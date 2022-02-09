RADA Ends 2021 with 54% Revenue Growth, Strong Profitability and Growing Margins

2022 revenue guidance of $140 million and forecasts $250 million in organic revenue in 3-4 years

NETANYA, Israel, Feb. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ: RADA, TASE: RADA) announced today its financial results for the year and quarter ended December 31, 2021.

Highlights of Full Year 2021

  • Record revenues of $117.2 million, up 54% year-over-year;
  • Gross margin of 41% up from 37% in 2020;
  • Net income of $25.1 million compared to $5.6 million net income in 2020;
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $27.3 million (23% margin) compared to $9.7 million (13% margin) in 2020;
  • Year-end net cash position of $78.8 million.

Highlights of Q4 2021

  • Quarterly revenues of $31.8 million, up 36% year-over-year;
  • Gross margin of 41%, up from 39% in Q4 of 2020;
  • Net income of $4.9 million compared to $2.6 million net income in Q4 of 2020;
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $8.0 million (25% margin) compared to $3.9 million (17% margin) in Q4 of 2020.

Management Comment

Dov Sella, RADA's Chief Executive Officer commented, “2021 was RADA’s best year ever with top line growth of 54%, higher margins across the board and our Adjusted EBITDA almost tripled. As our guidance implies, we expect strong revenue growth to continue into 2022 and accelerate thereafter with our forecast to organically reach $250 million in three to four years. Beyond that, M&A is expected to become an accretive part of our overall growth strategy, which is aimed at enhancing our medium-term organic growth.”

Concluded Mr. Sella, “With the large investments in operations and capacity behind us, and given the expected revenue growth, we look forward to enjoying the leverage in our operating model and accelerated profit growth over the years ahead.”

2021 Fourth Quarter Summary

Revenues totaled $31.8 million in quarter, an increase of 36% compared with revenues of $23.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Gross Profit totaled $13.0 million in quarter (or 41% of revenues) compared to gross profit of $9.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2020 (or 39% of revenues).

Operating Profit was $6.0 million in the quarter compared to operating profit of $2.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Net Income in the quarter, was $4.9 million, or $0.11 per share, compared to net income of $2.6 million, or $0.06 per share, in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Adjusted EBITDA was $8.0 million (or 25% of revenues) in the quarter compared to Adjusted EBITDA of $3.9 million (or 17% of revenues) in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Full Year 2021 Results Summary

Revenues totaled $117.2 million, an increase of 54% compared to revenues of $76.2 million in 2020.

Gross Profit totaled $47.5 million (or 41% of revenues) compared to gross profit of $28.3 million (or 37% of revenues) in 2020.

Operating Profit totaled $20.3 million compared to operating profit of $5.5 million in 2020.

Net Income was $25.1 million, or $0.52 per share for the year ended December 31, 2021, compared to net income of $5.6 million, or $0.13 per share, for the year ended December 31, 2020.

Adjusted EBITDA was $27.3 million (or 23% of revenues) in 2021 compared to Adjusted EBITDA of $9.7 million (or 13% of revenues) in 2020.

As of December 31, 2021, RADA had net cash and cash equivalents of $78.8 million, compared to $35.8 million as of year-end 2020.

About RADA Electronic Industries Ltd.

RADA is a global defense technology company focused on proprietary radar solutions and legacy avionics systems. The Company is a leader in mini-tactical radars, serving attractive, high-growth markets, including active military protection, counter-UAS, critical infrastructure protection and border surveillance.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Act of 1995. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially. Such risk uncertainties and other factors include, but are not limited to, the impact of COVID-19 on our company and our industry, changes in military budgets, changes in general economic conditions, risks in product and technology developments, market acceptance of new products and continuing product demand, level of competition and other factors described in the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Information with Regard to non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company presents its financial statements in accordance with U.S. GAAP. RADA’s management uses supplemental non-GAAP financial measures internally to understand, manage and evaluate its business and make operating decisions. Adjusted EBITDA is provided in this press release and the accompanying supplemental information because management believes this non-GAAP measure is useful for investors and financial institutions as it facilitates operating performance comparisons from period to period. As presented in this release, the term Adjusted EBITDA consists of net income according to U.S. GAAP, excluding net financing expenses, taxes, depreciation and amortization and non-cash stock-based compensation expenses. Other companies, including companies in our industry, may calculate Adjusted EBITDA differently, which reduces its usefulness as a comparative measure. Because of these limitations, you should consider Adjusted EBITDA alongside other financial performance measures, including net income and our other GAAP results. Reconciliation between the Company's results on a GAAP and non-GAAP basis is provided in the table below.

RECONCILIATION FROM OPERATING INCOME TO ADJUSTED EBITDA

U.S. dollars in thousands

 

 Year ended December 31,Three months ended
December 31,
  2021  20202021 2020
Net income

$

25,074		 

$

5,640		 

$

4,820

$

2,638
Tax expenses (income), net (4,875) -  892 -
Financial expenses (income), net 159  (167) 299 144
Depreciation 3,660  2,289  1,060 677
Employees Option Compensation 3,022  1,436  810 415
Other non-cash amortization 247  476  112 67
     
Adjusted EBITDA$27,287 $9,674 $7,993$3,941
     

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

U.S. dollars in thousands, except share and per share data

 December 31,
ASSETS 2021   2020 
         
CURRENT ASSETS:         
Cash and cash equivalents $78,746  $36,289 
Restricted cash  492   567 
Trade receivables  32,747   14,095 
Contract asset  930   756 
Other accounts receivable and prepaid expenses  1,946   1,637 
Inventories  48,882   28,783 
         
Total current assets  163,743   82,127 
         
LONG-TERM ASSETS:        
Investment in affiliated company
Long-term receivables and other deposits		  3,000
244		   -
230		 
Property, plant and equipment, net  19,888   13,968 
Deferred tax assets
Operating lease right-of-use assets		  5,681
11,287		   -
10,581		 
Total long-term-assets  40,100   24,779 

Total ASSETS		 $203,843  $106,906 
    
CURRENT LIABILITIES:   
Short term loan $-  $454 
Trade payables  19,890   10,603 
Other accounts payable and accrued expenses  13,445   9,855 
Advances from customers  1,763   2,323 
Contract Liabilities  474   232 
Operating lease short term liabilities  2,262   1,885 
         
Total current liabilities  37,834   25,352 
         
LONG-TERM LIABILITIES:        
Operating lease long-term liabilities  9,160   8,732 
Accrued severance-pay and other long-term liability  783   789 
Total long-term liabilities  9,943   9,521 
         
RADA SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY:        
Share capital - Ordinary shares of NIS 0.03 par value - Authorized: 100,000,000 shares on December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020; Issued and outstanding:
49,402,847 and 43,724,446 on December 31, 2021 and on December 31, 2020 respectively		  489   440 
Additional paid-in capital  203,854   144,944 
Accumulated deficit  (48,277)  (73,351)
Total equity   156,066   72,033 
         
Total LIABILITIES AND EQUITY $203,843  $106,906 
         

 

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

U.S. dollars in thousands, except per share data

 Year ended December 31,
Three months
ended December 31,
 202120202021
2020
             
Revenues:$117,236 $76,217 $31,760 $23,281 
             
Cost of revenues 69,691  47,882  18,699  14,302 
             
Gross profit 47,545  28,335  13,061  8,979 
Operating expenses:            
Research and development, net 10,014  8,846  2,536  2,378 
Marketing and selling 6,235  5,017  1,626  1,346 
General and administrative 10,933  8,972  2,883  2,446 
Net loss from sale of fixed asset 5  27  5  27 
Total operating expenses: 27,187  22,862  7,050  6,197 
Operating Income 20,358  5,473  6,011  2,782 
             
Other Financial income (expenses), net (159) 167  (299) (144)
             
Income before taxes 20,199  5,640
  5,712
  2,638 


Tax income (expenses)		 

4,875		  

-		  

(892

)		 

-		 
 

Net income

$		25,074 

$

5,640		 

$

4,820		 

$

2,638		 
             
             
Basic net income per Ordinary share$0.52 $0.13 $0.11 $0.06 
             
Diluted net income per Ordinary share$0.50 $0.13 $0.10 $0.06 


 

Weighted average number of Ordinary shares used for computing basic net income per share		 

 

       48,255,097		  

 

 43,321,058		  

 

 49,385,220		  

 

43,654,343		 
             
Weighted average number of Ordinary shares used for computing diluted net income per share 

50,077,416		  

44,565,379		  

50,902,399		  

44,922,736		 
             