4 Financial Overview

13.10.5 SWOT Analysis

13.10.6 Key Developments



14. Appendix

