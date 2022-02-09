New York, Feb. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Internet of Things (IoT) Node and Gateway Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06228516/?utm_source=GNW

The global internet of things (IoT) node and gateway market is expected to grow from $7.54 billion in 2021 to $10.21 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 35.4%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $29.56 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 30.4%.



The internet of things (IoT) node and gateway market consist of sales of IoT node and gateway components by entities (organizations, proprietors, partnerships) that serve as the connection point between the sensors and intelligent devices, cloud and controllers, thus facilitating connections between different data sources and destinations. IoT node and gateway are used for facilitating communication with legacy or non-internet connected devices, data caching, buffering and streaming, data pre-processing, cleansing, filtering, and optimization, data visualization and others.



The main components of the IoT node and gateway market are sensors, processors, connectivity IC, logic devices, and memory devices.Sensors use a gateway-based architecture to connect the nodes to the cloud servers.



The different connectivity’s include ethernet; Wi-fi; Bluetooth, Zigbee, z-wave, others and is used in healthcare, automotive and transportation, consumer electronics, industrial, BFSI, oil and gas, aerospace and defense, others. The various sectors include industrial and consumer.



North America was the largest region in the internet of things (IoT) node and gateway market in 2021. The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



Technological advancement is a key trend gaining popularity in the IoT node and gateway market.Major companies operating in the IoT node and gateway sector are focused on developing a new technological solution for IoT node and gateway to meet the consumer demand and strengthen their position.



For instance, in May 2019, Advantech, a Taiwan-based automation technology company launched WISE-710 data gateway based on embedded key encryption and authentication technology.WISE-710 data gateway provides a unique solution for bridging the gap between old equipment and emerging mesh networks.



The Microchip ATECC508A security chip is included in the WISE-710 terminal, providing ultra-secure hardware-based security and protection for cloud service data operations.



The emergence of 5G technology is expected to propel the growth of the IoT node and gateway market in the forecast period. 5G enables more stable and faster secure connectivity. 5G’s enhanced bandwidth enables more data to be transferred in a given amount of time, and its decreased latency lets data reach its destination faster. These networks provide increased coverage, which supports multiple network topologies allowing IoT nodes and gateways to communicate easily. For instance, according to a report by Ericsson, a Swedish telecoms corporation, the number of global 5G smartphone subscriptions climbed to 600 million in 2021, up three times from the number in 2020, and 5G subscribers are predicted to cross one billion by 2022. Therefore, the emergence of 5G technology propels the growth of the IoT node and gateway market.



In April 2020, MaxLinear, Inc., a US-based hardware company acquired Intel’s home gateway platform division for $150 million. Through this acquisition, MaxLinear’s existing connected home portfolio will be strengthened which brings together a comprehensive, flexible, complementary platform of connectivity and access solutions to meet the demands of its clients across key end-markets. Intel is a US-based semiconductor company that provides IoT Gateway technology.



The countries covered in the internet of things (IoT) node and gateway market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK and USA.



