White Cement Global Market Report 2022

The global white cement market is expected to grow from $5.87 billion in 2021 to $6.43 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.5%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $7.98 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 5.6%.



The white cement market consists of sales of white cement by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that produce concrete that is perfectly colored and consistent throughout. White cement is a portland cement prepared from raw materials that are low in iron compounds, which give traditional portland cement its grey color.



The main types of white cement are white portland cement, white masonry cement, white PLC cement, and others. White portland cement is similar to ordinary gray portland cement except with relevance to color and fineness. it is used in decorative works and for many different prestigious construction projects. The different grades include type I, type III, others and are used in various sectors such as residential, commercial, and industrial.



Rising residential construction projects are contributing to the growth of the white cement market. According to the Global Construction 2030 report published by Oxford Economics, the volume of construction output will be growing by nearly 85% to $15.5 trillion worldwide by 2030, three countries China, the US, and India are leading the way. White Portland cement is mixed with white aggregates to make white concrete, which is utilized for luxurious construction projects and decorative work. Thus the increasing residential construction activity is expected to increase demand for white cement. For instance, according to the National House Building Council (NHBC), roughly 1.4 million new homes are expected to be built in the UK by 2029. Therefore, the rising residential construction projects are expected to fuel the growth of the white cement market going forward.



Technological advancement is a key trend gaining popularity in the white cement market.Companies in the white cement market are increasingly focusing on new technologies such as carbon capture, utilization, and storage (CCUS) for more efficient and sustainable cement forms For instance, in June 2021, Carbicrete, a Canada-based carbon removal technology company is using captured carbon dioxide for accelerating the curing process of concrete while strengthening and sequestering the gas.



The technology cuts out the need for calcium-based cement, a key ingredient in traditional concrete, which is a significant contributor to global CO2 emissions.



In March 2019, Cimsa a Turkey-based manufacturer of cement clinker and ready mixed concrete acquired Buñol for $180 million.Through this acquisition, Cimsa will significantly by increasing the supply to Turkey’s export revenues.



Buñol is a Spain-based white cement plant that manufactures cement.



The countries covered in the white cement market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK and USA.





