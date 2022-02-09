New York, Feb. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Antimicrobial Textile Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06228517/?utm_source=GNW

The global antimicrobial textile market is expected to grow from $9.38 billion in 2021 to $10.55 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.5%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $14.64 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 8.5%.



The antimicrobial textile market consists of the sales of antimicrobial textiles by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that offer protection against bacteria, mold, mildew, and other hazardous microbes.Antimicrobial textiles are fiber-based substrates that have had antimicrobial chemicals placed on the surface or integrated into the fibers, resulting in a material that kills or prevents microorganism growth.



Antimicrobial textiles are active textiles that help to resist harmful bacteria by up to 99.9% by attacking them at the cellular level to inhibit their reproduction and growth.



The main types of fibers in the antimicrobial textile are cotton, polyester, polyamide, and others.Polyamide fibers are typically made from linear aliphatic polyamides with molecular weights ranging from 15,000 to 30,000, the most common of which being polycaproamide and polyhexamethylene adipamide.



The different active agents include synthetic organic agents, metal and metallic salts, bio-based agents, others and are used in various applications such as medical textiles, apparel, home textiles, commercial textiles, industrial textiles, others.



North America was the largest region in the antimicrobial textile market in 2021.Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



An increase in consumer awareness regarding health and hygiene is contributing to the growth of the antimicrobial textile market.The COVID-19 pandemic has raised awareness about health and cleanliness, as well as increased demand for antimicrobial textiles that can kill viruses.



As a result, the textile industry’s companies are rapidly developing antimicrobial products. For example, in 2021, a survey of 306 participants was conducted online, with 49.3% females and 50.6% males from five major cities: Delhi, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Kolkata, and Chennai, and it revealed that consumer awareness of hygiene, health, and environmental issues will influence the purchase of antimicrobial textiles. Moreover, according to a poll by E times in 2021, the COVID-19 pandemic has transformed Indians’ attitudes toward health, with 70% saying they will prioritize food and lifestyle adjustments in 2021 to manage both physical and emotional health. Therefore, an increase in consumer awareness regarding health and hygiene will drive the growth of the antimicrobial textile market going forward.



Technological advancement is a key trend gaining popularity in the antimicrobial textile market.Major companies operating in the antimicrobial textile sector are focused on developing a new technological solution to reduce the spread of the virus and meet consumer demand.



For instance, in June 2020, Aditya Birla Group, an India-based producer of Viscose staple fiber launched antimicrobial fibers based on in-house technology. Antimicrobial fibers are a ground-breaking discovery that not only destroys but also prevents the growth of bacteria or viruses, maintaining the fabric fresh and hygienic throughout time.



In November 2019, Indorama Ventures Public Company Limited, a Thailand-based chemical producer acquired Sinterama S.p.A for an undisclosed amount. Through this acquisition, Indorama Ventures Public Company Limited’s ability to supply comprehensive and unique solutions in highly specialized markets, such as colored polyester yarns for automotive, furnishing, garment, and technical applications, has been enhanced. Sinterama is an Italy-based company that manufactures colored polyester threads and yarns with antimicrobial properties.



